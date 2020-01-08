BAR Weekly: January Is The Best Month To Get Exposure To Gold

We are bullish in the immediate term considering the current macro backdrop but we are cautious later this year.

The seasonality is the most favorable for gold prices in January.

The main driver of the accelerating appreciation in BAR since December is the renewed fall in long-term US real rates, driven by risk-off sentiment and geopolitical uncertainty.

BAR is off to a powerful start to the year, up already a little bit more than 3%, after a strong rally in December 2019 (+3.6%).

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Gold Weekly report. We discuss gold prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR).

BAR is off to a powerful start to the year, up already a little bit more than 3%, after a strong rally in December 2019 (+3.6%).

The main driver of the appreciation in BAR since December is the renewed fall in long-term US real rates. The fall in long-term US real rates accelerated significantly at the end of last week, which was owing to a resurgence of risk-off sentiment after the US strike killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), commander of the Quds Force, on January 3, eliciting intense geopolitical tensions.

While BAR is moving toward our bullish January target of $16 per share, we believe that the performance of BAR for the whole of 2020 will be more modest than that of 2019 (+19%). This view is based on our conviction that US real rates will fall only gradually this year. We do not believe that long-term US real rates will fall at the same pace as last year because the Fed is unlikely to lower its Fed funds rate considering that the current policy stance is already very accommodative and conducive to stronger domestic economic conditions.

Having said, we remain quite bullish on BAR in January, especially considering that January tends to be the best month of the year for gold prices.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About BAR

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.1749%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long-term horizon. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.1749% while IAU and GLD have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.40%, respectively.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The net spec length reached an all-time high of 1,020 tonnes on December 31, 2019, having increased by 635 tonnes in the year. This speculative demand for 2019 represents 26% of OI or 16% of global supply, which is significant.

The net spec length in % of OI, which is at 42%, remains below its historical high of 52%. This suggests that more speculative buying pressure is likely in the immediate term. However, it is fair to argue that the spec positioning is stretched on the long side and that the speculative demand we saw last year is unlikely to occur again this year.

Implications for BAR: Because spec buying is likely in the immediate term, the gold spot price could push higher, which in turn will lift BAR. But in the whole of 2020, we do not see a significant increase in net long spec positions in CME gold as we saw in 2019. This could contain BAR’s upside.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors raised their gold holdings by 9 tonnes over December 27-January 3, marking a second straight week of inflows. Gold ETF holdings – at 2,412 tonnes as of January 3 – are close to their 2019 high of 2,430 tonnes and not far below their all-time high of 2,647 tonnes established early in January 2013.

We think that the renewed fall in US real rates since mid-December is behind the resurgence of gold ETF inflows. The recent rally in the oil price on the escalating US-Iran conflict and the risk-off environment are likely to push US real rates lower in the immediate term. This is likely to drive further ETF buying.

Source: Bloomberg

Gold ETF buying totaled a little bit less than 300 tonnes in 2018, another strong driver behind the appreciation in gold spot prices.

We expect long-term investors to continue to build some positions in gold as a hedge against tail-risks. But we caution that shorter-term oriented traders could liquidate some holdings in case of a sudden surge in US real rates later this year. A rise in US real rates is possible considering that they are at a very low level, judging by historical standards.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Implications for BAR: In the current macro environment, we expect gold ETF holdings to increase further in the weeks ahead. This is likely to push gold spot prices and BAR higher in the process.

Seasonality

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

January tends to be the best month for the gold price performance in the course of the year. Over 2002-2019, the gold spot price has delivered an average gain of +3.4% in January, with a minimum of -6.2% in 2011, a maximum of 11% in 2012, and a median of +3.3%.

January is, therefore, the best month to get long exposure to the yellow metal, in our view.

Implications for BAR: The Favourable seasonality for gold in January is bullish for BAR.

Closing thoughts

BAR has moved strongly higher in recent weeks, corroborating our bullish outlook for gold.

With US real rates moving lower on risk-off sentiment and geopolitical uncertainty, we believe that the path of least resistance for BAR is on the upside in the near term. Our bullish view is consistent with the constructive seasonal patterns of gold prices.

We, therefore, maintain our Jan-20 target of $16 per share for BAR.

However, we may turn cautious later this year, mainly because we do not believe that US real rates will decline at the same pace as in 2019 and as such monetary demand growth for gold should be weaker than last year.

Happy New Year!

We wish our readers a very healthy, happy, and prosperous New Year!

If you enjoyed reading this article, please kindly click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.