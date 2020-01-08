GAN Plc: Not As Good As It Seems

The take on the company's market and margins seemed very good.

I read Jeremy Raper’s article titled “GAN Plc: Explosive Mid-Term Growth And Attractive Technical Setup Still Not Priced In” with a lot of interest. After all, GAN Plc (OTC:GMMNF) could be a small company showing explosive growth and very attractive margins on a market still showing lots of runway. And such a company would still be available at a low market capitalization (though with high valuation multiples).

After reading the article, I left with the impression of a very fast growing (100%+), high margin company. GAN Plc itself sold this image in its most recent presentation:

Source: Company Presentation

At this point, though, I still had to do my own research on the company. This article is the result of that research.

Less Optimistic

The result of my own research was that I became a lot less optimistic than Jeremy Raper. It’s not that GAN Plc doesn’t have a lot of growth ahead of it, as it expands in the U.S. The problem is, GAN Plc’s size and profitability seem a lot smaller than apparent on first sight. Let me explain the problem further.

While GAN Plc posted 145% year-on-year revenue growth in H1 2019, a lot of it was non-recurring. The actual recurring growth was +55%. Still good, but mostly reliant on the new U.S. market, with Europe not growing much.

GAN Plc’s profitability actually seems really low. This is the main problem. During H1 2019, as GAN Plc claims above, it showed a 27% EBITDA margin. However, this includes a £3 million non-recurring patent license, of the kind typically booked at 100% margin. Perhaps GAN will get further licenses in the future. Perhaps not. But it turns out both the EBITDA margin, the revenue growth, the company size and net profits are all much different if we remove this one-off patent license.

For instance, if we remove the £3 million licensing effect, EBITDA entirely disappears. With EBITDA being effectively zero ex-licensing, the story about high margins is a bust. Without this one-off, GAN thus looks like a very small company (~£8.3 million in revenues in H1 2019) growing quickly but generating very low margins (zero EBITDA margins, negative operating and net margins).

I further think it’s disingenuous for GAN Plc to use H1 2019’s EBITDA margin to compare itself to other SaaS companies. After all, those by and large won’t be posting their margins on the back of one-off licensing deals.

Non-Recurring Revenues

GAN Plc's non-recurring revenues don't just comprise licensing deals. More often, they comprise one-off projects for third parties.

In any circumstance, it's easy to see that H1 2019 was an exception, just by taking a cursory look at past periods:

Source: Company Presentation

GAN says it expects that it might be easier to get licensing deals in the future, but no guidance is given towards any forthcoming deals.

Other Considerations

While recurring revenues show strong growth, this is mostly due to exploring a new frontier (the U.S. market). In Europe, a large gambling market, growth is slow and revenues are tiny. This doesn't argue for GAN Plc being able to suddenly dominate a new market and being much more profitable in it.

As for the possibility of margin expansion, GAN Plc's costs consist mostly of distribution and administrative costs. Distribution costs are scaling with recurring revenues, while administrative costs show some (positive) dilution. In overall terms, there is no apparent room for extraordinary profitability increases. EBITDA showed improvement during the quarter even if we exclude the one-off licensing deal, but the improvement was tiny (EBITDA margin improved by 3% of sales), and a large part of the remaining improvement can probably also be explained by a non-recurring hardware deal (potentially generated 2/3rds of the small improvement).

Conclusion

On the whole, I think that GAN Plc is trading as if a significant structural change had happened to the company’s economics with the magnificent H1 2019.

However, if more licensing deals don’t happen then GAN Plc’s economics still seem bad for the valuation it now carries. No structural sea change took place in H1 2019: Without further licensing deals, GAN Plc is not a profitable company, not even at the EBITDA level (just breaks even).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.