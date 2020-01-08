CoreSite Realty: A Small Player That Makes Big Bets

Introduction

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR), which was founded in 2001 and taken public in 2010, is a REIT that specializes in data center leasing, development, and management. The company runs high-performance data centers in eight key North American markets and serves nearly 1,400 corporate and institutional customers. While not one of the largest REITs in the sector, the firm has still seen remarkable revenue, FFO, and portfolio growth, while growing its dividend far faster than its peers, much to the delight of investors. That said, competition is fierce, due to the fact that Big Data is seen as one of the biggest drivers of economic growth going forward, and because IT infrastructure spending and maintenance is so critical in an age when data consumption is rising so quickly, with companies struggling to meet such demand.

“There’s a secular change going on today in how we live our day-to-day lives. Just think 10 years ago; today we use cell phones for everything we do. More of our lives are marked by data consumption, and that’s a trend that I don’t think (is likely) to change.” -David Guarino, REIT industry analyst at GreenStreet Advisors (excerpt from interview with nareit website)

(Image source: United Mechanical website)

As mobile devices have become truly ubiquitous, and full-time internet access has become a fact of life for most people, data needs have expanded exponentially, and that data has to live somewhere. While cloud computing has certainly become a factor, and limited server demand in some respects, the fact remains that related infrastructure is barely keeping pace with demand, and REIT’s like COR certainly stand to benefit. While it is apparent that the sector has seen explosive growth in recent years, this article will look under the hood to determine to what degree that top-line growth has filtered down to the bottom line, whether it’s competitive with peers, and whether the firm’s fundamentals and valuation warrant investment at current prices.

(Image source: Data Center Knowledge website)

Core Markets

Being one of the smallest data center REITs ($5.7 billion market cap), CoreSite has developed a “hub-and-spoke” strategy, whereby the firm focuses on building strong relationships with expanding reach in a few key markets, where it can begin to leverage an increasingly interconnected network of large data centers with smaller add-on facilities, theoretically building economies of scale while assisting corporate clients with enhanced interconnection capabilities. In particular, that strategy is employed in four of the eight main markets, namely Los Angeles, the New York area, San Francisco Bay area, and Northern Virginia. The other four markets where COR is attempting to enhance its competitive position are Boston, Chicago, Denver, and Miami. COR has selected these “key” markets for several reasons: corporate data demand in those metro areas is particularly high, power-related infrastructure and supply capabilities are substantial, and the local economies and business environments are sufficient to support large and small development projects alike. To further illustrate this point, one has only to consider Northern Virginia, which has the highest data center needs in the world, by far, as David Guarino, an analyst from GreenStreet Advisors can attest:

"Northern Virginia is the largest and most important data center market in the world. The amount of power that’s just used for data centers in (that market) could light every home in the city of Los Angeles."

Specifically, COR looks to establish itself in a few select markets so that it can acquire and develop data center space/properties with abundant power supply capabilities and “dense points of interconnection,” that will expand the company’s customer base and broaden its geographic footprint. Even though data center REIT’s are one of the fastest growing REIT sectors, COR lacks the scale and financial heft of peers, so focusing most of its energies on building a competitive advantage within a few specific high-growth markets makes sense, otherwise it might spread its limited resources too thinly.

(Image source: COR 2019 investor presentation)

Beyond simply operating in markets that are especially suited to servicing data center demand, COR also targets growing sectors and companies in order to expand market reach and build relationship depth. Specifically, management seeks to pursue a corporate demographic consisting of domestic and international telecom carriers, content and media entertainment providers, and especially cloud providers and other enterprise carriers (including financial, healthcare, academic institutions, and government agencies). It’s important to note, however, that customer diversification is still lacking, as the firm’s #1 client accounts for 6.5% of annualized rents earned, and overall, its top 10 customers account for just over 36% of rents. Further, COR has relatively high geographic risk thanks to its concentration in a few key markets—its top 3 markets (San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Northern Virginia) collectively comprise 77.6% of total annualized data center-derived rent. Of course, the REIT has only been a publicly traded company for barely 10 years, so the company has an opportunity to expand the breadth of its client book, but such a concentrated portfolio is a risk that investors should still bear in mind.

