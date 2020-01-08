Madison Square Garden Spinoff: The Parts Will Be Worth More Than The Whole

The sports company could have big sports betting potential if and when New York State finally legalizes. Could be as soon as 2021.

Theory of the investment

We see potential in the long delayed split of Madison Square Garden Company's (NYSE:MSG) entertainment and sports assets as giving investors a much clearer picture how to value each. We look at the businesses strategically here to give you a grasp on what we believe are the comparative strengths of each new entity. Overall, we like the deal because it unlocks value immediately after the spinoff.

Sorting out the James L. Dolan conundrum

Before we can dig into the numbers or potential of the spinoff, we need to put the company's CEO, and principal shareholder, James L. Dolan in perspective. The reason: No matter how the two new stocks begin to trade, there is the local image directly associated with Dolan that some investors perceive has a dampening effect on valuations. He is, as many know, the son of the brilliant Charles Dolan, cable TV genius, creator of HBO; one of the best minds ever to work in the media patch. James and his family control through their trust all the Class B shares of the company and, with it, the voting rights. So, shareholders from the get-go need to understand that, to some extent, their fate is inextricably tied to the major management decisions ultimately made by James L. Dolan and his family.

Let's put the demons behind the analysis first

The company owns two major professional sports teams, the NBA New York Knicks and the NHL New York Rangers - two of the most iconic sports franchises in the nation. Over decades, the Knicks have been persistent losers, finishing each year out of the playoffs (except one) and bringing up the rear of the NBA east year in and year out. There are a plethora of reasons for this. Many ever loyal, die-hard Knicks fans place most of that blame at the door of James L. Dolan. To be brutally frank, he is seen as one of less effective owners of pro sports teams in a town where the New York Yankees, for example, shine as the international gold standard of all sports team ownerships. The perception among fans is that the Knicks have suffered under ownership management lapses across the board for decades. This is not the forum to accuse or defend Dolan's stewardship of the Knicks other than to say that, from a financial perspective, it is wrong.

Contrary to this ongoing frustration among Knicks fans (the critique does not migrate to the hockey Rangers), Dolan has, in the analysis of many major shareholders, done an admirable job in asset allocation and operating know-how to many aspects of the MSG business. The proof is in the trading history of the stock. So, losses on the basketball court notwithstanding, had you been in the stock over this time, you would be more than happy with the leadership of Dolan and his executive minions across the board.

The simple fact is that, regardless of the performance of the Knicks, the Garden is jam-packed for every game, every night with fans who have shelled out hefty prices for tickets, and all that goes with a night at the famed venue. That's because the superb location of the facility smack dab in the heart of midtown Manhattan makes it a perfect drop in evening mid-week for the upper echelons of business in the city as well as well-heeled tourists. It is not an exaggeration to say that Madison Square Garden does indeed rank among the globe's most famous sports and entertainment venues, a place it has occupied for nearly 100 years. And MSG has continued to invest in reinventing itself with successive renovations over the years that has kept it a fresh and exciting place to go.

MSG performance

Had you gone long on MSG stock five years ago and held your position, here are your results on the buy to date:

Jan. 9, 2015: $79.82

Dec. 27, 2019: $296.23

2018 revenues: $1.6B

The first fiscal quarter of 2020 reported less impressive numbers related to rising costs and flattish revenues:

Revenues: $214.8M, down 2% y/y.

Operating loss: $89.3M and an adjusted operating loss of $41.1M vs. an operating loss of $50.8M and an adjusted operating loss of $9.9M y/y. The reasons: Primarily rising employee compensation related to the company's ongoing capex mega-project in Las Vegas, The Sphere, a cutting edge entertainment venue due to open next year. The sports segment endured a "significant charge related to a player waiver recorded during the fiscal 2020 first quarter" said the earnings release.

Whether attributable to simply bad trades, excessive dead money player payrolls, the fact is this: It only provides more proof of the pressing need to separate the entertainment and sports assets of the company. Dead money contracts in professional sports, i.e. signing free agents to excessive contracts that eventually turn into unproductive payroll overhang is common. Some teams are clearly better at extracting maximum wins out of smaller payrolls, but in, one way or another, all have been punished by bad signings or busted draft picks. It goes with the territory.

The point here is this: You don't value pro sports assets by how many wins a team racks up in a given season. What actually counts for investors is the ballooning valuations of pro sports franchises. It appears to be one of the few areas of investment that is contrary to Warren Buffett's admonition that "trees don't grow to the skies". Franchise values have skyrocketed as there appears to be no limit to the supply of billionaires willing to lay down huge dollars to acquire such toys.

Most recently, hedge fund titan Stephen A. Cohen of Point 72, with an estimated worth around $13B, has made a deal to become the 80% owner of the likewise hapless New York Mets MLB team. The Mets are worth $2.6B, according to Bloomberg estimates. That may seem like chump change if you lay that number against the valuations for the two MSG franchises. Cohen will join other billionaires like Steve Ballmer, former Microsoft CEO, who paid $2B for the tepid NBA Los Angeles Clippers. In mid-2018, another hedgie, David Tepper, shelled out $2.275B for the NFL Carolina Panthers. Toys yes, but these guys did not get where they did playing Santa Claus.

There are many more globally. Suffice it to say, ironically, the supply of sports team hungry billionaires is far deeper than the teams available for sale at any given time.

The Knicks could be worth $5B, the Rangers $2B, together, $7B. The company sits on $1B in cash with very little long-term debt of $103M. The company has a current market cap at around $6. 7B. Add the over $1B in cash to the team's value and you have an asset base of over $8B. Clearly, the company has the ability to extinguish its debt at any time out of cash flow and reserves. And by many measures, its stock is undervalued, regardless of its currently high trading range. (Below: The NY Knicks make a ton regardless of what the scoreboard shows).

