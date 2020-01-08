Major Competition Is Coming For Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is one of the most dominant video game companies in the US. The company owns some of the most popular franchises in the world, including the likes of Call of Duty, Warcraft, Diablo, and StarCraft. While Activision Blizzard still has an enormous fanbase, the company is facing fierce competition, particularly from free-to-play games.

The industry shift towards free-to-play could represent some problems for the company. The free-to-play model has become increasingly popular over the past few years. In fact, many of the most popular games today like Fortnite and League of Legends are free-to-play. In hindsight, it is not surprising that no-cost high-quality games have come to dominate the industry. It is increasingly hard to convince consumers to spend $60 on a game when they could just download a high-quality game for free.

While popular free-to-play games have certainly contributed to Activision Blizzard's recent revenue decline, none have truly represented a serious direct threat to Activision Blizzard's main franchises. Recently, however, Grinding Gear Games announced a game sequel that could directly threaten one of Activision Blizzard's major franchises.

Diablo Sequel Should Bolster Overall Growth

Diablo is one of the most famous video game franchises in the world and has greatly contributed to Activision Blizzard's popularity over the years. While the franchise only contributed a small fraction of the company's Q3 GAAP revenue of $1.28 billion, it has been years since Diablo 3's latest major expansion. The true potential of Diablo currently lies in future releases like Diablo 4.

The growth of the Diablo franchise has been incredibly impressive. To get an idea of Diablo's growth, the critically acclaimed Diablo 2 sold ~4 million copies in its first year whereas Diablo 3 sold 6.3 million copies in its first week. Despite the fact that Diablo 3 did not live up to Diablo 2 for many players, Diablo 3 still sold far more copies. In fact, Diablo 3 broke many PC sales records at the time of its release and is currently one of the best-selling PC games ever.

Even with major blunders like the real money auction house, Diablo 3 was still able to smash previous Diablo sales records. While much of this can be attributed to the general growth in gaming, it still speaks to the growth of the franchise. If an underwhelming Diablo 3 can sell far more copies than a critically acclaimed Diablo 2, Diablo 4 could become a truly massive hit if Activision Blizzard hits the mark with the sequel.

After years of growth, Activision Blizzard has finally started to stagnate. In fact, the company's quarterly and TTM revenue has actually declined over the past year. In Q4 of 2018, the company recorded a revenue of $2.38 billion whereas the company's most recent quarterly revenue was nearly half that figure. While 2019 was largely a year of transition for the company, this trend is still troubling. The graph below shows the company's declining revenue figures (in billions) in recent quarters.

Source: macrotrends

Diablo 4 could be a real catalyst in putting the company back on a growth path both in terms of revenue and its active user base. While it is impossible to predict exactly how many copies Diablo 4 will sell, it will likely become a massive moneymaker for Activision Blizzard given the series' growth trend. If Diablo 4 sells tens of millions of copies at a standard cost of $60, it is easy to see how impactful the game will be on the company's bottom line. Diablo 4 will likely blow past Diablo 3's sales figures (Diablo 3 has sold ~30 million copies so far), especially if Blizzard fixes many of the problems plaguing Diablo 3.

From everything we've seen so far, Diablo 4 appears to be heading in the right direction. The company is even adding exciting new elements like mounts (see image below) to the game.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Given the hype around Diablo 4, this upcoming title will likely bolster Activision Blizzard's revenue in a significant way. If the franchise continues the trend of sequels smashing previous sales records, Diablo 4 will be huge. Considering that Diablo 3 has already sold 30 million copies across all platforms, Diablo 4 sales will likely be staggering.

There is also a high amount of crossover potential between Diablo 4 games and other Activision Blizzard games (particularly Blizzard Entertainment games). In fact, it is common for Blizzard Entertainment customers to play multiple games from the platform. For instance, famed streamer Octavian Morosan (better known as Kripparrian) plays and has major accomplishments on multiple Blizzard Entertainment games like Hearthstone, Diablo 3, and World of Warcraft.

As such, it would not be surprising to see the new influx of Diablo 4 players also migrate to other games like World of Warcraft or Hearthstone. Diablo 4 will not only be a huge sequel in terms of revenue, but also in terms of secondary benefits like returning and new players spilling over to other games. The value that Diablo brings to Activision Blizzard reaches far beyond its own franchise and will likely have a materially beneficial impact on the revenue of other games as well. Unfortunately, Diablo's status as the king of PC action RPGs is seriously being threatened by Path of Exile.

Enter Path of Exile

Activision Blizzard clearly knows the importance of Diablo 4, given the focus placed on it at BlizzCon. In fact, Diablo 4 arguably drew the most buzz from both the fans and the media at BlizzCon. From everything that was released so far, Diablo 4 appears to be harkening back to the grittier and more sinister aesthetic that attracted many fans to the franchise in the first place. This change is evidence that Activision Blizzard is more receptive to constructive criticism this time. Because the development team appears more willing to listen to player feedback for the sequel, Diablo 4 will likely be a superior product to Diablo 3.

