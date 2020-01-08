Up 200%, Boot Barn Is Still A Buy

Image credit

Shares of western apparel retailer Boot Barn (BOOT) have tripled from their late-2018 low. The stock was cut in half into the end of 2018 – which was clearly an overreaction – and has increased more than 200% since then in a nearly straight line. The company’s growth has always been impressive, but it has ramped its profit growth outlook in recent quarters, driven by renewed sales growth and importantly, margin expansion. I don’t generally like to recommend stocks that have tripled in just over a year’s time because they tend to be quite expensive. However, with Boot Barn’s growth trajectory, I think it is still somewhat favorably priced, and I am leaning bullish as a result.

A truly outstanding growth story

Boot Barn has been a huge growth story in retail for a long time. The company has been expanding its store count and has made acquisitions in the past, but it is also seeing very strong comparable sales increases. This virtuous combination of positive factors has seen the top line move much, much higher in recent years. Below, we have the company’s revenue in millions of dollars to illustrate this point.

Boot Barn has managed some really outstanding growth in the past several years, with the top line expanding at least 8% annually since fiscal 2015. Considering the wide variety of economic and consumer discretionary spending environments that have taken place during this time frame, Boot Barn deserves a lot of credit. The jump in sales in fiscal 2016 was due to the acquisition of Shelpers, so obviously that is not a repeatable level of revenue gains.

Boot Barn has managed to keep the party going so far in fiscal 2020 given that total sales for the first half of the year are up 13%, driven by a same store sales increase of 8.6%. That gain is due to the retail stores being up 9.5% and the digital business seeing a +4% gain in comparable sales. I’d challenge investors to find another retail chain that is producing 9.5% retail comparable sales gains; I’m not aware of one and this is what sets Boot Barn apart from the pack.

Revenue growth is slated to come in at 11% or so for fiscal 2020 and 2021, followed by the company’s first year of a billion dollars of sales for fiscal 2022. These numbers look reasonable as they price in a modest amount of store growth, along with mid-single-digit comparable sales gains. These are lofty targets to be sure, but Boot Barn has proven it is more than capable of hitting this sort of growth consistently.

Apart from sales growth, Boot Barn has seen its margins bottom and move higher in the past couple of years. Leverage from higher comparable sales has afforded the company better gross margins, and with SG&A costs essentially flat, that has led to operating margin expansion, as we can see below.

Fiscal 2020 has seen gross margins move up 160bps to 32.6% of revenue in the first half, due primarily to better pricing. When comparable sales are up 9%, it is fairly easy for a retailer to ignore promotions and discounts to drive traffic growth, and that shows up in higher gross margins. In addition, Boot Barn continues to see stronger exclusive brand sales, which is helping to drive gross margin growth via mix.

SG&A costs are down 60bps year-over-year so far for fiscal 2020 due to the leverage provided by much higher revenue. As a result, operating margins are up 220bps year-over-year, and operating income is up 57% thanks to the combination of much better margins on 13% higher revenue.

One thing Boot Barn hasn’t done so well is maintain its share count. Below, in millions of shares, we can see the way the company has diluted shareholders over the past several years.

The share count rose substantially in fiscal 2016 to fund the Shelpers acquisition, but even after that, has continued to rise. This dilution makes each share worth less than it otherwise would be, which is the opposite effect of a buyback program. I don’t like it when companies dilute shareholders but in this case, dilution has been slight enough that Boot Barn’s terrific earnings growth has been able to more than offset it. To its credit, the share count is about even with the middle of fiscal 2019, so the dilution seems at least to have slowed for the moment, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Another risk for Boot Barn is its enormous inventory position, as seen below represented by average days of inventory outstanding.

This chart tells us that at any given time, Boot Barn has about 155 days of inventory sitting on its balance sheet. That implies it turns its inventory over just over two times a year, which is very low. Strong retailers turn their inventory at least four times with the best ones hitting six or more turns per year. Boot Barn is a very long way from anything like that, and it has some impacts.

One impact is that carrying this much inventory increases the risk that by the time the company can sell the inventory to customers, it could be out of date or out of style. Holding inventory for ~5 months can be a risk from a merchandising perspective.

The other thing this introduces is the need for more financing, because the company has to pay for this merchandise just for it to sit in a warehouse or at the store for five months. This leads to cash being used for months at a time just to hold inventory, which lengthens the cash conversion cycle. To be clear, Boot Barn has been able to overcome these things, but it is something to keep an eye on moving forward, particularly if growth slows.

Justifying the valuation

Boot Barn isn’t cheap by most measures. The stock trades at 26 times fiscal 2020 earnings, which is higher than most stocks, and definitely higher than most retailers. However, in this case, I think it is fairly easy to justify such a price given the amount of growth Boot Barn has produced, and is expected to produce in the coming years.

EPS growth is slated to be ~33% for this year, which sounds like a lot, because it is. However, keep in mind that operating income in the first half of the year is up by more than half, so 33% EPS growth for the year seems fairly easily achievable barring a disastrous second half.

Into next year and beyond, growth is slated to be more normalized in the mid-teens area, but even so, with the forward P/E ratio at 22, that sort of price is easily justifiable by the strong EPS growth that is expected, for the reasons cited above.

Boot Barn has a tremendously attractive combination of comparable sales and store growth that is also leading to margin expansion. Dilution is a bit annoying but small enough that it is being dwarfed by earnings growth on a dollar basis, so I’m not sure investors care at this point. I wish the company would fix its very long inventory holding periods but again, up to this point, it hasn’t mattered. On balance, I see shares as reasonably priced and for that reason, I think there is yet more upside coming in the share price. Boot Barn, despite having tripled, is still a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.