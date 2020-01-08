Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/6/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/6/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR)

Frequency Electronics (FEIM)

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Village Bank & Trust Financial (VBFC)

Century Bancorp (CNBKA)

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Newtek Business Services (NEWT)

Zumiez (ZUMZ)

ON Semiconductor (ON)

CarGurus (CARG)

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Roku (ROKU)

OncoCyte (OCX)

MongoDB (MDB)

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Compass Diversified (CODI)

Credit Acceptance (CACC)

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Broadwood Part BO OncoCyte OCX JB* $3,000,001 2 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $1,245,552 3 Lehman Kenneth R BO Village Bank & Trust Financial VBFC B $292,899 4 Dt Four Partners BO Tejon Ranch TRC B $191,896 5 Nooyi Indra K DIR Amazon.com AMZN AB $187,500 6 Edenbrook Capital DIR, BO Frequency Electronics FEIM B $128,448 7 Day C Sean O Compass Diversified CODI B $119,643 8 Bottiglieri James O Compass Diversified CODI B $99,699 9 Filler James J BO Century Bancorp CNBKA B, JB* $58,956 10 Sloane Barry CB, CEO Newtek Business Services NEWT B $48,717

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,783,592 2 Sprecher Jeffrey C CEO, DIR Intercontinental Exchange ICE AS $8,339,031 3 Lineage Cell Therapeutics BO OncoCyte OCX JS* $5,137,942 4 Kumar Neil DIR BridgeBio Pharma BBIO AS $3,902,417 5 Ittycheria Dev CEO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,634,886 6 Ozcelik Taner VP ON Semiconductor ON AS $3,543,744 7 Wood Anthony J CEO, CB, BO Roku ROKU AS $3,406,297 8 Horowitz Eliot CTO, DIR MongoDB MDB AS $3,406,002 9 Steinert Langley CEO, CB, BO CarGurus CARG AS $2,812,630 10 Brooks Richard Miles CEO, DIR, BO Zumiez ZUMZ AS $2,718,248

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.