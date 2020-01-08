Range Resources Continues Cap-Ex Cuts, Validates Appalachia Advantage

Appalachia, particularly the core Marcellus, has an advantage over every other unconventional basis, and this advantage is leading to an extraordinary opportunity in leading natural gas producers.

Natural gas prices declined in 2019 versus 2018, and so did liquids prices. This reduced RRC's PV-10 value from $24 per share to $17 per share, which is still significantly below RRC's current share price.

2018's capital spending for RRC was $921 million, so 2019's numbers showed a 21% decline, followed by a projected 29% decline in capital spending in 2020.

2020 capital spending of $520 million is going to be 29% less than 2019's capital spending of $728 million.

"A 60:40 allocation to passive long-only equities and bonds has been a great proposition for the last 35 years… We are profoundly worried that this could be a risky allocation over the next 10." - Sanford C. Bernstein & Company Analysts (January 2017) "Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria." - Sir John Templeton "Life and investing are long ballgames." - Julian Robertson

Introduction

Author's Note: This is an abridged version of an article that was published for members of my research service, The Contrarian.

Range Resources (RRC) announced their 2020 capital budget and 2019 reserves update on January 6th, 2019.

Highlights of the report included 2019 capital spending that came in below expectations ($728 million actual capital spending versus $756 million capital spending budget), a reduction in 2020 estimated capital spending to $520 million, and production holding flat at the lower 2020 capital spending levels, a significant achievement considering maintenance capital spending was previously estimated at $600 million to hold production flat.

Overall, the update from Range Resources emphasizes the transition from growth capital spending to maintenance capital spending in Appalachia, after almost a decade-long build out, and it highlights the inherent advantages of Appalachia, where Range Resources is a leading operator with one of the better inventories of proven and probable reserves in North America.

Investment Thesis

Range Resources is significantly undervalued with current shares trading at a fraction of their current net asset value, which does not fully recognize the value of their vast future drilling inventory.

2020 Capital Spending Guidance

Range's 2020 capital spending of $520 million is going to be 29% less than 2019's capital spending of $728 million, which came under budget for the second year in a row (2019 projected capital spending was $756 million originally). Additionally, 2018's capital spending for RRC was $921 million, so 2019's delivered capital spending numbers showed a 21% decline, followed by a projected 29% decline in capital spending in 2020.

The press release highlighted these capital spending achievements, which notably, will maintain production at 2019 levels in 2020, as follows.

(Source: Range Resources 2020 Capital Budget and 2019 Reserve Update)

Three important takeaways from the above (besides what has been previously analyzed earlier in this article on the trend in capital spending) are the following.

Range Resources has significantly increased their 2020 hedging volumes, though the hedged prices, and volumes, are not as good as what Antero Resources (AR) or CNX Resources (CNX) have locked in, and these firms, particularly Antero, have a much more robust 2021 hedge portfolio, which is important with where dry natural gas strip prices are right now. Despite the low strip prices, with their hedges and current strip prices, Range Resources anticipates that they will be cash flow positive in 2020, albeit marginally, at current strip prices. About 7 months ago, I had estimated that RRC would generate roughly $150 million in positive free cash flow in 2020. Lower realized prices on the dry gas side have been partially offset by capital spending cuts, and potentially higher realized liquids prices, so it will be interesting to see how the free cash flow generation in 2020 plays out, with the ultimate price realizations for dry natural gas prices and natural gas liquids prices being the swing factor. Speaking of natural gas liquids prices, these are getting an uplift, as mentioned in the excerpt above, with some recent volatility, particularly in propane prices, because of the warmer stretch of U.S. weather in the last two weeks of December, and the early part of January 2020. Even with the unexpected warmer weather, international natural gas liquids prices remain stronger, and underlying domestic supply/demand fundamentals, independent of weather, appear to be improving.

Wrapping this section up, Range Resources has delivered beyond their initial guidance, with 2018 actual capital spending, 2019 actual capital spending, and then their 2020 guidance, which lowered their maintenance capital spending threshold. This all bodes well, especially when dry natural gas prices, which have been in an epic bear market, turn higher, which mathematically they have to, as there is a limited amount of drilling inventory that is economic at current strip prices, and even prices $0.50 above the current strip prices.

2019 Reserve Update

Impressively, even with production depletion, royalty sales, lower SEC pricing, and a change in classification of some reserves that Range Resources still believes they will develop (due to the 5-year rule), Range Resources grew their proven reserves at year-end 2019 over year-end 2018.

(Source: Range Resources 2020 Capital Budget and 2019 Reserve Update)

On a proven reserve basis, Range Resources is one of the cheapest energy companies in the market. Building on this narrative, the company has significant value in their unproven reserves, especially with the near 100% drilling success rate in core Appalachia.

PV-10 Calculations And Valuation Sensitivity

In their November 2019 company presentation, Range Resources highlighted how they had $24 in common share value, net of debt, calculated with 2018 proved reserves.

(Source: Range Resources 2019 November Company Presentation)

This PV-10 value declined to $17 per share, with the updated 2019 SEC pricing versus the 2018 SEC pricing.

(Source: Range Resources 2020 Capital Budget and 2019 Reserve Update)

This PV-10 valuation calculation is useful, because it shows one partial estimate of net asset value, while also highlighting how the estimates for natural gas prices, natural gas liquids prices (read the footnotes for an important clue here), and crude oil prices impact the PV-10 common share values.

Whether looking at 2019's year-end PV-10 value ($24 per share net of debt), or 2018's year-end PV-10 value ($17 per share net of debt), it should be clear that RRC shares are significantly undervalued at current prices using this methodology.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Personally, using a discounted cash flow approach, where I apply a bull case, base case, and bear case set of scenarios to dry natural gas prices, and natural gas liquids prices, and then equally average the results, I come up with a higher present value for RRC shares than either of the PV-10 models above, furthering the case for how undervalued RRC common shares are today.

Closing Thoughts - Everything An Investor Wants To See Is Happening

Capital spending coming in ahead of guidance two years in a row, maintenance capital spending cut from roughly $600 million to $520 million, proven reserves growing even with royalty sales, production, and a technical reclassification, these are all developments that should be encouraging to investors, and they collectively should provide rays of sunshine that pierce through the near-term clouded price environment for dry natural gas prices.

On this front, I do not think weather matters as much as many natural gas investors think right now, due to tightening supply/demand fundamentals, and ultimately, the leading misunderstood natural gas producers, who collectively are exiled and revolted today, will ultimately be redeemed and revered, once the judgement of time passes.

The Contrarian There is historic opportunity in the investment markets today. I have spent thousands of hours analyzing the markets, looking for the best opportunities, looking to replicate what I have been able to accomplish in the past. From my perspective, the opportunities in targeted out-of-favor equities today are every bit as big as the best opportunities in early 2016, and late 2008/early 2009. For further perspective on these opportunities, consider a membership to The Contrarian, sign up here to join.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RRC, AR, CNX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.