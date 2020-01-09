The Case For The Canadian Dollar As A Commodity Proxy

Looking for over 80 cents against the U.S. dollar in the coming months.

The nickname for the Canadian dollar is the loonie. A loon is a bird that looks a bit like a duck. The loon is common in Canada. There are no single Canadian dollar bills as the smallest denomination of banknotes is the C$5 bill. On one side of the C$1 coin is a picture of a loon, thus the nickname for the currency.

The US dollar is the most actively traded foreign exchange instrument in the world, accounting for over 88% of daily trades as of April 2019. The euro is second and accounts for 32.3% of daily volume. In order, the Japanese yen, pound sterling, and Australian dollars comes next. The Canadian currency is sixth and accounts for 5% of daily trades alongside the Swiss franc.

It accounts for 9.10% of the US dollar index. The index trades on the Intercontinental Exchange. The dollar index serves as a value benchmark for the US currency.

Since Canada is a nation with vast natural resources, its currency tends to move higher and lower with commodity prices. The Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC) moves higher and lower with the US versus the Canadian dollar currency pair.

A bullish pattern since late 2018

The Canadian dollar has been gently rising since the end of 2018. The loonie was trading near its high at the start of 2020.

As the weekly chart highlights, the C$ hit a low of $0.7330 against the US dollar during the week of December 31, 2018. The currency pair made higher lows and higher highs throughout 2019, reaching the most recent peak of $0.7723 during the week of December 30, 2019, a rise of 5.36%. The C$ was trading at a bit below the 77 cents level against the US currency on January 8.

Weekly price momentum and relative strength were gently rising in the upper region of neutral territory. The total number of open long and short positions in the futures contract increased from 123,631 contracts in mid-September to 189,996 contracts as of January 7. Rising open interest and increasing price tend to be a technical validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. The currency futures represent a microcosm of the far broader over-the-counter foreign exchange market, so the rise in open interest reflects the action in the OTC market. Weekly historical volatility at 3.27% is at the lowest level since May 2019. The rally in the C$ has been slow and steady, and the bullish trend remains intact.

Commodities had a bullish year in 2019

The commodities asset class appreciated in 2019. On a year-on-year basis at the end of December, a composite of 29 commodities rose by 10.98%. Precious metals were the leading sector, posting a 28.93% gain in 2019. Energy commodities were 15.10% higher, and grains rose 11.50% on the year. Animal proteins were 5.15% higher, while soft commodities posted a 3.47% gain. Base metals moved 1.74% higher on the year.

All of the six sectors moved to the upside in 2019.

The chart of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) shows that the ETF rallied from $14.49 on December 31, 2018, to $15.95 per share on December 31, 2019, a rise of just over 10%. As a mineral-rich nation, the Canadian economy benefits from rising commodity prices.

Canada has massive natural resources

Canada is a producer and exporter of crude oil and natural gas. The nation is also one of the world's leading suppliers of agricultural products, including wheat and other grains. Canada also produces coal, aluminum, iron ore, gold, copper, and a host of other raw materials. The nation north of the US is a supermarket to the world and produces far more commodities than it can consume.

In total area, the size of Canada is slightly larger than the US. Canada has 3.855 million miles squared with its borders, while the area of the United States is 3.797 million miles squared. Meanwhile, Canada has a total population of around 37.5 million, while the US is home to over 330 million people.

Looking for over 80 cents against the US dollar in the coming months

Commodity prices peaked in 2008, before the global financial crisis, and again in 2011 when central banks slashed interest rates to historically low levels.

The monthly chart of the Canadian dollar versus the US dollar currency pair illustrates that the C$ reached peaks around the times when commodity prices were on highs. In late 2007, the C$ reached a peak of $1.1043 against the US dollar. In 2011, it rose to a lower high of $1.0618. A bull market in commodities has translated into a bull market in the C$ versus US dollar foreign exchange relationship.

The signs are pointing to even higher commodity prices in 2020 after an over 10% gain in 2019. The first level of long-term technical resistance in the Canadian versus the US dollar currency pair stands at the September 2017 high of $0.82910. The trend in the Canadian currency means we are likely to see levels over 80 cents against the US dollar in 2020.

FXC for those who do not trade foreign exchange or futures

The most direct routes for a risk position in the Canadian currency is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange and the futures markets. For those who do not venture into the OTC or futures arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares Canadian Dollar Trust provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXC states:

The investment seeks to track the price of the Canadian Dollar, net of trust expenses. The fund seeks to reflect the price of the Canadian Dollar. The sponsor believes that, for many investors, the shares represent a cost-effective investment relative to traditional means of investing in the foreign exchange market. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXC has net assets of $117.96 million, trades an average of 31,003 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The Canadian dollar appreciated by 5.36% in 2019.

The FXC product moved from $72.29 on December 31, 2018, to $76.00 per share on December 31, 2019, a rise of 5.13% as the ETF did an excellent job tracking the currency pair. The difference in performance was a result of the 0.40% expense ratio.

The Canadian dollar is a proxy for the commodities asset class. I am bullish on commodities for the coming year, and by extension, for the C$ and FXC product.

