Gazprom: New Dividend Policy Set To Unlock Significant Upside

Despite being backed by one of the largest proven reserves and hydrocarbon production globally, Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) stock has traditionally suffered a discount from sub-optimal corporate governance. This looks to be changing - the new dividend policy is a key step toward better aligning interests between controlling and minority shareholders. The announcement of the new dividend policy leaves room for overall dividends to rise considerably, with the linkage to the underlying economic results implying a smoother dividend profile, unaffected by one-offs such as non-operating paper gains and losses.

Yet, the stock looks exceedingly cheap relative to its forward dividend yield; at current levels, I do not think Mr. Market is fully accounting for the significant upside optionality from improved capital allocation. On conservative earnings growth assumptions, Gazprom stock currently offers investors a well-covered double-digit forward yield, with a number of upside catalysts (e.g., a recovery in gas prices) likely to drive dividends even higher.

Updated Dividend Plans

Gazprom's CFO recently provided further clarity on the new dividend policy, with a number of adjustments (mainly covering the removal of non-cash items) that will be used to determine the earnings base from which Gazprom will base its dividend upon. Interestingly, write-downs of gas non-payments will still be included in net profit calculations. Per the updated dividend policy document, the adjustments to net profit will cover the following:

the profit (loss) on foreign exchange transactions recorded as part of financial income and expenses;

exchange rate differences on operating items;

the loss from impairment (reversal of losses from impairments) of fixed assets and construction in progress;

the loss from impairment (reversal of losses from impairments) of investments in affiliated entities and joint ventures;

the difference between the interest in the profit of affiliated entities and joint ventures and proceeds from affiliated entities and joint ventures.

Further, the Management Board has settled on ~Rub 1.1 trillion rubles in capex for 2020, which implies an over Rub 200bn reduction to the 2019 expected spend (~Rub 1.3 trillion), which has been identified as a "peak" investment year. From the Q3 call:

"Indeed, 2019 is our peak year in terms of CapEx, given the implementation of our priority development project. In 2022 once the peak has been behind us, we're going to see a somewhat reduced CapEx. In December this year, that CapEx plan is still to be endorsed by the Management Committee as well as the Board of Directors. But our target is RUB1.1 trillion."

In addition, Gazprom also provided further color on the progression to the 50% payout ratio promised in 2021, starting with a >30% payout in 2019, >40% in 2020, and >50% in 2021. The adoption of a formal dividend policy should make enhance visibility into Gazprom's future dividend path, with the increased payout (vs. ~27% in 2017 and 2018) likely to boost valuations.

Improving Corporate Governance

A key part of the Gazprom investor debate revolves around its improving corporate governance not only on the back of a significantly increased dividend payout, but also its improved internal efficiencies following a series of management changes.

Notably, the ownership structure has also changed following the sale of a 6.5% quasi-treasury stake in two transactions in July and November 2019. The transactions are significant as they have led to the arrival of one or two large shareholders (described as a "strategic Russian investor" and "major institutional investors oriented toward long-term investments"). In both instances, there were eight-hour bidding windows following the announcements, though further details (e.g., how the bids were evaluated) remain unclear. The two winning bids saw significant 5.5% and 11.0% discounts and accounted for 70% and 79% of total demand in their respective months (July and November).

The arrival of new major shareholders adds another significant angle to the Gazprom debate, though their identity remains unknown. Nonetheless, both transactions have likely supported Gazprom stock at a time when cash generation is limited as the company goes through a peak investment cycle, while realized gas export prices have weakened substantially.

~13% Forward Yield Makes Gazprom a Compelling Yield Play

Despite the ~20% drop in realized export gas prices this year, Gazprom's earnings profile has remained resilient, thanks to its diversified business structure (~30% profit contribution from gas exports). Assuming a 35% payout on Gazprom's reported earnings net of one-offs in 2019, the implied dividend yield stands at ~10% (DPS of RUB ~22/share). Assuming the dividend payout rises to 50%, the implied two-year forward yield comes up to a massive ~13%, significantly above the mid-to-high single-digit yield Gazprom shares typically offer.

The near-term outlook looks compelling as well - Q4 is a seasonally strong quarter for Gazprom, and thus, FY19 adjusted earnings could reach ~9-10%, in my view, which would amount to ~RUB 1.5trn. This would imply a compelling dividend of ~RUB 22/share (~9-10% dividend yield).

Over the medium term, I see significant upside optionality, primarily from a potential gas price recovery. A number of other key upside catalysts (e.g., Chinese exports, growth of tax-exempt production at the parentco and its subsidiaries) could unlock additional EPS growth, though for conservatism, I have penciled in flat earnings growth into 2023.

Further, the company is coming off a "peak" investment year, and thus, there should be sufficient free cash flow to cover the rising dividends, with additional profits from new projects likely to boost the capital return. In sum, the Gazprom investment case looks compelling - at current levels, the stock offers investors a well-covered, double-digit forward dividend yield, with significant upside optionality favorably skewing the risk/reward.

