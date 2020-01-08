MongoDB: Past Few Months Have Been Great, But Valuation Now High Again

After reporting a weaker than expected Q2 earnings a few months ago, MongoDB (MDB) has seen their stock nearly recover all of their losses. A strong Q3 earnings report reinstalled a lot of investor confidence in the long-term potential of the company. Revenue came in nearly 10% above expectations and the company had better than expected operating margins.

Atlas, the company’s cloud offering, grew over 185% and now represents over 40% of total revenue, pretty impressive for a product that is only a few years old. In addition, management raised their full year revenue guidance by ~$16 million, more than the ~$9 million revenue beat during Q3.

However, the stock remains pretty expense at ~13.1x FY21 revenue, assuming another year of near-50% revenue growth. While the company deserves to be trading at a premium valuation, there are other software companies in the market who have more consistent revenue growth on top of better operating margins. I believe this is a long-term name to own, however, I find it difficult to build a new position in this name given the current valuation.

Data by YCharts

After Q2 earnings sent the stock down ~30%, there were some buying opportunities. However, now that the stock has recovered and investors seem to continue on their bullish trend, the buying opportunity seems pretty limited. Over the long-term, I believe the stock will be a winner, but for now, I think the stock could remain under $150 until valuation comes down a little bit of the company is able to demonstrate their long-term growth remaining above 50%.

On the positive note, the company’s Q4 guidance only assumes ~30% growth compared to the year ago period, which seems very conservative. Even though valuation remains high, the stock could push higher after Q4 earnings if the company easily beat expectations in addition to providing strong FY21 guidance to start the year.

Q3 Earnings and Guidance

Q3 revenue increased 52% compared to the year ago period and came in at $109.4 million, above expectations for ~$100 million. Given the difficult comp from last year, the 52% revenue growth is impressive, despite growth slowing from 67% in Q2. The 10% revenue beat compared to consensus expectations is one of the reasons why the stock is on a road to recovery after a more challenged Q2 quarter.

Subscription revenue continues to drive growth, with revenue growing 56% during the quarter and represents ~95% of total revenue. Investors typically place a higher revenue multiple on software companies who derive a majority of their revenue from subscriptions given their naturally recurring and highly visible qualities.

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s cloud product, Atlas, continues to exceed expectations and grew 185%+ during the quarter and now represents over 40% of revenue (nearly $200 million run-rate). Strength in Atlas not only provided revenue upside to the quarter, but continues to give investors increased confidence in the longer-term growth trajectory of the company.

MDB also reported 66 net new customers who had annual recurring revenue of $100k+, resulting in a total of 688 customers achieving this feat. The company continues to see success within their salesforce and their ability to up-sell to current customers. In addition, the company now has over 14,200 customers using the Atlas product, which continues to provide an avenue for revenue growth and up-sell opportunity.

Management had previously talked about their salesforce focusing more on the mid-market, which naturally comes with both small deals and shorter sales cycles. The mid-market customers with shorter sales cycles may be easier to penetrate, though customer churn is likely higher than larger enterprises. With large enterprises, once a new technology or platform is introduced, it is much more challenging and difficult to rip and replace it. But with mid-sized customers, they have a little more flexibility in moving to a different provider.

While still negative, operating margins continue on the path towards profitability, coming in at -13% during the quarter (down from -15% in the year ago period), which was better than expectations for -16%. Margins were lower compared to last year due to the company’s continued investment in Atlas and some mix shift in enterprise agreements versus licenses. Margins during Q3 were better than the -38% seen last quarter. Over time, given the company’s revenue is largely subscription base, which comes with strong gross margins, investors should expect operating margins to move to profitability land. Nonetheless, the better than expected revenue beat led to an EPS loss of $0.26 during the quarter, better than expectations for a loss of $0.28.

Source: Company Presentation

Guidance for Q4 includes revenue of $109-111 million, which was above expectations for ~$106 million and represents only ~30% growth compared to the year ago period. While management is likely remaining conservative, guidance seems to be beatable considering the implied significant deceleration despite Atlas performing very well. EPS loss for the quarter is expected to be $0.27-0.29.

For the full year, management now expects revenue of $407.2-409.2 million, up from $390-395 million and above expectations for ~$394 million. More meaningfully, the ~$16 million revenue raise at the midpoint implies 53% growth for the full year and was larger than the ~$9 million revenue beat in the quarter. EPS loss of the full year in now expected to be $1.02-1.04, compared to their previous guidance for a loss of $1.06-1.11.

Valuation

After the stock went down ~30% after weaker than expected Q2 earnings, the company’s stock recovered to only ~5% below their pre-Q2 earnings highs. While Q3 was a strong report on many fronts, investors are still waiting for revenue growth to normalize and better understand the longer-term growth potential.

With Atlas continuing to prove as a strong growth potential, the stock has been up over 5% since reporting Q3 earnings. However, valuation remains near the higher-end of fast-growth software companies. Yes, run-rate revenue is approaching $500 million and sustaining the 50%+ revenue growth will become incrementally challenging considering the law of large numbers. However, investors tend to pay a higher valuation for software companies with highly recurring revenue. While I like the stock over the long-term, I think valuation is a big setback right now and keeps me on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

The company has a current market cap of ~$8.0 billion and with ~$425 million of cash/investments and ~$225 million of debt, the company has a current enterprise value of ~$7.8 billion. If we use management’s full year revenue guidance of $407.2-409.2 million, this would imply a FY20 revenue multiple of ~19x at the midpoint.

However, considering we are almost done with this fiscal year, we should start to look at both FY21 and FY22 potential. If we assume FY21 revenue grows another 45%, we could see FY21 revenue of ~$595 million, which would result in a FY21 revenue multiple of 13.1x. Even if we assume another strong FY22 with revenue growing 40%, which seems to be a very bullish scenario, we could potentially see FY22 revenue of ~$830 million, implying a FY22 revenue multiple of ~9.4x.

While a ~9.4x multiple is somewhat cheap for a consistent 40%+ revenue growth company, it is not likely that revenue growth is able to maintain that pace. In fact, it would still be challenging to see much upside from my bullish scenario, meaning investors are already paying ~9.4x for revenue over two years away.

With the stock now back to ~$140-145, it has become pretty difficult to find much upside from these levels unless one of two things happens. Either revenue growth needs to remain above the 50% level for the next several quarters or the company’s revenue multiple needs to expand higher than the current ~13x FY21 multiple. Considering revenue growth will likely decelerate over the next few quarters and operating margin is still in the red, I find it challenging to see the stock having much more upside from here.

For now, I remain on the sidelines as valuation is still a bit too high given the company’s high valuation. I do believe this name is a winner over the long-term, however, I am not compelled to put any money in the name until either valuation comes down a bit or until the company is able to demonstrate how revenue growth can maintain 50%+ level for the next few years.

