U.S./China Trade War Is No Longer A Concern To Markets

As part of my service to our members, at Reading The Markets, I use fundamental, technical, and options market analysis to look for stock on the move, much like the free articles you have grown to like. But, more important, is that I'm also continually monitoring the global macro landscape, searching for clues of market trends. It's one of the most value-added aspects of my service and is one reason why I provided my users a morning and mid-day audio recap of the happenings in stocks and economics. I always tell my readers that two-thirds of investing starts at the macro level and works it's way down, with one-third coming from individual stock selection.

One trend that I began to notice in November is that the impact of negative trade headlines between the US and China began to have a smaller and smaller impact on daily trading. Additionally, the effects were not only more modest, and the time in which it took the market to recover was faster than in prior months. But perhaps more important, the data now shows that tariffs have been working against China.

Imports From China Are Plunging

I uncovered in October an excellent reason why this separation was beginning to happen, which at the time wasn't as obvious. At the time, for my free followers via my instablog posts, I noted that the amount the US was importing from China had dropped dramatically since peaking in October 2018. The latest data that was published in January shows that imports from China continue to decline, falling by around 21% year-over-year in November.

What's more startling is that on a trailing-twelve-month basis, the decline has even been more shocking. Imports from China peaked at roughly $540 billion in October 2018 and have fallen by 14% to $464 billion in November 2019.

(Data from FRED)

What may be even worse for imports from China is that they may not have yet bottomed. The chart shows that on a seasonal basis, the imports from China typically bottom in April and then rise and peak into October. If that trend persists, it means that the amount imported from China could drop even further with the seasonal bottom not coming until April.

The sharp decline in imports from China suggests that companies here in the US have changed their plans and logistics. It, in effect, shows that the tariffs have been working, hurting China's business with the US.

Market Decouples

It also could be one reason the markets have nearly shrugged off any negative news surrounding trade with China throughout December. The amount of trade between the two countries is declining rather rapidly, and if that trend continues, trade with China will not be as crucial in the future as it was in the past.

On December 3, there were headlines that a phase one trade deal may not have been reached by the December 15 deadlines. But equities managed to close well off their lows that day, and by December 4, they had fully recovered those losses. Then it was on December 6, that the robust job data that sent the S&P 500 sharply higher. It wasn't until December 13 that a trade deal was officially agreed too.

The market reaction in December came in stark contrast to the behavior of the equity market in May and August when fears of additional tariffs sent the markets plunging for weeks. In May, the S&P 500 fell by nearly 8% after President Trump said he would raise tariffs from 10% to 25% on $200 billion in goods from China. Then in August, the market whipsawed for weeks on every negative trade-related headline.

What the new trend suggests is that the market has completely moved past the concerns of a US and China war, and whether a Phase 2 deal is ever signed in 2020 may not matter, nor will future trade headlines.

