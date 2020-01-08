Sanctions Alone Can't Choke The Iranian Economy, The Upshot For Oil And Commodities

The Iranian economy, while not particularly strong, is doing quite well for the extreme sanctions it is enduring.

Tensions with Iran are at highs not seen since the Iran hostage crisis of 1979-1981, and the whole world is losing its nerve as we watch. Given the current extreme geopolitical tensions, it is certainly a prudent time for investors to review the structure of the Iranian economy for a better sense of its potential pressure points and strategies the United States might employ to choke it. This could give investors clues as to the options the Trump Administration has in achieving leverage over Iran’s primarily oil-based economy, and in turn how that may affect commodities generally.

Spoiler alert: The world is in a very dangerous situation, and one wrong move could send commodities skyrocketing higher.

History

For historical context, at the time of the Iranian revolution in 1979, university students loyal to Ayatollah Khomeini took over the American embassy and held 52 American diplomats and workers hostage. This is why President Trump has threatened 52 Iranian sites for attack, even cultural sites, which could regrettably vilify the Trump Administration in the eyes of the international community and isolate the United States.

The Iranian offensive against the embassy was driven by bitterness over the United States’ backing of the deposed Iranian Shah Pahlavi at the time. An operation ordered by then-President Jimmy Carter ended in an embarrassing failure, resulting in the accidental deaths of 8 American servicemen. The hostages were eventually released through negotiations after 14 tense months. Perhaps history will rhyme and current tensions will be diffused through negotiations as before. If not, things could get really rocky in the markets.

Iranian Economic Strength

Given US sanctions already in place against Iran, it is tempting to simply write off Iran’s economic power as already quite diminished, but the most recent statistics available suggest otherwise. True, the latest round of US sanctions have cut Iranian crude oil production by 45% since September 2018. True, this is Iran’s lowest output in 40 years.

Still, the Iranian economy, while not exactly a dynamo, is stronger than many would believe at first glance. First, consider the mitigation effect of rising oil prices on the fall in Iranian crude production. Back in 2016, average crude oil production was about 3.7M barrels a day. The average price that year was around $43 a barrel, for daily income of around $160M. With oil now at $63, if prices stay in this average range for the year and oil production has bottomed out, then we’re only talking about a 17% decline in daily oil revenues, or around 20% or so adjusted for inflation. That’s definitely a hit, but it’s not insurmountable.

The primary export destinations for Iranian crude as of 2017 are China (28%), India (22%) and South Korea (18%). These three countries are also the primary trading partners with Iran overall, as seen below.

All three have been, and still are, victims of Trump Administration trade tariffs and threats. President Trump stripped India of its special trade status last May, and has threatened steep tariffs on South Korean cars besides. Aside from the ill will these moves have engendered, they have also spurred China in particular into offering yuan-denominated commodity futures. This means that oil trade can theoretically be settled in yuan between Iran and its largest trade partner, bypassing US sanctions.

The European Union as a whole accounts for another 23% of Iranian crude oil exports. A total of 9 EU countries, including powerhouses France and Germany, have already set up a system to bypass American sanctions by skirting the SWIFT bank routing systems. The alternative, known as the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), was just bolstered in November by 6 additional European countries that have since joined in.

Total Iranian exports in dollars are up 106% from 2016 until the latest available figures for Q2 2018.

Granted, this was before its oil production began to fall from the latest round of sanctions, but oil prices are up 138% since 2016 while Iranian oil production has fallen in comparison by only 38%. Considering the variables, the crude oil portion of Iran’s economy is in much better shape now despite anemic production than it was in 2016 when production was much higher.

On the import side, China is Iran’s biggest partner once again at 37%. Choking Iran’s imports then will require cooperation from China, which does not seem too keen on helping out Washington at the moment. According to Reuters, there are signs that Beijing is already back-tracking on commitments to buy more American agriculture as agreed on in the Phase One trade deal by refusing to alter import quotas. Keep in mind that the Phase One trade deal has yet to be signed.

Iran’s labor market is the healthiest it’s been since 2015. Iranian unemployment stands at 10.9% as of the latest figures for 2019, the lowest since Q4 2015. Debt to GDP is a reasonable 44.2%. Ease of doing business in the country according to the World Bank is 127 out of 190 countries, not wonderful but much better than 2013 prior to the 2014 oil collapse when it was ranked a dismal 152 out of 190. Iran has a consistent trade surplus that goes back to the 1970s, which means it has a built-up arsenal of foreign exchange to protect its currency, currently pegged to the dollar.

So while Iran’s economy is not the greatest, it is also not on the verge of collapse and has several strong points. It won’t be easy for the Trump Administration to starve the country without drastic action, and this is the disturbing part.

The Upshot For Oil And Commodities

What all this means is that in order to choke off Iran’s oil-based economy, sanctions and pressure on Iran’s trading partners may not be effective. The Trump Administration may have to resort to attacking Iran’s oil infrastructure directly, which could drive the Iranian regime into an act of desperation, such as attempting to take out Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure and that of other OPEC members allied with the United States. Such a move could send oil into the stratosphere and could be catastrophic for the global economy. It is most likely this very fear that is driving oil prices higher now. Iran has already demonstrated it has the ability to exploit Saudi Arabian oil bottlenecks with two drone strikes by suspected Iranian proxies in September.

An attack on OPEC oil would then reverberate into the rest of the commodity complex, which is dependent on energy, particularly oil, for extraction and transport. If central banks are indeed looking for higher consumer prices, this unfortunate and dangerous slippery slope would certainly give them inflation in spades. Unless tensions are deescalated quickly, the current situation could quickly devolve into something very bad for the global economy indeed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.