(Table source: COR 2018 annual report)

Quality vs. Quantity

At this stage in the company’s development, I’d say that quality of customer relationships is probably more important than quantity, and any diversification of the existing customer base must maintain that focus and disciplined sales approach. Data center leasing and development typically involves a long sales cycle and high relative cost of generating sales, due to the fact that it typically involves a significant commitment of resources by customers. Because of this fact, execution on sales and timely delivery of product and suites of services are also critical for success. Further, flexible and dependable/accommodating financing is necessary for consistency and security of cash flows, and the continued ability to serve clients with existing resource management and future planned building projects.

Data center properties are specialized and fairly unique, so attempts to sell or repurpose existing facilities could prove difficult and costly, meaning that it is imperative that customers follow through on orders and lease agreements, and that market area demand for such facilities and services remains robust in various business and economic cycles. This strongly argues in favor of COR’s “key market” approach where data center demand has already proven to be sizable (and growing). It is also a big reason why developing strong relationships with large customers with successful business models, deep pockets, and demonstrated growth is so critical for long-term leasing success. In this capital-intensive business, COR depends on third-party providers for network connectivity, as well as for “power supply to the firm’s power-hungry data centers.” Vulnerability to service failure and/or price increases remains. In addition to this, COR must continue to invest heavily in back office IT systems, which may adversely affect operating income and cash flows.

Leasing Strategy

COR targets higher margin core retail customer relationships, but “opportunistically” seeks out certain scale/hyperscale leases. Scale leases are generally described as medium-sized spaces of 5,000-50,000 NRSF (net rentable square feet). These leases demonstrate significant power needs, and are typically done by large commercial enterprises using 5-10 year lease terms. Hyperscale leases represent large spaces of >50,000 NRSF. Typically, these expansive agreements entail lower rent/sq. ft. as customers use their own staff to maintain IT deployments. Additionally, such customers typically don’t require high levels of interconnection or service and select lease agreements based on cost. On the plus side, however, agreements tend to be 10+ years, often including renewal options. Finally, core retail leases cover smaller spaces of <5,000 NRSF, and typically are characterized by 3-4 year terms. This segment comprises the largest proportion of COR’s leasing relationships, by far, and is generally more full-service, and therefore may pay higher relative rents/sq. ft. In such relationships, customers are driven by a combination of reliability of service and price.

(Table source: COR 2018 annual report)

While the vast majority of existing leases for the REIT are data centers with <5,000 NRSF (91.2% of all leases, in fact), that segment only accounts for 45% of annualized rent, and 27.4% of operating NRSF. Large data centers of 25,000+ NRSF comprise just 0.2% of all leases (6 to be exact) but account for 14.6% of annualized rent, and 8.5% of operating NRSF. Clearly, big data centers are outsized drivers of rent growth, whereas small data centers only drive extremely incremental growth per lease agreement. Through this lens, it would appear that developing and deepening relationships with the largest corporate and governmental institutions is a wise and cost-effective strategy to pursue.

Given the high concentration of core retail lease agreements, the company’s portfolio is currently filled with lots of short and medium-term leases, many of which are due to expire in the next year or two. In fact, fully 1/3 (33.3% to be exact) of the firm’s leases (measured by the total annualized rent) was set to expire by year-end 2019, 21.1% in 2020, 12.6% in 2021, and only 12.8% from 2024 and beyond. While this situation puts some pressure on the firm’s negotiating ability, it does provide some opportunities for steadily increasing base rents in the event COR negotiates from a position of strength in most cases (which it should, particularly with such smaller clients).

