Kupperman: Algorithmic Trading Programs Offer Unexpected Advantage

When programs signal to sell, they all sell at the same time, which can cause huge down moves when something goes wrong because there are fewer discretionary buyers.

Algorithmic trading programs may be making life more difficult for some market participants, but in the small-cap space, their rules of engagement lead to advantageously deep discounts, Harris Kupperman of Praetorian Capital told Real Vision’s Skin in the Game.

Kupperman said there’s a dearth of logical natural buyers when algorithms signal computers to sell, which creates huge down moves when something goes wrong – but with that comes great opportunity.

One example he cited is when a company comes out of bankruptcy.

“You have a situation where the computers aren't watching. No one's really paying attention. It's not in an index,” he said. “There aren’t multiple quarters you can look back at in terms of history, and you have these stocks just abandoned.”

Kupperman said at that point, all the computers have moved on, and investors who are paying attention have time to do something about it. This is the case with his largest position, Mongolian Mining Corp, a formerly bankrupt Mongolian coal company. If it gets to two times, he’s going to make four times his money. If it gets to three times, he’ll make six times his money.

“You're always looking for the next juiciest setup of the cheapest company you can cycle your money into,” he said.

