Pason Systems' Long-Term Growth Opportunities Surpass The Short-Term Headwinds

Pason Systems Makes Its Way Out Of The Short-Term Barriers

Pason Systems (OTCPK:PSYTF), which provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs, is likely to benefit from stronger energy activity in the international and Canadian markets in the near-term. For the medium-to-long-term growth, it has started to diversify into servicing the non-traditional energy sources. Also, after the investment in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions, it will service the completions market.

However, the rig count decline in the U.S. is likely to hit Pason’s energy business. The shift in communications platform (from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth) can also take a toll on Pason in the near term. Pason is a zero-debt company. With a positive free cash flows in 2019 so far, its balance sheet remains robust compared to some of the more leveraged oilfield services companies in the industry.

A New Direction

I see a new direction taking place in Pason’s operation in recent times. As alternative energy gains prominence in the energy mix, the company sees long-term growth in the solar and energy storage market. With that objective, in September 2019, it acquired Energy Toolbase LLC (or ETB), which builds software packages and proposals for solar and energy storage projects. The company plans to integrate the capabilities of ETB with Pason Power, which develops solar and energy storage markets through its iEMS (Intelligent Energy Management) control system and Energy DataHub products.

Also, in October, it announced a $25 million investment in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions, which is an oilfield technology & service company providing surface control systems for well completions and workover operations. The investment can open another opportunity for future growth, which the company was looking to tap into for some time. Through this, the company will look into offering its end-to-end data management and ruggedized field technologies into completions well servicing. The completions market has recovered in the past year (9% up). In the U.S., completion activity in the mid-continent, Oklahoma area, the Permian and the Bakken underperformed, while Haynesville and Niobrara held steady in the past year. These are the areas the company will look to bank on in the medium-term.

A View On The Product Categories

A couple of significant developments hit the energy sector hard in the second half of 2019. One is the drilling activity decline and the second is upstream operators’ capital expenditure rationalization. The EIA’s DPR (drilling productivity report) shows that since the beginning of 2019, the drilled wells declined by 21% until November in the key unconventional shales. The number of completed wells, however, remained steady (9% up). Baker Hughes’s rig count data also points to the continued weakness in the North American drilling activity. In 2019, the U.S. rig count declined by 26%, while the rig count in Canada recovered by 41% during the year. Despite the sharp rise, energy activity is Canada suffers from the structural weakness relating to pipeline capacity constraints and its adverse effect on pricing.

As a result of these indicators slightly contrasting each other, the EDR (Electronic Drilling Recorder) rental days in the U.S. decreased by 77% in Q3 2019 compared to 2018-average. EDR measures production adoption capability and evaluates product pricing. Despite the weakness, Pason was able to increase its market share in the U.S. through continued growth in product penetration. Its revenues from the U.S. are down by 8% year-over-year in Q3.

The Canadian drilling activity resulted in a 53% quarter-over-quarter rise in EDR rental days there. Despite that, the company’s revenue from Canada is down compared to a year ago (31% down). The international rig count is also showing remarkable strength. Year-over-year, the international rig count increased by 105 until November 2019. Consequently, its revenues from international operations increased by 4% in the past year.

USD-CAD Movement Affects Margin

The other aspect of Pason’s finances is its dependence on foreign currency movement and crude oil prices. PSYTF is exposed to foreign exchange risks associated with international operations. The most significant among these is the USD-CAD relationship, because, on average, the U.S. accounted for ~69% of Pason’s total revenues in the past four quarters. Crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD. When oil goes down, USD/CAD goes up. Since the beginning of Q4 (i.e., October 1), the WTI crude oil price has increased by 17%, while the USD has depreciated by 1.3% against CAD. Higher crude oil price is beneficial to the Canadian oil producers, and hence, is also positive for the OFS companies like Pason.

