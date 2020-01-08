Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/6/20

Includes: CNBKA, FEIM, PPR, VBFC
InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/6/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Village Bank & Trust Financial (VBFC)
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Tejon Ranch (TRC)
  • Newtek Business Services (NEWT)
  • Zumiez (ZUMZ)
  • ON Semiconductor (ON)
  • CarGurus (CARG)
  • BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Roku (ROKU)
  • OncoCyte (OCX)
  • MongoDB (MDB)
  • Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)
  • Compass Diversified (CODI)
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC)
  • Amazon.com (AMZN)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Broadwood Part

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

JB*

$3,000,001

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$1,245,552

3

Lehman Kenneth R

BO

Village Bank & Trust Financial

VBFC

B

$292,899

4

Dt Four Partners

BO

Tejon Ranch

TRC

B

$191,896

5

Nooyi Indra K

DIR

Amazon.com

AMZN

AB

$187,500

6

Edenbrook Capital

DIR, BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$128,448

7

Day C Sean

O

Compass Diversified

CODI

B

$119,643

8

Bottiglieri James

O

Compass Diversified

CODI

B

$99,699

9

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B, JB*

$58,956

10

Sloane Barry

CB, CEO

Newtek Business Services

NEWT

B

$48,717

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,783,592

2

Sprecher Jeffrey C

CEO, DIR

Intercontinental Exchange

ICE

AS

$8,339,031

3

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

BO

OncoCyte

OCX

JS*

$5,137,942

4

Kumar Neil

DIR

BridgeBio Pharma

BBIO

AS

$3,902,417

5

Ittycheria Dev

CEO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,634,886

6

Ozcelik Taner

VP

ON Semiconductor

ON

AS

$3,543,744

7

Wood Anthony J

CEO, CB, BO

Roku

ROKU

AS

$3,406,297

8

Horowitz Eliot

CTO, DIR

MongoDB

MDB

AS

$3,406,002

9

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,812,630

10

Brooks Richard Miles

CEO, DIR, BO

Zumiez

ZUMZ

AS

$2,718,248

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.