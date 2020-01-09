Agricultural Commodities Pre-January WASDE

On Friday, January 10, 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture will release its first World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates Report of the year. The report will not reveal any earth-shattering news to the markets as the 2019 crop in the US, and northern hemisphere was abundant, and supplies were sufficient to meet global requirements.

The WASDE report will update the progress of crops in South America, which produces the marginal bushels of grains that can tip the balance of the fundamental equation. Moreover, it will reflect the one sure thing when it comes to the commodities that feed the world. Demand is a function of the global population, which is increasing by around 20 million mouths to feed each quarter. Each year, the world needs more agricultural products. The next time the world does not experience bumper crops, prices could soar. Drought, other weather events, or crop diseases could cause chaos on the upside in the grain and other agricultural markets. The last time we witnessed shortages was in 2012 when drought sent the prices of corn and soybeans to all-time highs. The price of wheat rose to over $9 per bushel in 2012. The uncertainty of the 2020 harvest could cause lots of price volatility in the grain markets during the first half of this year. Moreover, the "phase one" trade deal between the US and China sets the stage for higher prices as it takes the pressure off agricultural markets that depressed prices in 2018 and 2019.

The Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (DBA) holds a portfolio of many of the products that the USDA reports on in their monthly WASDE. Prices are going into the first report of the year with a bullish tone.

Each year is a new adventure

The progress on trade between the US and China is a reason for farmers to be optimistic as they head into 2020. In 2019, the prices of all three of the leading grain markets posted gains. Soybeans were 6.86% higher on the year, while corn moved 3.4% to the upside. CBOT wheat posted an 11.03% gain. Cotton declined by 4.36% but made a comeback with an over 15% rally in Q4. Live and feeder cattle were on either side of unchanged but lean hog futures rose by over 17% on the year that ended on December 31 on the back of the outbreak of African Swine Fever in China and neighboring nations last year.

When it comes to the 2020 crop year, only one thing is for sure. Given the rate of the population increase over the past years, there will be between 60 and 80 million more mouths to feed at the end of 2020 than there was at the end of 2019. Each year, the world depends on bumper crops of agricultural products as demand is an ever-increasing factor. The weather, crop diseases, and other factors will determine the 2020 supplies. As head into the new crop year, we are about to enter a period of uncertainty that could increase price volatility over the coming weeks and months until farmers put their seeds into the ground and the crops begin to grow.

The "phase one" trade agreement between the US and China occurred a few days after the release of the last WASDE report on December 10. Most agricultural futures prices have moved higher in the aftermath of the breakthrough on trade. China is the leading consumer of commodities in the world, with 1.4 billion people. The US is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans and corn, and a significant producer of wheat. The US is also a leading producer of animal proteins and cotton. The trade deal was bullish for prices over the past month.

Soybeans reflect trade

The day before the release of the December 2019 WASDE report on December 9, nearby March CBOT soybean futures were at the $9.1175 per bushel level.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that nearby futures were at the $9.46 level on January 8, 3.76% higher than on December 9. Open interest at 722,012 contracts on January 7, which has declined steadily from 871,773 contracts on December 5. The decline in open interest while the price is rising in not typically a sign of an emerging bullish trend in a futures market. However, the drop comes at a time of the year when hedging activity is historically quiet during the heart of the winter season in the US. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were around neutral readings on January 7.

Daily historical volatility at 10.57% has been stable since the release of the last WASDE report. Soybeans are going into the January 10 report after a rally and have been consolidating at higher levels so far in 2020.

Corn reflects energy and trade

While progress on the trade agreement between the US and China has been supportive of the price of corn, the turmoil in the Middle East pushed up crude oil and gasoline prices. Higher energy price tends to support the price of corn as it is the ingredient in the production of ethanol in the US.

Nearby March corn futures settled at $3.7650 on December 9 and moved higher over the past month.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that nearby futures were at the $3.8275 level on January 7, 1.66% higher than on December 9. Open interest at 1.487 million contracts on January 6, has not changed much over the past month. Short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were trending lower just below neutral readings on January 8.

Daily historical volatility at 10.35% moved lower since the release of the last WASDE report. Corn is going into the January 10 report after a modest rally and has been consolidating at marginally higher levels so far in 2020.

Source: CQG

Then chart of the new crop soybean-corn ratio spread shows that at 2.4438:1 as of January, the number of bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value is slightly above the long-term norm of 2.4:1. Above the average, farmers tend to plant more soybeans than corn on their acreage as the oilseed yields a greater economic reward. Farmers will be watching this spread over the coming weeks and into the planting season, which always influences their planting behavior.

Wheat has been bullish

The price of soft red winter wheat futures on the CBOT has been moving higher since settling at the $5.2025 per bushel level on December 9.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that nearby futures were at the $5.4925 level on January 8, 5.57% higher than on December 9. Open interest at 434,673 contracts on January 6, rose from a low of 352,969 contracts in late November. Rising price and increasing open interest is a technical validation of the bullish trend in the wheat futures market that has been in place since early September. Short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were one either side of neutral readings on January 8.

Daily historical volatility at 13.07% moved lower since the release of the last WASDE report. Wheat is going into the January 10 in a pattern where it has made higher lows and higher highs for over four months. On January 8, the KCBT versus CBOT wheat spread in March settled at a 73.50 cents premium for the CBOT wheat. The long-term norm for the spread is a 20-30 cents premium for KCBT hard red winter wheat futures. While the spread remains at a divergent level, which is a bearish sign, it has moved back towards the long-term norm over the past month.

Cotton and meats rally

Cotton has been an agricultural product that suffered during the trade war between the US and China. March cotton futures settled at 65.48 on December 9, and the price moved higher over the past month.

Source: CQG

The chart highlights that nearby futures were at the 69.90 cents level on January 8, 6.75% higher than on December 9. Open interest at 236,605 contracts on January 6, rose from a low of 194,863 contracts on December 11. Rising price and increasing open interest is a technical validation of the bullish trend in the cotton futures market that has been in place since late August. Short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were at overbought readings on January 7.

Daily historical volatility at 10.28% moved significantly lower since the release of the last WASDE report.

March cotton futures traded at over the 70 cents per pound level in early January for the first time since May 2019.

February live cattle futures settled at $1.24925 on December 9.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the nearby futures were at the $1.26550 level on January 7, 1.30% higher than on December 9. Open interest at 381,118 contracts on January 7, has been steady over the past month. Live cattle have been consolidating near the highs since late November. Short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were at just over neutral readings on January 7. Daily historical volatility at 12.69% has been mostly steady since the December WASDE report.

Lean hog futures in February were trading at 66.675 cents per pound on December 9.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the nearby futures were at the 69.85 cents level on January 8, 4.76% higher than on December 9. Open interest at 288,334 contracts on January 6, has declined by about 10,000 contracts over the past month. Lean hogs recovered to a high of 72.60 but selling took the price back below the 70 cents per pound level. Short-term price momentum and relative strength indicators were a bit below neutral territory on January 8. Daily historical volatility at 27.55% was a touch higher since the release of the December WASDE report.

Agricultural commodities have moved higher since December 9 as the off-season in the US will wind down soon, and the trade deal provided a spark for prices. The

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has exposure to many of the futures contracts covered by the monthly WASDE report. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

DBA has net assets of $347.79 million, trades an average of 263,853 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.85%.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DBA was close to unchanged over the past month as it moved from $16.33 on December 9 to $16.32 per share on January 8. I will return next week with a recap of the January WASDE report after the release on January 10.