Unfortunately, for Activision Blizzard, Diablo no longer has a stranglehold on the loot-based PC action RPG genre. Grinding Gear Games' free-to-play Path of Exile has taken a significant amount of market share from Diablo. As a matter of fact, Path of Exile is currently favored by the most dedicated players in the genre. Many even consider Path of Exile to be Diablo 2's true successor, which should be especially worrying for Activision Blizzard.

This sentiment is an incredible accomplishment on Grinding Gear Games' part, given that the company produced Path of Exile on a relatively shoestring budget and small team. In fact, Grinding Gear Games crowd-funded Path of Exile through micro-transactions in the beginning. Now that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has acquired a majority stake in the company for more than $100 million, Grinding Gear Games has the resources to be a real threat to Diablo 4.

Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile 2 reveal at ExileCon clearly proves that the company is ready to compete against Activision Blizzard in a real way. Path of Exile 2's graphics and mechanics appear to be on par with those of Diablo 4 from what we've seen so far. As the graphics and mechanics of Path of Exile have been weaknesses compared to those of Diablo 3, this improvement is a huge step forward for Path of Exile. As Path of Exile 2 may even be released before Diablo 4, this only puts more pressure on Activision Blizzard to release a solid product.

Path of Exile 2 is a major upgrade from Path of Exile. In fact, the game appears to rival Diablo 4 in almost every aspect from what was shown at ExileCon.

Source: Grinding Gear Games

If Diablo 4 is as revolutionary as Diablo and Diablo 2 were, Activision could see a huge upswing. The company's monthly active user base of ~345 million players (data from Q1) could once again start trending upward. While Diablo 4 would still likely account for fraction of the company's revenue even with a successful release, the game is vital for the company's brand. Moreover, a successful Diablo 4 release will only bolster Activision Blizzard's other games as satisfied Diablo 4 customers would be more incentivized to buy the company's other games. Unfortunately, Diablo 4 is facing a real threat and Path of Exile.

A successful Diablo 4 release will likely increase sales of its other products especially considering how the company makes it extremely easy to try out/buy its other games on its platform. As can be seen below, the Blizzard app makes it extremely easy to move between and to try out/buy different games on the platform.

Source: Blizzard

Still, if Activision Blizzard actually addresses major issues present in Diablo 3, the company should be able to significantly grow its Diablo player base. The company has more than enough resources to create a top-tier game with Diablo 4. Also, Path of Exile is not without its flaws either. Many have criticized the game as being too complex and unfriendly towards newer players.

Impact on the Overall Picture

Blizzard Entertainment is one of Activision Blizzard's most important segments just on the basis of revenue. In Q3, Blizzard Entertainment's revenue of $394 million accounted for nearly double that of Activision ($204 million). Blizzard Entertainment also recorded a quarterly operating margin of 19% versus Activision's operating margin of 12%. Moreover, Blizzard Entertainment's franchises arguably have more brand value than the franchises in the company's other segments.

Blizzard Entertainment's staples like World of Warcraft's have and continue to generate an enormous amount of revenue for Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard also boasts a monthly active user base of ~33 million. With a successful Diablo 4 release, this figure could spike from an influx of returning players and new players.

World of Warcraft is already one of the company's top revenue generators. In fact, the company's recent World of Warcraft Classic expansion led to the company's largest quarterly increase in subscriptions. A successful Diablo 4 launch will only bolster World of Warcraft subscriptions, given the crossover appeal between these two games. Moreover, Activision Blizzard needs a major win after its recent PR disaster regarding the Hong Kong protests.

Even if Diablo 4 does not do as well as expected, Activision Blizzard has other major franchises to fall back on. The company's Call of Duty franchise, for instance, continues to do well on multiple platforms. In fact, the company's Activision segment recorded a quarterly revenue of $209 million largely as a result of Call of Duty's success. Newer franchises like Hearthstone and Overwatch are also performing well for the company. While Diablo 4 is certainly important for Activision Blizzard's long-term future, it is not make or break for the company.

Conclusion

Despite the massive spike in competition, Activision Blizzard still has room to grow at its current market capitalization of $45 billion and forward P/E ratio of 27. Only a few companies like Tencent and Electronic Arts (EA) are even capable of competing against the likes of Activision Blizzard. However, Activision Blizzard needs to be extremely wary of growing competition especially from the free-to-play market.

Activision Blizzard is also taking big steps to adapt to the new market. The company is noticeably putting a greater emphasis on increasingly popular trends like free-to-play (the company even made the critically acclaimed StarCraft free-to-play) and Esports.

Activision Blizzard is fully embracing the Esports scene by launching its own Call of Duty leagues worth tens of millions of dollars each. The company is certainly ahead of competitors like Take-Two (TTWO) and even EA when it comes to Esports. Moreover, the company is doing well on the promising mobile gaming segment. In fact, the company recently broke mobile records with 100 million Call of Duty: Mobile downloads in the first week. This is great news for investors as it proves that the company is highly aware of the changing landscape.

The video game industry has recorded a compounded annual growth rate of ~11% over the past decade or so. This growth does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, given the industry's current momentum. Activision Blizzard is incredibly well positioned to take advantage of such growth. While Activision Blizzard is facing competition like never before, the company is still a dominant force in gaming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.