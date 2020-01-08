Challenges Vs. Opportunities: WESCO International Is On The Right Track

The Recovery Is Coming

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (or MRO) and original equipment manufacturer products through advanced supply chain management and logistics services. The short-term price movement will depend on the success of the company's bid to acquire Anixter International (NYSE:AXE). In the medium-to-long term, I expect the stock to produce positive returns based on the company's fundamental drivers.

WCC is likely to maintain a steady top and bottom line due to stable housing and utility sector sales in the U.S. and Canada in the short term. On top of that, the utility business has been performing well. Over the medium-to-long term, the company sees benefits from the strong prospect in the LED light bulb business.

In a low-growth scenario, margin expansion will help it outperform peers. Strategically, it may look for increased capital market activities, including M&As, in the distribution space. Its cash flows turned positive in 9M 2019, although a relatively leveraged balance sheet can be concerning if the economic condition deteriorates.

The Bidding War With CDR

On January 3, WCC revised up its proposal to acquire Anixter International. From the earlier bid of $93.5 per share of Anixter, it has now moved the proposal up by ~4% to $97/share. The move was aimed at outbidding Clayton, Dubilier & Rice's (or CDR) offer to acquire AXE at $82.50 in cash plus a $2.50 contingent value right per share of AXE. Anixter distributes electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, enterprise cabling and security solutions, and utility power solutions across the world. So, we can expect the acquisition to complement WCC's offerings and extend its global reach.

In Q3 2019, Anixter recorded $2.22 billion in revenues and a net income of $59.3 million. So, it is similar to WCC by revenue ($2.14 billion) and net income ($64.5 million). Both Anixter and WCC have similar debt-to-equity ratios (~0.6x), but Anixter's debt level ($1.08 billion) is lower than WCC's (~$1.3 billion). If the acquisition goes through (subject to AXE's shareholders approving WCC's new bid), it can leave competitors like Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) and HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ:HDS) by size (revenues of $1.38 billion and $1.64 million, respectively) far behind in the race.

Understanding The Current Strategies

As a supplement to the earlier strategy to focus on merger & acquisition activities, WCC has started to invest in organic growth initiatives and cost reduction initiatives. With lower costs, it will look to improve operating margin and deliver an 8% earnings growth versus the prior year. The company will seek opportunities in large core electrical distributors to consolidate or add new strategic capability. In March 2019, the company acquired the assets of Sylvania Lighting Services, which deals in the energy-efficient lighting business. The LED industry is believed to have a $300 billion market size worldwide (per the company's estimates).

The company plans to keep its debt-to-EBITDA ratio between 2x and 3.5x. As of now, it hovers around 3.0x. Like many oilfield services companies, WCC's management, too, plans to focus on increasing shareholder returns. Currently, the company has a share repurchase program of $300 million.

The other aspect of WCC's strength lies in its resilience in maintaining sales and gross margin despite the weakening of some of the leading industry indicators. From Q1 to Q2, the company's revenues increased, while from Q2 to Q3, it remained unchanged. Although gross margin deteriorated in Q3 compared to the past eight-quarter average, it has stayed within striking distance. The success can be attributed to an enhanced marketing effort, which includes support from additional digital tools and analytics. Some of the significant projects received by the company in the recent period also show the effectiveness of the marketing tools.

Industry Activity Slows Down

According to the U.S. Federal Reserve Statistical Release in November 2019, the industrial production growth has slowed down marginally in the past year, although it did show signs of improvement in November compared to the previous month (1% up). The output of motor vehicles and parts was stable in November after a steep fall in October.

According to tradingeconomics.com, the ISM Manufacturing Prices Index declined to 48.1 as of November 2019, compared to 47.8 in September, which was the fourth straight month of decline in the manufacturing activity.

