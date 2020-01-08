Weyco: East To West

Ultimately, the company may have to rely on US operations in the near to medium term.

Risk comes from not knowing what you're doing. - Warren Buffett

Weyco (NASDAQ:WEYS) is the company behind brands like Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters. The company operates in three segments:

US: Wholesale

US: Retail

Rest of the World: Wholesale and Retail

US sales make up 86% of the top line and most of the operating profit. Weyco makes operating losses in its operations across rest of the world.

The fall

The stock has seen quite some beating in recent years. The company sources most of its products from China, followed by India and Italy. Ever since the US-China trade war caught steam in September 2018, the stock has been facing south.

The company has stated its intentions to diversify away from China, but any massive shift of the sort is bound to take a significant amount of time.

Weyco is not the only one. 99% of all shoes sold in the US are imported, and 70% of them are from China. Footwear tariffs have always been high, averaging 11% but reaching as high as 67.5% on specific segments. That is the reason that many major brands have been shifting production away from China.

A similar initiative for Weyco is increasing its focus on India.

The case for India

Weyco sources 90% of its products from India, which should act as an advantage in the Indian market. But it is not as straightforward.

Weyco sees its primary markets, the US and Europe, as saturated and hence is stepping up its game in new markets like India. The company intends to increase its presence in the market five-folds or more.

Weyco sees the Indian shoe market as expanding multifold. The average per capita shoe ownership for the US and Western Europe is about seven pairs, and that for India is 1.7 pairs. India is growing in terms of disposable income and consumerism, which should push the demand for shoes up as well.

The company has tied up with a local firm Samar Lifestyle (SL), for the Indian market majorly; and for a few neighboring markets. SL has experience in the Indian market and already operates brick and mortar stores with other brands. But, we need more data to forecast.

Will Weyco be able to tame the Indian market?

The Indian market seems to have three major segments. One is the low-income bracket, which buys through brick and mortar stores, and the other two will be the middle- and high-income population, which is more likely to be open to digital channels of shopping.

The low-income segment is expected to find Weyco's products on the expensive side.

The middle-income segment is known to be very price sensitive. With the country seeing a rise in consumption, there is a parallel surge in the number of businesses as well. There is a persistent tussle to grab market share, which leads to large outflows, mostly in the form of discounts. Even if the company can crack through this market, margins are not expected to be sustainable in the first few years, at least.

This leaves only the high-income segment. It is hard to predict how this segment will receive a brand that does not have as much equity as other brands like Steve Madden, Marks & Spencer, and the likes do. This market is going to be targeted through brick and mortar format, which is going to give rise to higher operational leverage. With the volumes driving low, one should not keep high expectations for a high operating margin.

It is hard to see the company succeeding in India.

The proposition

The /PE ratio for the stock is around an all-time low for the company. There is some hope of revival on that front.

The only possible sparkle for the company looks to be possible in the US market itself. Its play in the market seems stable, with margins moving up bit by bit due to the increasing contribution of eCommerce. Online sales fetch higher gross margins (due to the inclusion of distribution costs in COGS) for the company.

The stock has been weighed down by negative expectations from the trade war. The stock is expected to move in direct relation with any development on that front. Investors can keep an eye on the play here.

The dividend yield for the stock has been significant in the past. It makes the total return proposition for the stock to be even better for investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.