The Markets Speak: And They Are Ignoring Bad News

It will be interesting to see if their cheapness can overcome a murky macro demand picture for Nat Gas and Oil. With 9% yields, it is a fascinating question.

Fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices react to both fundamental data, and increasingly, to central bank liquidity injections.

Heavy-handed central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often over-ride economic fundamentals in the short to medium term.

Markets react to economic fundamentals, to corporate fundamentals, and to central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity.

Remember, although market participants focus on explicit Federal Reserve policy decisions, day-to-day open market operations, in which the Federal Reserve buys and sells bonds on the open market, are just as important.

These open market operations create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes.

Over time, the interplay of these variables creates the winners and the losers of the game.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints. I use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to take advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars reacting to the interplay of these variables.

The algo does not use form-fitting. It uses the same settings on every market.

Here is how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

The S&P 500 is still sprinting higher, largely ignoring geopolitical risks, its own P/E ratio, and its curfew. The market is partying, and it's ignoring tugs on its sleeve to start heading home. We are monitoring this closely.

AAPL is the index. You know it's true when it trends better than a basket of 500 stocks like the S&P.

Can anyone remember the last time an entire sector like MLPs sported dividend yields north of 9%? The demand picture is decidedly murky. It will be interesting to see if their cheapness can overcome a murky macro demand picture for Nat Gas and Oil. At these yields, it is a fascinating question.

Look for C-Corp structure behemoths such as Enbridge (ENB) to start gobbling up distressed minnows. Canadian pension funds love Enbridge, so it has a superb cost of capital, and it can issue its shares as currency and use low priced debt to pick up firms with distressed balance sheets. Watch Enbridge closely.

Emerging markets overall are at a P/E of 12.5. They have not gone anywhere in 10 years. If accounting is real, they could be a steal. If our interest rates get low enough, we could start funding carry trades into emerging markets.

Dollar index (UUP) down. The safety trade into dollars has been pounded by Jerome Powell, just as he annihilated the VIX.

Gold (GLD) up. Got to love the embedded free put option along with the inflation hedge.

This is why friends don't let friends buy TIPS (TIP).

Drugs (MJ) are still not cool, nor are they fattening to the wallet of equity investors. I keep telling you guys. Millennials pushed these up. #FadeWhatTheyBuy The wealthy are into Nootropics, not playing chemistry experiments with their brains.

Money center banks and insurers (XLF) are still acting as synthetic yield curve steeper plays.

Sinopec (SNP) is a fascinating situation. If the accounting is real, this is now the cheapest mega-cap of all time. Check out the EV/EBITDA. If it increases its dividend aggressively, it might be worth a deep dive into the numbers. That's the only question here. Are the numbers real? If so, the big fundamental value players should put on some real size.

The old equal-weighted CRB Commodity index (GCC) is showing signs of life, even as Nat Gas continues to get annihilated. And yes, I finally zoomed in. The green cloud does dynamically change shape. You're welcome. #MovingAveragesWillBankruptYou

Stay tuned for more. If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me.

We have an outrageous idea: that technology can beat humans at investing. Investors want upside exposure to index funds and ETFs, but don't want to suffer through crushing bear markets. We have a solution. Our algorithms signal when to buy and when to sell. Click here to sign up. Our subscribers agree: "Two of the portfolios I manage using his methods are up 40,% 20% vs. a flat market." --Smartestone "...this strategy utilizes portfolios that are going to produce SPY beating returns, over and over." --HermieL

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RUSL, EDC, UGLD, AMLP, MLPQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight. In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk of actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results.