The Short-Term Outlook

Let us first check out the industrial activity in North America. In Canada, it declined by 37% in Q3 2019 compared to a year ago, while in the U.S., it dropped by 14% during the same period. Outside of North America, however, industry activity recovered. PSYTF’s management voiced concerns over the drilling activity’s short-term outlook. While demand growth has slowed, the crude oil price will need to increase drilling activity to resume. It expects rig count to bottom in Q4, although activity may stay low for long and into 2020. The driving forces for the crude oil price to rebound are the higher oil consumption around the world and the decline rate of the wells. Also, in the short-term, it seems the U.S.-China trade war is coming to an end (for now, at least), which would place demand back to the growth trajectory.

Explaining The Current Drivers

In Q3 2019, Pason Systems’ revenues decreased by 12% compared to a year ago. The Mud Management & Safety products, which accounted for 29% of the Q3 2019 sales, were resilient (only 5% revenue fall) in Q3 compared to a year ago. In Q3, increased adoption of data delivery products in the Drilling Data and Mud Management & Safety categories led to some steadiness in revenues, which otherwise weakened from low demand in the Communications (36% fall) and Drilling Intelligence categories (28% fall) in the past year. I think, looking at the industry drivers, drilling activity will remain near historically low levels in the short-term. There can be increased volatility in drilling activity, which may lead to even lower revenues from these categories in the next couple of quarters.

The company’s outlook is relatively bright in Canada and other international markets. We note that EDR rental days in Canada increased significantly in Q3 2019 over a quarter ago (53% up) as rig count and drilling activity rebounded from the April-low in that region. While revenues from the international market did weaken in Q3 over the previous quarter, investors should note that hyperinflationary accounting in Argentina somewhat distorted the comparison in Q3. Although international rig count slowed down in November, I think the overall effect in Q4 would be marginal. So, expect a modest recovery from the company’s international operations in Q4.

However, given the outcome of the recent elections in Argentina, there is an air of uncertainty in Argentina, which can put negative pressure on drilling activity in the short term. So, that region is unlikely to maintain a high growth rate, as observed in the previous two years.

PSYTF pays a dividend: Pason pays CAD 0.19 quarterly dividend. Its trailing-12-month dividend yield is 5.5%. In the past year, its dividend has increased by 4.7%. Many of PSYTF’s peers do not pay a dividend. Schlumberger (SLB), the largest oilfield services company by market capitalization, offers a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Cash Flows And Debt

In 9M 2019, Pason’s cash flow from operations (or CFO) was CAD 84 million, which was nearly unchanged compared to the prior year led by consistent revenues during this period. Although the free cash flow deteriorated in 9M 2019, it was mostly due to the acquisitions made during the year. The company expects to spend up to $25 million in capital expenditures in FY2020, which would be 17% lower than FY2019. Much of the anticipated capex in 2020 would be spent on development efforts focused on software and analytics.

Pason has no debt. The company’s cash and cash equivalents were CAD 180.8 million on September 30, 2019. So, its net debt was negative as of September 30. With a healthy cash balance and CAD 230 million in working capital, funding the capex will not be difficult for Pason in FY2020.

With the available liquidity, Pason’s balance sheet is comfortably placed. On top of that, having a debt-free balance sheet is an advantage, particularly when the energy market environment deteriorates, and servicing of debt becomes difficult for the highly leveraged companies in the OFS space.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Pason Systems is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7.8x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.3x. From FY2015 to FY2018, the stock’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 32.5x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average. The stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What’s The Take On Pason?

Pason, in the near-term, is likely to benefit from stronger energy activity in the international markets. The Canadian energy activity recovery is also a boost in the short-term. However, its legacy business’s weakness has forced to diversify into servicing non-traditional energy sources. Over the long-term, unconventional energy can become the dominant energy source. Also, the completions market, which was so far beyond the company’s purview, now joins its portfolio after the investment in Intelligent Wellhead Solutions.

However, the rig count decline in the U.S. is likely to hit Pason’s energy business, while the Communications and Drilling Intelligence product sales can also stay low. The shift in communications platform (from satellite to terrestrial bandwidth) can also take a toll in the near term.

Pason is a zero-debt company. It also generated positive free cash flows in 2019 so far, so liquidity remains robust. I think the stock price will hit the brake in the near-term, and it will resume growth in the medium to long run.

