The Prospects For The British Pound In 2020

On December 12, the UK election handed Prime Minister Boris Johnson an impressive victory. After the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May, Johnson won a contest within the Conservative Party to capture her position. As he campaigned to replace May, Johnson pledged to take the UK out of the EU with or without a Brexit deal. Like his predecessor, he ran into a brick wall of opposition in the Parliament. A majority of MPs blocked the notion of a hard Brexit. When he scrambled to negotiate a compromise over the Irish border with the EU leadership, his Parliament refused to approve the deal opting for a new general election after the October 31, 2019 deadline.

The Labour Party and other opposition parties within the Parliament miscalculated, and the election handed the incumbent Prime Minister a victory and a majority. The loss was particularly ugly for the Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn. The contest turned out to be a total rejection of socialist policies and a confirmation that Brexit was overdue.

The pound rallied in the aftermath of the UK election in mid-December, but it pulled back a bit by the end of 2019. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) moves higher or lower with the US dollar versus the British pound currency pair.

Brexit should sail through after the December election

The British people first voted in favor of leaving the European Union in the June 2016 referendum. However, their representatives in the Parliament failed to deliver an exit. The first deadline for the separation was in March 2019, after several extensions, the December 12 general election served as a second referendum. While Brexit passed by a slim margin in 2016, the second vote turned out to be overwhelming. The British citizenry told their leaders to "get on with it" by handing Boris Johnson a substantial victory with a majority in the Parliament.

The next deadline is the end of this month. The Prime Minister is now in a position to deliver fulfillment of his campaign pledge, which is the will of the people.

A potential for a rise to the $1.40 level against the U.S. dollar

The knee-jerk reaction to the election was a rally in the British pound versus both the dollar and the euro currency.

The weekly chart shows that during the week of the election, the pound versus the US dollar currency pair rose to a high of $1.3510, the highest level since May 2018.

The weekly chart of the pound versus the euro currency pair rose to a high of 1.20 during the week of December 9, the highest level since June 2016, the time of the original referendum.

The pound has moved higher on the prospects of a Brexit with an agreement between the UK and EU. It fell against the dollar and the euro when the hopes for an exit without a deal rose over the past years. With a majority in the Parliament, the UK looks set to exit with an agreement in place by the end of this month. We could see another move to a higher high in the pound versus both the dollar and the euro. Above the recent high at $1.35 and 1.20, the next levels of technical resistance stand at above the $1.40 and 1.30 levels, respectively. The pound has plenty of room to recover, but Brexit is only the first step in a long road when it comes to the UK's independence.

The hard work of separation begins

A deal with the EU is only the first step in the departure of the UK from the union. At the same time, it is not the route favored by some of the hardline proponents of Brexit. Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit Party that supported Prime Minister Johnson in the general election, preferred a hard Brexit without any stings, agreement, or payments to the European Union. Farage was a member of the European Parliament representing the UK.

Meanwhile, the support from the Brexit Party does not mean the Prime Minister owes Mr. Farage anything. Johnson's overwhelming victory without any deals with Nigel Farage provides the space to leave the union with a deal. The UK will now need to negotiate independent trade agreements with partners around the globe. Those deals can make or break the UK economy over the coming years. One of the first negotiations will be the US and President Trump, which provides more than a little concern, given the US posture on trade agreements. The UK will need to negotiate bilateral trade protocols with partners around the world. Separating from the UK will have many ramifications for the political and economic future of the nation for the years to come. Moreover, one of the results of the December election was a victory for the Scottish party, which could lead to an increased move towards independence for Scotland in the coming months.

The UK is a target in a volatile world

The rising geopolitical tensions in the world could make the UK a target for terrorist incidents in the coming days and months. As a US ally, the UK could find itself in a troublesome position when it comes to Iran.

The growing potential major conflict in the Middle East between the US and Iran threatens a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes. However, the pound could potentially benefit from any selling in the US dollar that drives reserve assets into alternative currency instruments.

At around $1.32 against the dollar on January 6, risk-reward favors the upside for the pound given the political and economic landscapes around the globe as we head further into 2020, and the UK separates from the European Union.

FXB replicates the price action in the pound versus the U.S. dollar currency pair

The most direct route for a risk position in the British pound versus the US dollar currency pair is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange for the futures markets. The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative for those with access to a standard equity account. The advantage of FXB is accessibility to a broader addressable market. However, the drawback of the ETF product is that it only trades during the hours that the US stock market is open for business. The OTC and futures markets operate around the clock during business days, and the pound often experiences volatility during European and Asian trading hours when the US market is closed.

The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $166.97 million, trades an average of 88,006 shares each day, and charges a 0.40% expense ratio. The pound versus the dollar currency pair rose from $1.1965 to $1.3510 from early September through mid-December on the nearby futures contract, a rise of 12.9%.

Over the same period, the FXB product moved from $116.57 to $129.57 per share or 11.2%. The slightly lower performance in the ETF is a result of rolls from one contract to the next. Over the same period, the March futures contract moved from $1.2208 to $1.3548 or 11%, which was more in line with the performance of the FXB product.

I am bullish on the prospects for the British pound in 2020. The next leg to the upside could come when the UK formally exits the EU later this month.

