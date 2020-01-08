A More Diverse Advanced Energy Is Looking At Multiple End-Market Drivers

“Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more”. William Shakespeare, Henry V

The cyclicality of the semiconductor industry is a challenge for all equipment suppliers. Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) has tried to offset and mitigate that cyclicality by deploying capital into diversification efforts. These efforts haven’t really worked so well historically; the solar inverter business was a small-scale disaster, and the other acquisitions haven’t really done all that much. Now management is hoping that its biggest-ever deal will change that, with the Artesyn acquisition giving the company exposure to near-term growth trends in 5G and data center and long-term opportunities in med-tech and industrial.

Advanced Energy has done well since my last update, rising close to 40% as the stock has followed other semiconductor suppliers higher since the fall. I was bullish on the stock then, but modeling has gotten a lot more challenging with the addition of Artesyn, and AEIS management guidance suggests a less robust margin/cash flow recovery from the semiconductor business than in past cycles (or Artesyn margins are going to really weak). Unlike many semiconductor equipment stocks, I don’t think the shares look all that expensive, but I want to emphasize the higher level of modeling uncertainty.

Semis Rebounding, 5G Ramping, And Data Center Investment Continuing

Even after the acquisition of Artesyn, the semiconductor sector will still be the largest contributor to AEIS’s revenue mix. Fortunately, the foundry/logic segment is already recovering, with confirmations from a range of suppliers including Applied Materials (AMAT) and VAT Group (OTCPK:VACNY). The memory business has been harder to gauge, with Applied Materials and VAT hedging on the confirmation of an imminent rebound (but acknowledging the bottom has likely passed), but AEIS management sounding more positive on a nascent recovery. Given that VAT Group and AEIS serve largely the same customer base (with exposure at the etch and deposition steps in particular), I would chalk this up to a simple difference of opinion in the near-term outlook.

I expect improving trends in 2020 and 2021 as foundry and logic customers tool up for the next round of leading-edge chip runs, and I likewise expect ongoing opportunities for AEIS to benefit from increasing complexity in chip design and manufacturing.

With the acquisition of Artesyn, the growth in 5G now becomes a relevant driver as well. Artesyn supplies power supplies and modules for telecom equipment like base stations and radios, and 5G should offer 30% to 50% higher content due to its higher voltage requirements, as well as higher unit volumes relative to 4G. Artesyn is not the leader in the space, that would be Delta Electronics (OTC:DLEGF) with around 30% share, but there should be some growth opportunities here for AEIS in the coming years.

Data center investment is also an opportunity for AEIS. About one-third of Artesyn’s revenue comes from data center customers, and ongoing investment in new facilities should support at least mid-single-digit growth. Delta leads this market as well (roughly 40% share) and there are a host of technologies coming out meant to reduce power consumption within the DC, but companies like Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY) (not really a direct competitor) have continued to project healthy ongoing growth in DC capital spending.

Artesyn Creates New Opportunities -- And New Challenges

I expected AEIS to acquire its way into other power market opportunities, but I didn’t necessarily have Artesyn specifically in mind. This acquisition expands AEIS’s addressable market significantly (to $9B by management’s recent estimation), with significant opportunities in telecom/networking, data center, and industrial/medical through embedded power offerings (DC-DC conversion modules, AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC, and other products).

I’ve already mentioned the DC and telecom opportunities, and the longer-term opportunities in medical and industrial are meaningful. Artesyn isn’t a leader in this segment either (it’s #2 behind TDK-Lambda), but there are attractive growth opportunities in areas like RF ablation, advanced material processing, test & measurement, and motion control and robotics. I believe the later could be significant opportunities a little down the line as more manufacturers transition to the next level of automation, including more advanced motors and drives (which have more demanding power needs) and more robotics. Looking at it more generally, increasing the level of discrete and process automation within manufacturing systems will not only increase power needs, but also demand higher-performance power sources.

The market expansion opportunities that Artesyn brings are attractive, but management’s recent investor day did highlight some of the integration challenges and future risks to the model. Even during the downturn, AEIS’s core gross margins stayed in the mid-to-high 40%’s, but Artesyn’s gross margins are half that, and I don’t see major improvement opportunities down the road. Likewise, while management believes there could be $40M or more in expense synergies ($20M relatively near term), we’re still talking about a business that will probably top out at low-to-mid-teens EBITDA margins.

This isn’t an indictment of Artesyn, but rather more a reflection of the realities of the business. Artesyn’s margins don’t look bad relative to Delta Electronics or Lite-On, it’s just the nature of the business that it is lower-margin than AEIS’s high-margin specialty semiconductor power business. Still, management’s guidance for the next few years suggests that this acquisition is going to have a negative effect on the FCF generation of the business relative to AEIS’s prior stand-alone potential.

Keep in mind, too, that this assumes successful integration and execution. AEIS doesn’t have a great track record here; you can argue that the company was surprised by how quickly the solar inverter business changed, but the reality is that this represents a significant expansion into markets where the company has little experience (making it harder to accurately forecast future results) and where the inherent margin potential is lower.

The Outlook

Modeling the combined AEIS-Artesyn is challenging, due in no small part to the more limited financial information available on Artesyn as a previous private equity holding. As I said, AEIS’s guidance for the combined company suggests weaker margin leverage to the semiconductor recovery than I would have expected. In any case, I think this business can be a mid-single-digit grower at the revenue line, with Artesyn offsetting the cyclicality of the semiconductor business – Artesyn isn’t acyclical, but it doesn’t necessarily follow the semi equipment cycle either.

Long-term, I think the combined businesses can generate mid-teens adjusted FCF margins, with high teens margins in the best years (and possibly single-digit margins in the worst years). Modeling cyclicality is always problematic and that does add more risk to my projections.

The Bottom Line

Much to my own surprise, my new modeling assumptions suggest that AEIS shares aren’t all that expensive – strange to me given the valuation for companies like VAT Group. I may well be overestimating the revenue growth, profitability, and FCF generation potential of the combined businesses, but at this point the shares do look priced for a high single-digit return, which isn’t bad, and the company could have some beat-and-raise leverage to improving demand in semiconductor equipment and 5G deployments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.