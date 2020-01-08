Summary

VAT Group shares have risen more than 30% since my last update, as logic/foundry equipment demand has started to recover and memory demand has at least bottomed.

The company should see meaningful operating leverage in the next few years as capacity utilization improves, with EBITDA margins moving into the low-to-mid 30% range.

In addition to riding the equipment up-cycle, VAT has opportunities to gain share in its core valve market (particularly from in-house efforts) as well as in adjacent markets like modules.

Shares don't look undervalued on the fundamentals, but sell-side estimates look too low and a couple of beat-and-raise quarters could drive the shares further.