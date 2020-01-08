Tesco Has Turned Things Around, But Caution Is Advised

Tesco plc (OTCPK:TSCDY) seemed to stagger from one disaster to another five years ago. The British retailer has since turned things around, but prospective investors still have good reason to be wary of parking money here.

Ten years ago, being wary of Tesco as a prospective investment seemed groundless. After all, the grocery chain was the dominant player on the U.K. retail scene with 25% market share, it was -- and remains -- a fixture of the FTSE 100 (OTC:BCYIF), the London Stock Exchange's equivalent to the S&P 500 (SPY), and was profitable enough to announce in 2011 its 27th consecutive annual dividend payment. In short, Tesco was a de facto Dividend Aristocrat, and well enough regarded for Warren Buffett to have had a considerable stake.

Around 2014, however, things started to go wrong for Tesco. The revelation of a £250 million ($329.05 million) accounting black hole saw it lose £2 billion ($2.63 billion) in market value overnight. To add to its woes, Tesco saw German discount retailers Aldi and Lidl encroach on its market share: by 2015, Aldi had raised its market share from 3% in 2011 to 6%, and Lidl had gone from 2% to 4%. By contrast, Tesco was down from 25% in 2011 to 19% in 2015. While still dominant, it was nonetheless weakened.

These issues were not helped by an ambitious overseas expansion plan -- particularly into China, Japan and the U.S. -- which failed dismally, and ended up affecting profitability. For the 2015 financial year, Tesco reported revenues of £62.28 billion (down from £69.65 billion in 2014) and net income of -£5.72 billion (down from £1.4 billion in 2014). Small wonder that Tesco first cut its dividend by 75% and then eliminated it entirely -- leaving many income investors peeved. Buffett ended up divesting entirely, writing off the investment as a 'huge mistake.'

However, since 2015, revenue and net income figures have improved, as can be seen from the table below.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 62.28 billion 81.97 billion -5.72 billion -7.53 billion 2016 54.43 billion 71.64 billion 265 million 348.79 million 2017 55.92 billion 73.60 billion 72 million 94.77 million 2018 57.49 billion 75.67 billion 992 million 1.31 billion 2019 63.91 billion 84.12 billion 1.32 billion 1.74 billion

Figures collated from results presentations available on Tesco's investor relations page on the Tesco website.

Half-year results for 2020 are also encouraging, with £31.91 billion ($42 billion) in revenue and £324 million ($426.25 million) in net income reported. In addition, Tesco have also been able to reinstate their dividend. What accounts for this dramatic turnaround?

Much of the credit has to go to departing chief executive Dave Lewis. For it was Lewis who implemented a huge turnaround plan that effectively overhauled Tesco. Lewis cut approximately 10,000 jobs, closed 43 underperforming stores, and shut down its unprofitable non-food online store, Tesco Direct.

Dave Lewis, who will be stepping down as Tesco chief executive in 2020, is responsible for the turnaround the retailer made. Image provided by the BBC.

In addition to these cost-cutting measures, Lewis also oversaw the £3.7 billion ($4.87 billion) acquisition of wholesale supplier Booker in 2017, which will aid growth in supplying small stores and has already contributed to a rise in sales. In 2018, Tesco announced the launching of Jack's, a new discount store chain designed to offset the challenge posed by the likes of Aldi and Lidl. These moves account for the turnaround that Tesco has made. Given all of the above facts, the fact that Tesco currently trades for around £2.58 ($3.40) per share on the London Stock Exchange, and the sponsored ADR (which represents three ordinary shares) trades for $10.01 on the Pink Sheets. Both trade with a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and sport a dividend yield of 2.58%, which may lead one to consider this a better-than-average retail investment.

Despite the improvements, however, there is plenty of reason to be cautious. The Brexit issue weighs heavily on Tesco's future profitability, as does the competitive nature of the British retail scene - Jack's is still to prove its worth, and in addition to the discount retailers Tesco still has to worry about Sainsbury's (OTCQX:JSNSF) (OTCQX:JSAIY) and Asda, Walmart's (WMT) UK arm. While Tesco remains dominant, that dominance is not guaranteed going forward.

Tesco's balance sheet is also a concern in its ability to meet with these aforementioned risks. Its short-term finances are on a knife edge, with total current liabilities of £20.56 billion ($27.06 billion) being balanced by total current assets of £12.48 billion, cash-on-hand worth £2.66 billion, short-term investments worth £390 million, and total accounts receivable of £6.58 billion. The long-term finances are more worrying, with long-term debt of £15.8 billion against a net worth of £13.96 billion. While Tesco are certainly better fortified than they were in 2014, the newly-reinstated dividend may have to be sacrificed if this balance sheet does not see improvements from future profits, which Brexit and other retailers may adversely affect.

I do not think that Tesco is going to go the way of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) and have to file for bankruptcy and finish up as a penny stock. This is a profitable retailer, and still retains a dominant position in the U.K. market. However, Brexit, the competitive retail landscape in the U.K., and its less-than-ideal financial position means that I would be inclined to pass on Tesco at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.