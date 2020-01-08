Gold: When To Take Profits

This is extremely bullish for gold on a long-term basis, and the stable climb higher should continue despite some pullbacks along the way.

Gold has been up 10 sessions in a row and is now up by about 25% over the last year.

Image Source

Gold Goes Parabolic: When To Take Profits

Gold is on fire in 2020, up 10 straight sessions, around 25% over the past year and is breaking out to multi-year highs. However, the recent run-up suggests gold may be overheating and the technical image implies that a short-term mini-meltdown is likely. Furthermore, the fundamental backdrop coupled with the likelihood of an overreaction due to geopolitical uncertainty implies gold is probably headed for correction and/or a consolidation phase before it can continue to make new highs.

Technical View

Source: StockCharts.com

In its 9th straight up-day, gold hit a high of roughly $1,590 before returning to earth in a very volatile, high volume session. The following session was also volatile but on lighter volume. Now, gold is around $1,575, but the yellow metal is still very overbought on a short-term basis here.

The RSI is at an extremely high level of over 84, illustrating notably overbought technical conditions. In fact, we have not seen the RSI anywhere near current levels since gold's previous top late last August. In addition to a notably extended RSI, the CCI is also extremely high, and the full stochastic appears to be turning lower, suggesting a likely shift towards a more neutral or negative momentum for gold.

It appears likely that gold may continue to correct from here. I expect the yellow metal to probably revisit the $1,550 level in a gap fill lower. From here, there will be two options in my view. Gold will likely either consolidate around the $1,550 level before going for its next leg higher or gold may have a pull back all the way back down to around the $1,500-$1,520 level of support.

Gold Miners Underperforming

Another troubling factor I want to point out is the underperformance of gold miners. Gold miners typically lead gold higher and outperform. However, this is not the case lately. In fact, both key gold mining ETFs (GDX) and VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) are underperforming gold's recent move.

While gold has had 10 straight up-days, GDX and GDXJ performance have been very mixed, choppy, and extremely volatile in recent trading sessions. Judging by the price action, investors in gold miners are doubting the short-term sustainability of the recent surge in gold prices. Therefore, we are likely to get a pullback and a consolidation phase in gold before going higher down the line in 2020.

Geopolitical Tensions Likely to Quiet Down

Image Source

Iran does not want a large-scale military conflict with the U.S, for obvious reasons. We know that when there is instability around the world, sometimes investors seek safety in gold. It is likely that the killing of the Iranian General in Iraq had some impact on gold prices. However, this phenomenon is likely transitory. After all, what difference does this make in the fundamental backdrop for gold?

It is very unlikely that a large-scale military conflict will develop sometime soon, especially during an election year. Additionally, Iran indicated that its largely symbolic attack in Iraq is all the retaliation the country is ready to dish out at this time. The incident essentially got a thumbs up from the President as he posted an "All Is Well" tweet in response.

Source: Twitter.com

The Fed Still on Hold

The most important factor concerning gold prices remains the Fed. As the Fed expands or contracts the monetary base, the price of gold follows. Right now, the Fed is on hold, is not likely to cut rates within the next 6-9 months, thus there is a little catalyst for substantially higher gold prices in the short term.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Once the Fed flips again, it will begin to cut further to try and prevent the upcoming recession and engineer a soft landing. In addition, more easing will likely be required to stimulate the economy back into growth mode following the recession. Therefore, gold is very likely headed much higher in the intermediate and long term.

Gold: A Longer-Term Outlook

Long term, I remain extremely bullish on gold as a recession is inevitable, and the Fed will likely implement tools like lower rates, and QE type measures to try and avoid or delay the upcoming downturn.

There is also the enormous $23 trillion national debt that is becoming ever more difficult to service. Thus, rates and the dollar are likely headed lower longer-term regardless, as this debt will need to be addressed eventually.

The main two catalysts: the enormous national debt load and an inescapable recession will drive the Fed towards moving rates lower, down to zero, or possibly turn them negative. Additionally, the Fed will very likely resume QE like programs that will expand its balance sheet as well as the overall monetary base. These longer-term factors are extremely bullish for gold. Therefore, substantially higher gold prices are extremely likely within the next 2-5 years.

Nevertheless, in the short term, gold appears to be overbought relative to its technical image, its fundamental backdrop, and a fading geopolitical risk premium. Now, maybe a good time to realize short-term profits, hedge, or raise capital.

Want the whole picture? If you would like full articles that include technical analysis, trade triggers, portfolio strategies, options insight, and much more, consider joining Albright Investment Group! Subscribe now and obtain the best of both worlds, deep value insight, coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Receive access to our top-performing portfolio that returned 38.5% in H1 2019, as well as 66% in our stock and ETF segment for the full year .

as well as . Don't hesitate, click here to find out more, and become a member of our investment community for fewer than just $20 per month!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD, SILVER, AND OTHER GSM ASSETS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Please always conduct your own research before making any investment decisions.