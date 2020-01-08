Gold Has A Brand-New Fear Factor

Gold's so-called "fear factor" has been a major reason behind its resurgence since late 2018. For most of the past year, the persistent worries among investors over the U.S.-Sino trade war kept a supporting bid underneath gold prices. That changed in October, however, when it became apparent that a trade truce would likely be negotiated.

But just when gold's safe-haven demand looked to be drying up, a new geopolitical fear has arisen which has greatly revived interest in the metal among investors. In this report, we'll discuss the latest war threat involving the U.S. and Iran which will likely keep gold prices buoyant in the months ahead.

Last week's U.S. air raid in Baghdad, which resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander, stoked fears among many investors that the U.S. could be at war at some point in the coming year. Further fueling these fears, a top Iranian military commander was quoted as saying that Iran was "not afraid of any war." While Revolutionary Guards Commander Brigadier General Hossein Salami indicated that Iran wasn't headed to war, he also said: "We have the power to break [America] several times over and are not worried."

Salami's provocative statement was enough to provide gold with a big safe-haven bid. Consequently, prices for the yellow metal have risen by some 3% in the days since his statement was first published. Gold also rose to its highest level since early September 2019, achieving a new 1-year high as of Jan. 6.

Source: BigCharts

The benefit that the renewed military in the Middle East will bring to gold should not be underestimated. Even before the airstrike in Baghdad was announced, gold prices had already begun a renewed upward trend, thanks largely to a strengthening currency component. Indeed, prior to last week, gold's biggest supporting factor was the persistent weakness of the U.S. dollar index (DXY) since October. As I've emphasized in recent reports, the weaker U.S. currency is likely to push gold prices even higher in the months ahead since gold typically moves inversely to the dollar index.

Source: BigCharts

However, with fears now rampant that the U.S. faces a potentially serious military threat from Iran, renewed safe-haven demand for gold will combine with the weak dollar to produce a new intermediate-term (3-6 month) rising trend for gold prices. Gold historically performs best when both its currency component and its fear component are in alignment.

Turning our attention to gold's near-term technical outlook, while the yellow metal is clearly in the hands of the buyers, it's also "overbought" on an immediate basis and may need a rest and consolidation phase before continuing its rally. Traders should therefore be prepared for a temporary pause in gold's upward trend in the coming days.

The iShares Gold Trust (IAU), which is my favorite gold-tracking vehicle, recently confirmed an immediate-term (1-4 week) buy signal. This occurred when IAU's price closed two days higher above its 15-day moving average in early December. Since then, IAU has established a new 52-week high - but in doing so, it has become somewhat over-extended from its 15-day MA. Whenever this happens, either a short-term pullback or else a "pause that refreshes" typically follows.

Source: BigCharts

However, as long as IAU doesn't violate the $14.40 level in the coming days - which is where the 15-day moving average can be seen in the above chart - the ETF's immediate-term upward trend will remain intact, and short-term-oriented traders can remain long the gold ETF.

In summary, investors have every reason to be optimistic on gold's 3-6 month outlook thanks to a revival of geopolitical concerns involving the U.S. and Iran. Moreover, a weaker U.S. dollar will also likely bolster gold's price in the coming months due to the metal's inverse correlation with the greenback. Investors are therefore justified in maintaining longer-term bullish positions in gold and gold mining shares in view of these considerations.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) after its recent move above the $28.00 level. As discussed in previous reports, a move above $28.00 would strongly suggest that the bulls are making a serious "run on the stops" placed by the bears, who in turn would likely be forced into short-covering based on the tendency for round numbers to serve as a stop-loss magnet. That outlook appears to be justified based on the sharp nature of the recent rally in GDX. The ETF has rallied 6% since the recent breakout signal. I'm using a level slightly under $28.00 level as the stop-loss for this trade on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.