(Source: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

A high volatility of lease amounts, and a proliferation of short-term leases should continue to dominate the portfolio and likely the data center REIT sector, as such facility demand is more elastic/variable than many other sectors (such as retail, industrial, etc.). Growth capacity (available and developable properties as a % of total data center portfolio NRSF), has trended down over the last few years. Going from 43% in 2015, to 30% in 2016, 19% in 2017, 16% in 2018, but bounced back somewhat to roughly 25% in 2019. Of course, this trend partly reflects the growing size of the underlying portfolio (so relative growth is measured against larger and larger base numbers) but also hints at falling cap rates and somewhat of a cool-down in market demand.

(Source: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

While property development is certainly a key part of COR’s business, it is instructive to look at same-store property portfolio metrics, to make comparisons over time, and get a sense for pricing power and operational efficiency. Going back a few years, annualized base rent of $245 million was accompanied by an 86.6% occupancy rate. The next year saw a 9.5% increase in rents to $268.5 million, and an occupancy rate of 90.6%. Rents in 2018 grew by 4.8% to a total of $281.4 million, to go along with an occupancy rate of 91.1%. While same-store rent growth appears healthy, the rate of that growth did slow somewhat, but the fact that occupancy rates saw a steady increase does seem to indicate greater operational efficiency, which should help to bolster future growth.

Growth and Share Fundamentals

As of year-end 2018, COR had the ability to expand its operating data center square footage by 1.636 million NRSF (66% portfolio growth) from existing development projects in the pipeline. The current development pipeline consists of 1.7 million NRSF, valued at $1.8 billion (as of 3Q19), but only 34% of that amount was leased at the time. Data center sales backlog totaled $25.3 million as of 3Q19 (referring to signed agreements not yet commenced), and 2019 actually saw a record year for sales in general. Overall, the construction in progress totaled $389 million, and the total value of all buildings and improvements was valued at $1.896 billion for the same period. Revenue grew 4.1% year over year (again, as of 3Q19), and turn-key data center same-store growth was 4.4% over the same period. 2019 cash rent growth fell between 1-2%. In terms of the balance sheet, total debt came to $1.38 billion, and net debt/EBITDA stood at 4.4x (as of 3Q19). For 2020, expected revenue, EBITDA, and FFO growth is expected to fall between 7-10%.

(Source: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

The same period (3Q19) saw operating revenue grow 4.1% year over year, FFO grew 3%, AFFO increased 6%, EBITDAre was up 4.9%, and FFO per share increased 2.4%. The firm’s enterprise value had grown to $7.3 billion, and debt came in at $1.38 billion. Debt represented 19% of enterprise value, which was up from 16.7% in the prior year period. Additionally, debt/adjusted EBITDA was 4.4x, an increase from 3.6x year over year. 2019 estimates for FFO were $5.10 (just 0.8% growth), and adjusted EBITDA of $308 million represented a 4.2% increase YoY. Of some real concern, is the FFO payout ratio. As of the date of this writing, it stood at 94.07% (vs. a sector median of 68.26%), and the AFFO payout ratio was 86.27% (vs. sector median of 79.02%). That is both on the high end of the company’s own history, and relative to peers. Of course, dividend growth has been fantastic, coming in at a 5-year CAGR of 26.49% vs. the sector median of 4.99%. While that growth is impressive, it doesn’t appear to be sustainable, and that is further reinforced by the high relative payout. The TTM yield of 4.29% also compares very favorably to the peer range of between 1.7% (EQIX) and 3.66% (DLR).

(Source: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

The dividend has not just grown in isolation, however, as revenue, FFO, and AFFO have seen growth rates well above the peer average. Additionally, the company’s 5-year EBITDA CAGR of 19.6% compares favorably to the sector median of just 8.33%. These higher growth rates are accompanied by higher price multiples as well, as P/FFO of 21.91 is considerably above the sector median of 16.44 (although P/AFFO of 20.09 is roughly in line with the sector median of 19.83). Looking at price another way though, COR’s EV/EBITDA is 20.07 is actually lower than peers, which falls between a range of 21.32 (CONE) and 26.2 (QTS).

