OPKO Health: The Fallen Bird
Summary
- OPKO operates in the diagnostics and pharmaceutical segments. The company has seen losses over its entire life.
- The stock seemed to maintain its stock price until 2016 but started crumbling in 2017.
- While long-term investment will be quite risky, traders might look to make short-term profits.
OPKO Health (OPKO) works in two reportable segments: diagnostics and pharmaceuticals, and additionally fetches sales from intellectual property.
Most of the revenue for the company comes from its diagnostics segment that is majorly made up of BioReference Laboratories, acquired in 2015. It provides services across major metropolitan areas in the country, and its customers include clinics, hospitals, govt. units, and other similar establishments.
Beyond the pharmaceutical segment, revenues also comes from its patents and intellectual properties. This third segment has been mostly stable.
The rough terrain
Back in 2014-17, OPKO’s share was trading mostly around $10. There was a spike to $19 in 2016 as the market was running positive on multiple acquisitions, including BioReference Laboratories, and a positive outlook for its Rayaldee drug and the 4Kscore test.
Consistent acquisitions used to bring the stock down, even more so because most of them involved new stock issues. This dilution in the shareholding was necessary as the company had been running on losses since inception.
The chairman of OPKO, Frost Phillip, persistently bought more shares of the company. It used to take the stock up again.
The acquisitions kept coming, and the market trusted the management with them. Also, since these target companies already had regulatory approvals and proven applications, the risk was perceived to be lower.
The company returned a green bottom line for two consecutive quarters at the end of 2015, and the stock gained some momentum.
The fall
OPKO started its way down in 2017 with a failed development study. The company repeatedly missed analysts’ expectations, and the stock kept crumbling.
The stock saw some air in 2018, but in the second half of the year, the company and the chairman Mr. Frost faced allegations for a pump-dump trading strategy. The two did not accept or decline the acquisitions but did pay a fine to the SEC. All the while that the legal battle was on, the stock kept going down.
A few failed studies and more missed results caused the stock price to reach a fraction of what it was just three years back.
Present rubbing against the past
OPKO plans to develop a portfolio of diagnostic and pharmaceutical products, but there is little reason to trust the company since it has been running losses since inception.
Last quarter, OPKO reported an 8% drop in its revenue YoY to $228 Million, combined with a loss of $62 Million.
The company has $64 Million in cash but is due to pay up a $68 Million debt in 2020. Considering the company lost $141 Million in the first half of 2019, all of it has led the company into raising more equity through a secondary offering of $100 Million. The company currently holds a negative $1.4 Billion in retained earnings. For a billion-dollar company, not in its early stages anymore, all of the above numbers are significant.
Investor outlook
The company’s stock has fallen repeatedly. The only time that we saw a significant surge in the stock, around July, was when the FDA approved the company’s 4kScore test for prostate cancer. We can view this as a positive for the future. But considering that the stock had fallen earlier due to the absence of an FDA approval for the same test, it must be well priced in the stock price.
Moreover, all the increase in revenue over the life of OPKO has come from acquisitions. But, the company has failed to convert the consolidated entity into a profitable business.
There is a strong word from the management that its 4Kscore test and the Rayaldee drug are gaining traction. But still, there is little reason to expect positive cash flows from the company.
For its low price, investors have looked at OPKO as a trading opportunity. Any news can make the stock price jump. One can look up the ticker for these short-term gains, but long-term growth may be questionable for a while.
