The Post-Postwar Era (My Little Conglomerate 2019 Year-End Update)

A review of My Little Conglomerate and its subsidiaries' 2019 performance, and where we see opportunities going forward.

However, his approach may not work anymore as the postwar order is coming to an end.

Purist value investors, especially those coming from Warren Buffett's school of thought, are never quite concerned with macroeconomics. All investors need to do is to pick a good entry price for a piece of a good business, hold it forever, and let compounding work its magic. Time in the market, they'd argue, is more important that timing the market.

"Forever" for most people alive today consisted of the post World War 2 era - which was by far the most prosperous period in human history, especially in the United States. I count myself along with everybody else as part of that cohort.

We were right to buy and hold during this era and to ignore minute details of year-to-year macroeconomics, geopolitical events, or even wars. This method worked spectacularly - $1000 invested in the S&P 500 when WWII ended would be worth $3.2 million today.

But If we stretch the definition of "forever" to a more reasonable timeframe of say, hundreds of years, a different picture emerges. From the Mongolians to Napoleon to the East Indian Company, empires and ventures throughout history are far more likely to disappear or go to zero than to compound upwards until the end of time.

The post-war era - and basically most of Buffett's tenure - is an aberration in history. And it is coming to an end.

The US, being the sole developed economy intact at the end of World War 2, called upon its allies at Bretton Woods to form the various international institutions such as (what's now known as) the World Trade Organization, United Nations, International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, a greatly expanded NATO etc that together underpinned the World Order as we knew it. Americans patrolled the sea lanes with the sole surviving navy to enable, for the first time in human history, unfettered world trade. They also opened their domestic market - the sole surviving developed market - to bankroll the world's recovery.

The original purpose of the postwar world order was to contain and defeat communist Soviet Union. And this purpose ended with the Cold War couple decades ago.

As geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan eloquently puts it in The Accidental Superpower:

The looming crisis of the contemporary system is actually pretty straightforward. Everything that makes the global economy tick—from reliable access to global energy supplies to the ability to sell into the American market to the free movement of capital—is a direct outcome of the ongoing American commitment to Bretton Woods. But the Americans are no longer gaining a strategic benefit from that network, even as the economic cost continues. At some point—maybe next week, maybe ten years from now—the Americans are going to reprioritize, and the tenets of Bretton Woods, the foundation of the free trade order, will simply end.

Years since the fall of the Soviets, the Americans have diverted their attention to one adventure to another.

The thing is, US never really needed trade. It ranks near the bottom of the list in terms of trade-to-GDP, as it is less integrated with the world economy than places like Cuba and Iran (relatively speaking).

But there was one important exception - US needed to import its energy.

For a while, America's dependence on foreign oil meant US had to meddle in the Middle East. However, the recent advent of shale oil changed all that. The US became a net exporter of oil just 2 months ago as of November, 2019. Unhinged capitalism and technology finally made the US energy independent, and with that, the last remaining tether the US has with the world is broken.

We have been observing the world order's unravelling all along - from the weakening of the world's institution like NATO and WTO, to a bipartisan consensus to pull troops from Middle East (the only debate is the approach and timing), to a trade war with China. These are symptoms of a bigger trend that is about to get worse.

The US is no longer interested in maintaining the world order. "America First" means it will overreact to anything that touches American lives or American properties or American voters' popular whim, and it will do so with the world's most powerful military. Instead of playing the role of the world's police, from now on it will be the world's biggest agent of chaos.

What all this comes down to is that in order for wealth compounding to work, one needs to invest within a relatively stable economy and political economy. By "relatively" I mean it can have booms and busts and even depressions, but it should never go to zero. We had this relative stability during the postwar order, which saw the greatest creation of wealth in history. Buffett's methodology of ignoring macro factors worked extraordinary well during this period.

This cannot be said for every market in the world in the upcoming era. There will be some markets that run into demographic headwind and stagnate for decades like Japan did. Other markets will be facing existential threats and indeed go to zero.

The dismantling of the world order means the world's economies will decouple, and geopolitics and macroeconomics start to really matter again to long run investment results. But where there is chaos, there is also opportunity. The flip side is that in a less correlated world, overlaying geopolitical and macroeconomics analysis will uncover alpha opportunity beyond pure value investing.

Image: Chinese phrase for "crisis"

But don't over do it - I still believe there is merit in not paying attention to short-term macro noise like where interest rates are going next month. Value investing and compounding should still be the primary engine of wealth creation. I'm simply saying that we should pay attention to large secular trend and existential problems to an economy that may do permanent damage to the long term compounding engine.

Review of Our Portfolio Businesses

Investment Quantity Acquisition Cost Market Value Owner Earnings* Earnings Yield Owner Cashflow* Cashflow Yield CAI 500 11,510 14,490 1,234 8.5% - 0.0% GILD 150 10,196 9,747 963 9.9% 378 3.9% RCL 120 13,082 16,021 1,406 8.8% 374 2.3% SCIF 300 11,183 9,843 837 8.5% 127 1.3% Cash & Accruals -4,994 -5,971 -4,994 -152 3.1% -152 3.1% Total 40,000 45,107 4,288 9.5% 727 1.6%

* Forward annual figures calculated from per share data

One business that My Little Conglomerate disposed of for primarily macro reasons is China Mobile Limited (CHL). China is going through a disturbing period marked by reversal of privatization and a gradual disintegration of rule-of-law, much of which was covered in my recent articles.