(Source for above two charts: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

In terms of its financial picture, however, things look less rosy as debt/equity is far above peers at 6.46 vs. a range of 0.97 (QTS) to 2.09 (CCI), and long-term debt/total capital is 0.87 vs. a peer range of 0.49 (QTS) to 0.66 (CCI). Long-term debt/assets is currently 0.67 vs 0.43 sector median. In terms of the company’s profitability, net income margin was comparable to peers (13.48% vs. sector median of 13.87%), and towards the higher end of the overall range (from -1.3% to 16.14%, for some perspective). Interestingly, COR had managed to achieve the highest ROA among all its peers, garnering 4.54% vs. a peer range of 0.76% (CONE) to 3.08% (EQIX). ROE was similarly high relative to peers, at 33.01%. One area where COR beats all of its peers is in overall shareholder return over the last 5-year period, coming in at 228.81% (vs. a peer range of 81.49% - 196.08%), due in no small part to much higher annual dividend growth. Things have cooled off somewhat over the last year, however, as COR’s 36.44% falls somewhere in the middle of a peer range of 18.57% (DLR) and 68.81% (EQIX).

(Source: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

What to Conclude

Clearly, COR has been one of the fastest growing REITs in one of the fastest growing property sectors in recent years, and has rewarded shareholders with commensurately high dividend growth. That said, I don’t think it’s reasonable for investors to expect similar dividend growth going forward, and fully expect it to come back down to earth (from 25%+ to 10-12% based on underlying expected FFO growth, which is still very healthy by the way). COR’s strategy of focusing on network-dense locations in top U.S. markets with interconnected data campuses, while connecting networks and enterprises to cloud providers serves to enhance scalability and limit customer cap-ex. In short, COR has established a niche for itself and presents a true value-add for customers, especially those with full-service data needs. Internet traffic growth and cloud computing are driving data center growth and the use of shared infrastructure resources should continue to augment COR’s value proposition. While COR is the smallest REIT in the sector, and has somewhat limited pricing power, I do like the strategy of leveraging the resources it does have in a few key markets in order to achieve deep market penetration in the areas it serves, in concert with crucial vertical integration of services for those same customers.

(Source: author; data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page)

I like what the company has been able to deliver in terms of sales and FFO growth. What I am not so keen on is the company’s liberal use of debt to finance such growth. I think there are stronger peers that may be a better bet (DLR is one such candidate, and it just bought European data center provider Interxion for $8.4 billion, and looks to now have a more global footprint). While it’s nice to see this REIT’s commitment to shareholders in the form of a steadily rising dividend, I think management needs to decide whether it wants to focus more on growing rents and market share or paying out peer-beating dividends. For such a small enterprise, it is not possible to do both, not long-term anyway. At this stage of the REIT’s development, I’d suggest opting for the former, with a plan to do the latter once the company is more established and financially-sound. That’s not to say that investors in the stock won’t continue to see outsized total returns, they certainly may, but a more clearly-defined strategic focus would make that much more certain.

(Image source: Data Center Knowledge website)

*All specific data center market and COR financials data drawn from CoreSite 2018 annual report and 2019 investor presentation, found on COR investor website. All per share data and most peer REIT data drawn from Seeking Alpha COR stock page. Other web pages of particular interest: nareit data center REIT article; Data Center Knowledge industry comparison; Business Insider "Top 10 Cloud Stocks" article

*Relevant excel workbooks (including income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow), and word document (author-created charts, including a few not included in the body of the article):

COR_income_statement__annual_.xlsx

COR_balance_sheet__annual_.xlsx

COR_cash_flow__annual_.xlsx

COR_charts.docx

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.