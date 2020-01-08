Western Alliance's Remarkable Loan Growth To Drive Earnings

Quarterly dividends are expected to be held constant at current level of $0.25 per share. This implies a modest dividend yield of 1.75%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation's (WAL) loan portfolio is expected to continue to grow at a double digit rate, which would drive earnings this year. The positive impact of loan growth on the bottom-line may be partly offset by net interest margin compression following the three Fed rate cuts. Increase in operating expenses as a consequence of balance sheet growth is also likely to limit earnings growth this year.

Overall, I'm expecting WAL's net income to grow by 4% year over year in 2020. The market does not appear to have priced-in the prospects of earnings increase as WAL's current market price is significantly below the estimated one-year ahead target price. Due to the potential for capital appreciation I'm adopting a bullish rating on WAL.

Double Digit Loan Growth to Continue

WAL has undergone strong double digit loan growth in the last six years, with most of the growth being organic or through loan acquisitions. The growth is not attributable to M&A activity as WAL has not merged with or acquired another bank since 2015. Going forward, uncertainties related to the upcoming presidential elections and trade relations will naturally result in some cooling of WAL's loan expansion, but the company's growth has been so high in the past that even with some deceleration WAL will still most likely experience double digit loan growth. This expectation of loan expansion in 2020 is in line with management's guidance. In the third quarter conference call the management mentioned that they continue to expect their loan portfolio to increase by around $600 million every quarter. As mentioned in the conference call, the management was confident about the robustness of their loan pipeline.

I'm expecting WAL's loan portfolio to increase by around 11.7% year over year in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for key balance sheet items. As the management expects to fund loan growth by core deposits, I have assumed that deposits will increase in line with loans.

Margin to Partly Offset Impact of Loan Growth on Net Interest Income

As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, nearly half of WAL's loans are LIBOR based, therefore WAL's average yields on earning assets are sensitive to interest rate movements. To mitigate the interest rate sensitivity WAL has hedged some of its loans. Approximately 66%, or $9.3 billion of WAL's variable rate loans have floors on them. According to management's discussion in the conference call, around $2 billion of variable-rate loans started behaving as fixed in the third quarter as rate floors on them became active. In addition, WAL has been shifting its loan mix towards one to four family residential mortgages in order to extend the overall duration of its loan portfolio, and to lock in higher rates for a longer period of time.

The results of an interest rate sensitivity simulation run by the management shows that WAL's net interest income will decline by approximately only 1.8% in response to a 100bps decline in interest rates over a period of twelve months. The results of the simulation, extracted from the third quarter 10-Q filing, is presented below.

In light of the above mentioned factors and management's guidance, I'm expecting WAL's net interest margin, NIM, in 2020 to be around 16bps below the 2019 estimates, as shown below.

I'm expecting the combined effect of loan growth and NIM reduction to lead to an increase in net interest income of 9% year over year in 2020. The management too noted in the third quarter conference call that they expect ongoing loan origination volume to offset NIM compression and produce continued increases in net interest income.

Non-Interest Expenses to Grow Upon Business Expansion

The expected high growth in earning assets and deposits will naturally lead to higher operating expenses in 2020. These expenses are expected to increase in tandem with the balance sheet such that the efficiency ratio (calculated as non-interest expenses dividend by total revenue) remains mostly stable. I'm expecting WAL's non-interest expense to increase by 14.6% year over year in 2020, implying an efficiency ratio of 45.9%, as opposed to an average of 43.2% in the first nine months of 2019 and 46.6% in the last six years.

The anticipated rise in non-interest expense is likely to limit earnings growth this year. Based on the expectations of loan growth, NIM compression, and non-interest expense increase, I'm expecting WAL's net income to rise by 4% in 2020 to $518 million, or $5.05 per share.

Assuming Dividends to be Held Steady

I'm expecting WAL to hold its quarterly dividend constant at $0.25 per share throughout 2020. As the company has only recently started giving dividends, there is not enough history for us to make out a trend line and forecast dividends. Hence, I believe it is best to presume that dividends will be held constant. The dividend estimate of $0.25 per quarter implies a payout ratio of 20%, which is low enough to be sustainable. The dividend estimate implies a low dividend yield of 1.75% for 2020.

WAL's equity book value is expected to increase on the back of earnings retained after paying out dividends. The share buy back program can also impact equity book value in 2020. Under the program the management had a maximum of $90 million worth of shares remaining to be bought at the end of the third quarter. In addition, implementation of the new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses is also likely to affect equity book value. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects the accounting standard to lead to a charge of about 20bps of the capital position at adoption. In light of these factors, I'm expecting WAL's equity book value to increase 13% in 2020 to $3.4 billion, or $33.5 per share.

WAL Offering Substantial Price Upside

I'm using the historical price to book value multiple, P/B, to value WAL. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 2.02 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $33.5 gives a target price of $67.6 for December 2020. This target price implies a significant price upside of 18.2% from WAL's January 3 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Due to the high potential for capital appreciation I'm adopting a bullish rating on WAL. The stock currently appears to be trading at an attractive market price which is significantly below my one-year ahead target price; hence, I believe investors should conduct further research on WAL for investment purposes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.