We sold the China Mobile business at $42.20/share for a proceed of $6,331 at the end of 2019, slightly below our acquisition cost of $6,562. However, during the holding period we received cashflow of $409 in the form of dividends, so we made a small profit overall.

Compared to China, I view India as a much more favorable market to invest in. It has the right ingredients for long-run wealth creation such as a young demographics, a vibrant democracy, and English fluency. However, its economy is currently affected by a number of negative transient factors.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government enacted a few economic policies and structural reforms that should put India on stronger footing in the long run, but they acted as fiscal and quantitative tightening in the near term: (1) demonitization of old currency bills (i.e. quantitative tightening as money is removed from circulation), (2) reduction of black market economy (i.e. fiscal tightening as tax collection is improved), and (3) unified the country's sales tax under GST (i.e. again same effect as fiscal tightening due to better tax collection).

These factors explain the poor performance of VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index ETF (SCIF) as small caps are disproportionately exposed to India's domestic economy, whereas large caps are mainly exporters/outsource companies closely linked to the global economy.

One positive is that SCIF raised annual distribution by 9x from 0.049 last year to 0.4239 this year. I remain bullish on India in the long run, but I would swap this fund for a stake in an actual business in India if/when the opportunity arises.

Moving to Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) - this cruiseline is firing on all cylinders, with ship capacity rising and revenue per unit of capacity also rising. CapEx on new ships have been prudent while earning around 14% long-run ROE. Our estimate of Royal Caribbean's owner earnings per share rose significantly since H1 2019, from 9.86 to 11.72 (including 0.15 EPS impact from Hurricane Dorian, which I see as a recurring cost due to climate change rather than a one-time effect).

The revenue and earnings of Gilead Sciences, Inc (GILD) have stabilized as predicted and even started to grow a little. Its HIV franchise continues to drive results while we wait for its pipeline to mature. Good news is its HCV business seems to have stabilized at a higher level than expected. Yescarta results, however, were flat sequentially due to "quarterly fluctuation" - something to monitor as it is supposed to be one of their growth pillars. Owner earnings per share increased from 6.04 to 6.42 since our last report.

Finally, CAI International, Inc (CAI) - its owner earnings fell from 3.24 to 2.47 as it weathers the trade war and moved the rail business to the discontinued line. Conversely, its share price rose substantially due to the announcement of a "strategic review". However, we are in no rush to sell it just yet, as CAI is still trading below book value equity, and it is still earning reasonable return on that equity.

My Little Conglomerate Results and Outlook

My closest followers may have noticed that we have switched from quarterly to semi-annual reporting, which more closely aligns with our long-term approach, and it is the same frequency of reporting adopted by some of the major markets outside of US, such as UK or Hong Kong.

Date Market Value Owner Earnings Owner Cashflow H1 2018 29,554 1,506 516 H2 2018 29,944 2,698 579 H1 2019 42,151 4,078 845 H2 2019 45,107 4,288 727

The firm's overall earnings - my preferred measure of performance - continues its march upward, increasing by 5.1% from last period. Its cashflow (consisting mainly of dividends from subsidiaries) decreased 14%, primarily due to divesture of China Mobile. Our leverage also decreased due to the divesture, and it is expected to be eliminated by the January cash infusion.

Date Market Value Capital Activity ROR Cum. ROR SPXT SPXT ROR SPXT Cum. ROR H1 2018 29,554 30,000 5350.83 H2 2018 29,944 - 1.3% 1.3% 4984.22 -6.9% -6.9% H1 2019 42,151 10,000 7.4% 8.8% 5908.25 18.5% 10.4% H2 2019 45,107 - 7.0% 16.4% 6553.57 10.9% 22.5%

In terms of market value, My Little Conglomerate is underperforming our chosen benchmark the S&P 500 Total Return Index slightly, for a cumulative return of 16.4% vs 22.5% over the 1.5 years since inception (the portfolio started at the end of H1 2018). This is sort of expected during raging bull markets where value tends to underperform. One promising sign is that during the first half of 2018, when S&P 500 was down, My Little Conglomerate outperformed it. This should hold true again during the next correction. We are confident of the portfolio's outperformance over long periods of time.

Looking forward, as global trade falters under the new world "disorder", I feel that the US economy and those in its close orbit (e.g. Canada, Mexico, post trade deal Britain) will do OK, as will emerging markets with favorable demographics such as India and some countries in Southeast Asia.

My Little Conglomerate, established for the convenience of SeekingAlpha readers, is limited to US opportunities, or foreign companies listed on the US exchanges. We will continue to search for value in the US, especially small to mid caps with heavy exposure domestically.

I injected $10,000 of fresh capital into My Little Conglomerate as part of our regular annual investment promise. The cash was deposited into the brokerage account in the beginning of January and ready to be deployed as soon as we come across a worthy opportunity. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAI, SCIF, RCL, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.