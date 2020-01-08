Qualcomm: Extraordinary News - Game Changer Ahead

Why I am so euphoric and which risks I still see for the sake of completeness, I will describe below in this article.

Introduction

I have repeatedly called Qualcomm (QCOM) a winner of 5G and expressed my bullish attitude towards the company. But now Qualcomm has made news and I think Qualcomm investors can't overstate those announcements. What I mean, why I am so euphoric and which risks I still see for the sake of completeness, I will describe below.

Platform is a game changer

This week on the CES in Las Vergas, Qualcomm announced two things:

1. Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon Ride Platform for its automotive devision (click here for the press release). The Snapdragon Ride platform will include processors and cloud services. Vehicles with this technology are expected to be on the road by 2023. The platform is intended to support both driver assistance systems and fully autonomous robotics.

2. Furthermore, Qualcomm announced its offering of an integrated, secure connected-car services suite for Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms and Qualcomm Snapdrago Automotive 4G and 5G Platforms (click here for the press release). With the words of the company, the services contain the following:

The new Qualcomm Car-to-Cloud Service supports actionable analytics and insights through data collection correlated from multiple sources at the edge empowering automakers to design unique experiences that are personalized for the driver, the passenger and the car. Data from on-board application processors and operating systems, modem, location, vehicle system status and health and occupancy are designed to inform personalized user experience features at the individual or fleet level. The analytics also facilitates segmented bundled content, applications and services creating new potential revenue streams for automakers working with content providers. The service also facilitates a chipset-based security solution to provide trusted capabilities and feature management, secure provisioning and device attestation. Additionally, the Qualcomm Car-to-Cloud Service is engineered to offer a global cellular connectivity capability to bootstrap initial service, or to provide airtime connectivity over the life of the vehicle.

Qualcomm intends to complement its existing offering and focus on a total of 4 areas in the automotive sector:

(Source: Techcrunch, taken from Qualcomms CES presentation)

Given that, the company is thus evolving more and more from a pure provider of chipsets and SoC's to an additional service provider in the area of platform solutions. Last year, Qualcomm introduced the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X Chipset as a part of its C-V2X platform. This chipset is already compatible with 5G. Furthermore, the chipset is already being designed into Roadside Units (RSUs), Onboard Units (OBUs), and modules used for automotive safety and traffic efficiency:

(Source: Qualcomm C-V2X platform)

So now, the company completes these hardware with fitting platform/software solutions. This is particularly significant because it shows that Qualcomm wants to be involved in two mega future areas. One is the market for connected vehicles and the other is the market for autonomous driving. Let's take a closer view on that:

V2X or the communication between vehicle and everything is a form of technology that allows vehicles to communicate with moving parts of the transport system. V2X consists of several components: Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Road (V2R), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Network (V2N), and Vehicle-to-Person (V2P):

(Source: V2X communication types)

Autonomous driving, on the other hand, is all about mobilization through vehicles without a drivers. The forms of autonomous driving are divided into five levels. So autonomous driving starts with level 1 which includes standard driving assistants which can be found in almost every modern car.

(Source: Levels of autonomous driving)

In another analyses regarding Intel (NYSE:INT), I wrote the following about autonomous driving:

At the moment, Level 3 is state of the art. The first car with full Level 3 support is the Audi A8 from Volkswagen. It offers to take the wheel independently in case of traffic jams or heavy traffic on the motorway. However, the maximum speed is up to 60 km/h. What Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY; OTCPK:VLKAF; OTC:VLKPF) and others like Tesla (TSLA) are currently working on at full speed is Level 4 - at which the vehicle takes over most of the driving, but the driver must always remain fit to drive so that he can intervene if necessary. This point is always at the center of attention when it comes to serious accidents with autopilots. In this respect, one can see that, apart from colored promises, one is still far from speaking of a mass market here. However, it is precisely the future that is traded on the stock exchange and not the present (and certainly not the past). To make all this possible, a decisive development is needed and this development has a name: 5G. 5G is generally considered to be decisive in this respect. Although radar systems can detect vehicles in front and other road users, traffic lights and traffic signs are not so easy to detect using sensors. In order to achieve error-free recognition, the infrastructure for self-driving still needs to be upgraded. To this end, new technologies are being developed for communication between traffic lights and vehicles, but also between vehicles and vehicles. Logically, these must function across manufacturers.

Given that, both areas will open up a huge market. Like I said before, after a ramp-up period in the late 2020s and early 2030s, it is estimated that the total global sales enablement potential of 5G to reach USD 12.3 trillion in 2035. Of this, USD 2.4 trillion will be felt in the automotive sector:

However, there are a few downside aspects which investors have to take into account. Now that Intel has left the market for 5G chips for mobile phones, Qualcomm is the undisputed leader on this area. With the platforms, things look a bit different. Therefore, Qualcomm has to compete with Intel® Go™ 5G Automotive Platform, which provides gigabit speed connectivity between vehicles and mobile networks. Other companies also offer platform services. Above all Amazon (AMZN) and IBM(IBM) should be mentioned here.

As it regards only platform solutions, I consider Amazon to be a strong competitor here (click here for a more in depth analysis): Just look at Amazon Automotive Cloud service. Amazon's cloud service AWS provides services for the Automotive industry to enable the digital transformation at every point of the value chain.

(Source: AWS for Automotive - Amazon Web Services)

So with Snapdragon Ride, the software for autonomous driving, Qualcomm offers a solution that organizes the communication between vehicles as it regards the camera, radar and lidar. Thus, Qualcomm operates in the same V2X environment as for example Amazon. But while Amazon offers only the software and platforms, Qualcomm can deliver complete packages that work together perfectly and create an ecosystem.

As far as the combination of hardware and software is concerned, other competitors are NVidia (NVDA) and NXP Semiconductor (NXPI). But Qualcomm has a big advantage here with its hardware business. Qualcomm will benefit here from its strength in super-fast 5G wireless technology. And like I said above, in the future, cloud services and roadside infrastructure are likely to communicate with vehicles via 5G. It is also interesting here that Qualcomm managed to compensate relatively quickly for the failed acquisition attempt by NXP with its own products.

The market seems to have recognized this great potential too, because despite a falling S&P 500, Qualcomm's share price has once again risen sharply:

Data by YCharts

Addressing possible downside aspects of these news. Legal risks might be to consider. For example, questions of liability arise above all in the event of technical faults that lead to damage to people or property. However, Qualcomm has already verified in the press release that its products have the highest safety certificates. Another problem is possible antitrust concerns. Qualcomm has experience with this. For example, Qualcomm could force hardware buyers to use the Qualcomm platform. However, Qualcomm has already announced that the car manufacturers and suppliers are not dependent on the software package, but can use their own autonomous software on it.

Conclusion

Qualcomm continues to expand its 5G product offering even though 5G has not yet arrived in everyday life. However, it is becoming increasingly clear just how extremely large this market is becoming and how much it could affect people's lives. Qualcomm is excellently positioned in this market and is now expanding its portfolio with useful platform solutions.

Qualcomm is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts"

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.