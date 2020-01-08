Supply Concerns Will Lift Sugar Prices

U.S. will have to import more sugar this year than it has since 1981.

Sugar enters the new year with lots of fundamental support. After an extremely volatile 2019, sugar prices are poised to rise in 2020. In this report, I'll make the case that a shortage of supply in the U.S., coupled with an improvement in top producer Brazil's economic outlook, will ultimately boost prices for the sweetener in the coming months.

The recent news that America faces a sugar shortage has been greeted enthusiastically by commodity traders. Bad weather during the latest harvest season plagued several of the states which grow sugar beets, with harvested crops being down by some 10%. The shortfall in beets harvested has been enough to create a serious shortfall in sugar supplies for many domestic candy makers and bakeries. The problem is already so big that some supplies have had to break contracts with food producers.

America's sugar supply shortfall is well documented and was covered in a recent NPR article. As NPR explained, the U.S. government protects the domestic sugar industry by instituting high tariffs against foreign sugar. However, it's expected that the U.S. will import more sugar in the coming year than it has in the last four decades due to 2019's poor beet harvest.

To give you an idea of how serious the supply shortfall is, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its December 10 supply report estimated that 3.86 million tons of imported sugar will be required to satisfy domestic demand for sugar during the current fiscal year (i.e. October 2019-September 2020). Mexico will supply most of this supply based upon existing trade agreements, said USDA. It would also be the most sugar that the U.S. has imported since 1981. Moreover, sugar will be diverted to the U.S. from Central America instead of to other export markets in order to satisfy the supply shortage, according to Bloomberg.

Source: Bloomberg

Already, the bullish implication of the supply shortfall can be seen in the recent performance of the U.S. sugar futures continuous contract price. When it first became apparent that the domestic sugar harvest would witness major problems, sugar prices exploded higher in October and haven't looked back since. Based on some of the currency factors we'll discuss here, sugar prices are poised to continue the upside run which began in the last quarter of 2019.

Source: BigCharts

On a related note, the potential is strong for Brazil to see a much-needed rebound in its economy in 2020. As the world's leading producer and exporter of cane sugar, a stronger domestic economy would strengthen Brazil's real currency and in turn increase the likelihood of higher sugar prices. Sugar futures prices tend to rise when the Brazilian real is strengthening, so commodity traders should be closely monitoring Brazil right now.

Writing for Reuters, Jamie McGeever observed in a December 12 article that 2020 could be a "make-or-break" year for the nation, adding that conditions for growth in Brazil "have rarely, if ever, been better." McGeever wrote concerning Brazil:

Unprecedented monetary stimulus, huge strides on the government's reform agenda to bring public finances under control and open up the economy, and a record low exchange rate should help fuel the boom."

Below is a graph showing the recent trend of the Brazil real/U.S. dollar pair. A stronger real encourages sugarcane growers to delay selling their crops to avoid lower profits, which reduces global sugar supplies. By contrast, a weaker real stimulates sales among Brazil's sugar producers, thereby increasing supply. Consequently, a rising real encourages the big-money institutional traders who exercise an outsize influence on prices to buy sugar. This in turn can create a sizable sugar price rally if the buying interest is great enough among this class of traders.

As you can see in the following chart, Brazil's real currency is still recovering from last year's slide. However, a serious attempt at establishing an intermediate-term (3-6 month) bottom is clearly being made right now. A move decisively above the 0.25 level in the coming weeks would confirm that an intermediate low has been made, which in turn would be a bullish omen for sugar prices in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

Another important factor which will greatly influence the intermediate-term direction of sugar prices is the U.S. dollar index. My favorite tracking vehicle for this is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). The graph below shows that the dollar ETF has already established an intermediate-term declining trend, which increases the bullish prospects for sugar and other commodities which are priced in dollars.

Source: BigCharts

In conclusion, a weak sugar beet harvest has resulted in the U.S. having to import more foreign sugar than at any time in the last four decades. This supply shortfall will continue to provide a fundamental support to sugar futures prices in the coming months, as will the weakness in the U.S. dollar. An anticipated rebound in the real currency, coupled with major improvement in top producer Brazil's economy, will likely also boost sugar prices in the months ahead. In view of the positive developments discussed here, traders are justified in maintaining bullish positions in sugar futures or sugar ETFs.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE). After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I've taken some profit in CANE and have also raised the stop-loss on the remainder of this trading position to slightly under the $6.80 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.