Once the anticipated spin-offs are completed, the numbers will appear even more enticing to investors. We must consider the valuations of the two teams as virtual cash, since by wide agreement, the company would quickly attract buyers should it decide to sell either or both teams. In the opinion of our well-informed friends in the business side of the sports world, that is a highly unlikely road for Dolan to travel. We think Mr. Market won't really begin to warm to these realities until the spinoff is completed and the bankers slap a valuation on the two successor companies. Meanwhile, our role here is to alert you to what could be a prospect for a very good play - even over a short 6 months.

The spinoff plan

As noted, post spinoff, the Dolan family will maintain voting control through their holdings of Class B stock.

Timing: The board expects to complete the spinoff transaction sometime within the first quarter of 2020. The Form 10 has been filed with the SEC. The deal is to be structured as a tax-free spinoff to all MSG shareholders. After the transaction closes, holders of the common will maintain interest in both the entertainment and sports businesses, according to the filing. Investors in theory becoming "team owners" after a fashion will have considerable resonance with would be buyers of the shares who love the cache that comes with the deal. And, the built-in values of the teams.

The Sports Company

The assets would include the two teams, their minor league franchises and an official NBA 2K esports franchise of the Knicks and a majority interest in Counter Logic Gaming, an esports organization, plus the pro team training center. This is a pure sports asset play here. What is not listed is the potential 600 lb gorilla which may well find a seat in the MSG Sports room by 2021.

That primate is sports betting

A sports betting bill has been sloshing around the New York State legislature for years. It's a stop/start meandering possibility energized periodically by support, left dangling at other times. Statements from the Governor puzzle advocates when he says he is disturbed by possible "constitutional issues" relative to the uncertainties of the US DOJ's interpretation of the Interstate Wire Act. We have checked with our Albany sources. The consensus is that, Albany ineptitude notwithstanding, the state is moving toward legalization, period.

One upstate political observer emailed this in response to our query.

"As usual, Albany watched Atlantic City explode under their noses, and did nothing, eventually legislating casinos upstate-too little, too late. Now they see a huge chunk of NY bettors, shooting across the bridges and tunnels to New Jersey to bet on sports. The north Jersey sites probably have as much as 25% of their business coming from New York residents. If this Super Bowl coming does gangbusters numbers, it's bound to move the pro-sports betting legislators to speed up their deliberations. We're probably looking at 2021 as the year New York comes on board. It would quickly become the single biggest handle state in the nation."

We note here that the pending New York bills do contain provisions for sports betting sites at major arenas and stadiums. This clearly will include MSG. Our information is that management is already anticipating this prospect and will, without question, have a sports book built into the Garden. That is already in the works at the other great national arena, the United Center of Chicago and other venues there. The handle that could be generated by an MSG sports book could reach $1B quickly - if it includes mobile skins.

Mobile betting will be a key element of New York bill as well as live sports books. Their competitors just over the Hudson and Delaware Rivers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania offer both. Either way, it's not hard to imagine a sports book enterprise at the Garden shaving away a chunk of the handle of New York residents who now take the short trip to the New Jersey Meadowlands tracks to make a lay-down. That element we believe plays into the potential valuation of an MSG sports business you won't find on the standard banker valuations.

The company has already renewed a marketing partnership with the daily fantasy sports operator Draft Kings, which includes signage, use of team logos, joint promotions. DK is already aligned for sports betting by leveraging its fantasy sports database in partnership deals where it's already legal. If sports betting happens in New York as we expect it will, it's a huge potential earnings bump for an MSG sports business. Our information is that management is already deep in the weeds anticipating such a development in the planning stages and will be ready to move quickly with Draft Kings as an operating partner whenever a bill makes it to legalization.

But, for now, the sports business is a pure sports asset play as there is anywhere.

The entertainment company

This company would include Madison Square Garden, the Hulu Theater at MSG, Radio City Music Hall, The Beacon Theater, the Forum in Inglewood California, and the Chicago Theater. The leading edge to tomorrow's entertainment venue design will be The Sphere, a massive 18,000 seat orb to be built on the Las Vegas strip in partnership with Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Venetian has an estimated cost of $1.2B. It is expected to generate $750M a year in "economic value" to its owners and the town. A second Sphere venue is planned for London. (Below: The MGS Sphere a cutting edge venue in Las Vegas partnered with the Venetian. Another is planned for London). Debut 2021.

The entertainment company will also be in the booking business across a wide spate of concerts, boxing events, college sports, music festivals and the Tao Hospitality group.

This spinoff would then provide a clear, peer comparison to stocks like Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) trading at writing at $70.

In this instance, MSG would actually own two of the most iconic venues in the country in MSG itself and Radio City Music Hall - plus the Vegas venue to open next year as opposed to just staging and routing concert artists as is the case with Live Nation. The diverse mix of booking sports and concert events and actual ownership of the realty in which they appear makes the entertainment company prospectively a highly valuable asset base from which to grow earnings.

Conclusion

We think the split companies can attract a combined higher valuation by Mr. Market than what now rests in the MSG trade. Prospects for both companies stand on strong foundational assets, easily handled debt and clear strategic positioning both in professional sports and entertainment.

On that basis, even at its current lofty price, we think MSG shares pre-spinoff present a buying opportunity now with at least a six-month hold strategy as the two new companies emerge to what we believe will be positive outlooks from the investment community.

Morgan Stanley is the principal banker of the deal.

