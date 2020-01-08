Apple Is Undervalued

Why I don't think this is bad and still see further potential for Apple, I explain in the following article.

And indeed, due to the price increases and share buybacks, the net payout yield has fallen below 6 percent. The yield had not been this low since mid-2018.

Introduction

After the extreme rally, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is currently the largest company in the world by market capitalization, followed by Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOGL). Nevertheless, some investors are beginning to see some exaggeration in the price increase. I don't agree on this one. Rather, I see Apple as a currently unique mix between a value company and a growth company. the ecosystem and customer loyalty are the very moat that makes a value company unique.

(Source: In the moat we trust)

Accordingly, I consider the current course price to be absolutely justified and continue to believe Apple will reach USD 300 or even USD 330 next year. Why this is so, I will summarize in the following.

Apple is a value and growth play

Even though I have stressed several times that Apple is moving away more and more from hardware and wants to be perceived as a company that has digital service offerings in its portfolio in particular, the hardware sector is of course an important part of the business. You can already see that when you look at from where Apple's revenue comes from:

(Source: 3Q 2019 numbers)

That's not a bad thing, though. The hardware business is still extremely profitable. With production costs of of USD 357.50 at the time of its introduction, Apple was able to sold the iPhone X for USD 999. This corresponds to a gross margin of 64 percent. Furthermore, the iPhone X had a higher margin than iPhone 8. In addition, Apple can use the hardware to bind the hardware customers to the software services. This makes it more likely that customers will buy a new iPhone later.

Furthermore, Apple is not dependent solely on one device like the iPhone. While in 2018, sales grew by only around 1.3 percent, Apple's revenue increased by around 15.7 percent. Here, for example, the success with the Smartwatch can be seen. With 30 million units, 200 percent more than in the previous year were delivered. According to Stroeer, this trend is also expected to continue:

(Source: Smartwatch unit shipments worldwide from 2016 to 2022)

If you look at the development of revenue, profit and cash flow, then Apple is definitely a growth engine:

Data by YCharts

However, I still consider Apple as a value company (like Warren Buffet does). Apple works tirelessly to ensure that it continues to deliver innovative value to its customers and to its investor. Just look at Apple's return on equity. It is impressive and as far as I know unmatched:

Data by YCharts

The value of Apple as a value company is also defined by the value it brings to its investors. This can be ascertained from many points. On the one hand, there is, of course, the extreme increase in the company's share price last year, which I believe will continue in the new year:

Data by YCharts

Next, in addition to the dividend, the share buybacks should also be mentioned. Apple makes enormous use of this and thus brings long-term profit to investors. Earnings per share are higher and so is the dividend, without Apple having to pay out more to its shareholders:

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

If there is a drawback to this, it is simply the decline in the common payout yield. For a better understanding of this metric, I want to provide you the definition, taken from YCharts. According to YCharts, the net common payout ratio is

the percent a company has sent back to its shareholders through share repurchases and dividends based on a company's market cap. If a company with a 500 million market cap has purchased 50 million of stock and has a dividend yield of 10% over the last twelve months, the net payout yield would be 20%.

The following overview clearly shows how, due to the price increases and share buybacks, the yield has fallen below 6 percent. The yield had not been this low since mid-2018.

Data by YCharts

The only question is what Apple should do with its money instead? In the past quarter, Apple has invested more in research and development than ever before.

Data by YCharts

However, this amount is still an extremely small part compared to the total revenue (around 6 percent):

Data by YCharts

The impressive cash flow that Apple generates with it, it must invest somewhere:

Data by YCharts

I think it's good that Apple doesn't start taking over other companies for no reason. The money is best invested in your own company if this company continues to grow as strongly as Apple does. And this is where Apple's characteristics as a growth company and as a value company overlap. With a forward P/E ratio below 23, the company is not yet fairly valued. Instead, I think a P/E ratio of around 25 is appropriate for a growth company like Apple. This still offers a 10 percent potential (excluding dividends).

Accordingly, I think it is quite possible for Apple to stay above USD 330 this year in the long term. This forecast is, of course, also accompanied by some uncertainties. As I write this article, the US and Iran seem to be climbing a new level of escalation, the consequences of the Brexit are also uncertain and the trade dispute with China has not been resolved. All of this can hit the global economy hard and lead to severe corrections in the stock markets as well. Especially with Apple, whose value has increased so quickly, investors may want to secure their book profits and sell. In the long term, however, Apple is extremely well positioned, so that I myself will not sell, but will gratefully use corrections to increase my shares.

Conclusion

I myself have said several times that Apple should not (only) be called a value company, but rather still a growth company. My intention was to show that the P/E ratio was way to low and that the growth could justify a much higher P/E ratio. But that doesn't mean that I deny Apple the hallmark of a value company. On the contrary, Apple has a huge moat. And I believe that this moat will bring a lot of value for long-term investor. This makes the best possible combination. A growing business that is backed up with so much value is hard to find. Therefore, I am extremely bullish for Apple.

Apple is part of my diversified portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research regarding my investments, antitrust and regulatory issues, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article and check "Get email alerts."

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.