Credit Suisse Is Moving In The Right Direction

Its strategy of reducing exposure to capital markets and pushing for growth in wealth management seems sensible and is not expected to change in the future.

Credit Suisse has recently held an investor day, showing its positive developments in its business restructuring in the past few years.

Credit Suisse (CS) is showing good progress on its strategic goal of pushing for growth in its wealth management business, which makes its discounted valuation attractive to investors. The recent strategy update was positive and showed the bank’s improved business profile compared to a few years ago, something that investors aren’t giving due credit right now.

Strategy

Credit Suisse is a Swiss bank and one of the few remaining global banks operating mainly in the banking and wealth/asset management businesses. It has a market capitalization of about $34 billion and trades in the U.S. on the New York Stock Exchange through its ADR program.

Credit Suisse was one of the largest investment banks in the fixed income, commodities and currencies (FICC) business prior to the global financial crisis of 2008-09, which led to a weak business profile at the start of the last decade because FICC was one of the areas that suffered most following the global financial crisis.

The industry was penalized for years from low customer activity and overcapacity in the supply side, leading several banks to exit from FICC trading, such as its main peer UBS Group (UBS). Credit Suisse was quite slow to react to the changing market environment and only in 2015 made the strategic decision to scale down FICC operations and turn its growth engine towards wealth management in growth markets like Asia.

This strategy seems sensible given that it reduces the bank’s exposure to volatile capital markets and increases the weight within the group of revenues and profits generated from more stable businesses in the long term, which bodes well for the sustainability of its earnings over the long haul.

A few weeks ago, Credit Suisse performed an investor day, to update its business strategy and show to investors where it seeks growth in the next few years. Its main focus continues to be in the Wealth Management and Investment Banking businesses, with a balanced approach between mature and emerging markets in wealth management.

The investment banking industry continues to gradually experience a shrinking annual revenue pool across different asset classes, while wealth management is the business segment that continues to have better growth prospects in the long term, as financial assets of wealthy people continue to grow and this trend is not expected to change soon, especially in emerging markets.

Source: Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse has been able to grow wealth management annual revenues at double digits in most regions during the past four years, showing that its strategy of pushing for growth in this area and downsizing the investment bank was the right one. This means that going forward, Credit Suisse will maintain its strategy relatively unchanged, continuing to pursue grow mainly in its wealth management business.

Despite this good development in wealth management, Credit Suisse’s business profile has not changed materially in the past few years considering that a large part of its revenues still come from volatile trading & performance-based sources (about 28% in the first nine months of 2019), which can be quite volatile during periods of capital market downturns.

Source: Credit Suisse.

Therefore, for Credit Suisse to significantly reduce the size of volatile revenue streams, it may have to perform a large M&A deal, such as the acquisition of its Swiss competitor Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY) which is a wealth management/private banking player. This would increase Credit Suisse’s size in wealth management in Asia, executing more rapidly its strategy of growing this business in this region.

However, a potential deal is not likely in the short term because Credit Suisse seems to prefer pursuing organic growth rather than acquisitions, with excess capital returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

Indeed, the bank expects to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50% in the next few years and perform share buybacks, returning a significant amount of its annual earnings to shareholders. In 2020, it expects to buy back shares in an amount of at least CHF 1 billion ($1.03 billion), which according to analysts’ estimates represents close to 26% of its earnings expected in 2020.

Regarding its profitability, Credit Suisse wants to achieve a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of some 10% in 2020, a level that is acceptable within its industry, but not among the highest compared to peers.

Credit Suisse has failed to achieve a RoTE above its cost of equity in the previous years, which means that it has not created value for shareholders and explains why it has traded, on average, below its book value over the past five years (0.8x in the past five years according to Bloomberg). In the medium term, the bank’s ambition is to reach a RoTE above 12%.

Source: Bloomberg.

Recent Earnings

Regarding its most recent financial performance, Credit Suisse has reported an improving performance despite a challenging market environment. In the third quarter of 2019, Credit Suisse reported an increase in revenues of 2% to CHF 5 billion, while operating expenses declined by 1% to CHF 4.1 billion.

This means that the bank was able to achieve positive jaws (higher revenue growth than cost growth), a positive trend that has persisted in the recent year showing good execution on the bank’s restructuring program.

However, the cost-to-income ratio was 82%, which is still a very high level and therefore Credit Suisse has plenty of room to cut expenses to improve efficiency. For instance, Citigroup (C) or Morgan Stanley (MS) have similar business profiles compared to Credit Suisse and have efficiency ratios in the 60% and 70% levels, thus Credit Suisse should continue to reduce operating expenses which could be a good earnings growth driver in the next few years.

As credit quality has remained quite good at relatively low levels in the past few quarters and one-off costs are now negligible, Credit Suisse’s net income was close to its operating income at CHF 881 million. This was more than double the level achieved in the third quarter of 2018, leading to a RoTE of 9% (vs. 4% one year ago).

Source: Credit Suisse.

Regarding capital, Credit Suisse’s CET1 ratio was 12.4% and its leverage ratio was 5.5%, which are both acceptable levels and therefore the bank does not need to retain much earnings going forward. This means that its dividend looks sustainable in the medium term and there is some room to continue to perform share buybacks if earnings continue to grow in the coming years.

At its current share price, Credit Suisse offers a dividend yield of about 2% based on its last dividend of CHF 0.2625 per share, which is way below the average yield of the European banking sector (currently about 4.6%). Additionally, it only pays one dividend per year, making its income appeal quite low.

Conclusion

Credit Suisse has embarked on a significant restructuring of its business in the past four years, reducing its exposure to capital markets and pushing for growth in wealth management. This strategy seems to make sense and should lead to more recurrent revenues and profits over the long term, which should also justify a higher valuation.

Nevertheless, the bank is still reporting a relatively low RoTE and improvement in the next two years should be somewhat low, justifying Credit Suisse’s current low valuation of about 0.72x book value. This is below its peers UBS Group and HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC), which trade above 0.8x book value, while Credit Suisse is narrowing its profitability gap with its competitors.

Thus, this discount should narrow in the near term if the bank continues to achieve its goal to boost the wealth business and investors give more credit to its long-term strategy, something that doesn’t seem to be reflected currently in its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.