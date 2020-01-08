QNB Corp. - A Strong Performance With A Solid 3.4%+ Dividend Yield

In this rising market, it is very difficult to find value in the community banking sector. Especially when you are trying to identify an undervalued community bank with a strong yield and a history of increasing their dividend. But that will not stop us from trying. So today, I am writing about a small, community bank headquartered in Pennsylvania. Will this check my investment boxes?

QNB Corp. (OTCPK:QNBC) is headquartered in Quakertown, PA. The bank currently has just over $1.2b in assets, right in our favorite community bank range of $1b-$5b. After reviewing the company's history, there was one fact that really caught my attention. The bank has been in existence since 1877. During this time, the bank has had only 7 presidents. Yes, you read that right. Only 7 presidents in 143 years. How many publicly-traded companies do you think can say that?

That statistic impresses me, because it hints to me that management and the Board of Directors is committed to executing a long-term strategy. Other banks may be tempted to chase loans to generate volume and appear strong to investors. QNB, on the other hand, plays the long game. Growth is done the right way, through good old-fashioned community banking. I can't say this based on first-hand knowledge; however, by reading their website and financials, this long-term mindset is noticeable. As a dividend growth investor, that is very, very appealing.

The company last released financials as of 9/30/19 for the 3 and 9-month periods, respectively. In the following paragraphs, I will reference figures from the September earnings release and Form 10-Q. For the 9-month period, the bank has reported increased net interest income, non-interest income, and net income.

The interest income at the bank grew nearly 9%, due predominantly to the increase in loan balances during the period. The real story was the growth in non-interest income, where the increase in income due to realized gains on security sales sticks out. Compared to last year, gains on sales of securities increased to $1.56m compared to $.3m last year. This line item is tricky, considering that security sales are "one-time" events. Once the bank decides to sell the security, it is off the books. This can't always be replicated.

However, there is a shot that it can. The bank had $361m of securities as of 9/30/19. Their security portfolio is in an unrealized gain position as well, indicating their fair market value exceeds their amortized cost. This net unrealized gain position is only $685k though. So if management did decide to sell securities and maintain some of their recorded gains next year, they would have to pick one of the winners.

Let's step away from securities though, because banks are truly judged by their ability to lend and attract deposits. QNB's loan portfolio has grown a lot compared to last year-end. Since 12/31/18, their loan portfolio has grown to $830.5m from $785.4m, or 5.7%. Very strong for a small community bank in an ultra competitive environment.

The other item I wanted to review with the bank's loan portfolio was the asset quality at the bank. How are the bank's loans performing over time? It is one thing to make a loan. But you need to make sure the loans are quality loans and perform well over time. There were two statistics that I wanted to review for this. Non-performing loans/Loans (excluding loans held for sale) and Non-performing assets/Total Assets.

For both ratios, there has been an increase last year. NPL/Loans increased to 1.70% from 1.23% and NPA/Assets increased to 1.13% from .93%. While the ratios are not alarmingly high, it did cause me to look further into the issue. In the earnings release, management had the following quote about their loan portfolio's performance and overall asset quality:

"The change from year-end 2018 reflects an upgrade to pass ratings due to improved financial performance of two large commercial relationships, a payoff of a classified loan due to the sale of the collateral by the borrower during the second quarter of 2019, and a large commercial relationship downgrade during the third quarter 2019."

The quote shows me that there are no systemic issues with the bank's loan portfolio. Rather, the changes are due to large relationship issues as opposed to deteriorating credit quality. Overall though, despite this, I must say, I like financial performance of the company as of September 30, 2019!

Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener

Now that we have reviewed QNBC's recent financials, it is time to run the bank through our stock screener. The Dividend Diplomats' Dividend Stock Screener examines the following metrics and is what we use to determine whether a company is considered an undervalued dividend growth stock.

P/E Ratio (Valuation)

Dividend Payout Ratio (Safety)

Dividend Growth Rate and History (Longevity)

For this analysis, in order for me to consider investing in this bank, I want to see a payout ratio below 60%, a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 13X (lower due to historically lower P/E ratios in the industry and the bank's performance discussed earlier), and a dividend growth rate of 6.00% (given strength in desired yield). For dividend yield, we like to see community banks with a dividend yield above 4%. Let's dive into the analysis.

1. Price-to-Earnings (P/E) - The bank has a P/E ratio of 10.5X. That is well below our threshold and even below the P/E ratios of recent community bank analyses we have performed.

2. Payout Ratio - We use a 60% target payout ratio in our analysis, as we believe 60% provides a strong blend of yield and ability to continue growing their dividend going forward. QNBC's dividend payout ratio is actually much lower than I was expecting. Their 36% payout ratio passes this metric of our screener.

3. Dividend Growth History and Rate - QNBC has paid a dividend annually since 1991; however, QNBC is not a Dividend Aristocrat. They have increased their dividend annually since 2011. Unfortunately, the company maintained their dividend during the financial crisis and snapped their dividend increase streak. If it weren't for this pause, the company would have the coveted Dividend Aristocrat title. Their dividend growth rate is modest. Their 5-year average is just over 3%. It won't blow your socks off; however, the consistency is great and what I look for in a community bank.

4. Dividend Yield - The bank's current dividend yield is 3.46%. It is below the 4.00% dividend yield set forth in our expectations prior to screening. However, it is not too far off from our mark.

Summary

There is a lot to like here with QNB. Strong performance and growth. I like the growth in loans, as it will drive continued earnings growth as the bank's top line increases. Further, I like the bank's long-term history and their strong dividend performance since the 1990s. It is evident that the bank will continue to reward their shareholders with a solid, growing dividend. The dividend increases may never be double digits but you should be able to rely on an increase in the mid-single digits. The overall dividend yield was below the 4% target threshold we set in our stock screener. So the bank is not a buy today; however, I am monitoring the bank closely. If the yield creeps closer to the 4% mark, I will be adding this bank to my portfolio. I'll be keeping a close eye on Quakertown!

What do you think about QNB? Am I too focused solely on yield? Or would you be comfortable investing in the bank based on the rest of the metrics and the current 3.4% yield?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.