Construction Activity Rose

From data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, we find that the new privately-owned housing units increased by 12% until October 2019 (latest reports available) compared to the 2018 average. The residential construction spending is expected to decline by 2% in 2020, according to edzarenski.com. Non-residential building construction spending can increase by 4% in 2020, while the pace is likely to slow down in 2021 (up by 1%).

How Did These Factors Affect The Financial Results?

Among the segments, the quarter-over-quarter sales decline in the Commercial, Institutional, and Government (or CIG) segment was the steepest (5% down) in Q3 2019. The other segments (Industrial, Construction, and Utility) were relatively resilient in Q3. The growth was encouraging in the Utility segment due to an increased scope of supply with current customers, product category expansion, and an additional spend on grid hardening projects.

Going forward, the company expects growth from grid automation, storm hardening initiatives, and renewables. Also, the growth in residential add meters to the ground will contribute to the top line. The company's utility business has been growing for the past seven years. Since October, it has also been servicing a new utility alliance customer.

In the construction business, the company received a multi-million-dollar contract to provide switchgear for the construction of a new hospital in Canada. I expect a higher backlog to benefit the company in Q4. In CIG, in Q3, it received a multiyear contract to provide broadband cable and fiber equipment to support a fiber-to-the-x project for a municipal utility in the U.S. In Q3, it also received a multi-million-dollar contract to provide data communications products for the construction of a U.S. federal government facility. Geographically, the company's management expects sales from the U.S. to increase by low single-digits and sales in Canada to rise by low-to-mid single digits.

Gross Margin Loses The Shine

The importance of WCC's cost reduction initiatives is essential because of the relative contraction in gross margin. The gross margin declined to 18.6% in Q3 2019, which was lower than a year and a quarter ago. In the Industrial end market, the headwind was visible because the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) business has been declining in 2019 versus the prior year. Investors may note that the OEM gross margin is typically higher than the balance of the Industrial end market, so that makes the effect of a slowdown more pronounced on the overall margin.

Also, adversely affecting the gross margin was the higher percentage of sales that were a direct ship. Since direct ship sales are typically lower-margin compared to stock sales, higher sales in this category reduced margin. On top of that, many suppliers increased prices during Q3, which the company will be able to pass on to the customers in the coming quarters because of the lag effect. It also lowered the Q3 gross margin, although we can expect the factor to dilute down in the next quarter.

FY2019 and FY2020 Guidance

In FY2019, WCC's management expects revenues to increase by 1% to 3% compared to FY2018. The operating margin is expected to remain close to 4.2% in FY2019. Diluted EPS can increase to a range between $5.00 and $5.40. In effect, however, the company has tightened its latest guidance compared to the previous guidance based on the weaker economic data coming from the end market. Let us see what the management expects the end markets to perform. Industrial Construction and CIG end markets can rise by low-single digits in 2019. The utility end market may perform marginally better, rising by low-to-mid single digits. Geographically, the company expects sales from the U.S. and Canada to increase by low-single digits during the year.

In FY2020, WCC's management anticipates macroeconomic uncertainties affecting the industrial and construction end markets adversely. The Utility and CIG end markets, rising on the long-term electrification and digitization secular trends, can perform relatively better. The management also voiced caution over a likely economic slowdown, in which case, the company's free cash flow generation capability will determine the strategy and capital allocation policy. Inherently, the management is alluding to the shareholder returns and share repurchase program.

Finance Is Getting Tight

In 9M 2019, WCC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was 33% lower compared to a year ago. Despite steady revenues year over year, an increase in accounts receivable from an increase in sales volume led to the CFO deterioration in 9M 2019. However, in Q3 2019, inventories decreased, which lessened the needs for working capital. The company's free cash flow (or FCF) deteriorated in 9M 2019 compared to a year ago, not only because of lower CFO but also due to an increase in capex.

Its liquidity totaled $723 million as of September 30. Its debt-to-equity ratio (0.64x) is lower than its competitors' average (0.84x), including DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE), FAST, and HDS. I think the company can face difficulty in managing its capex, debt repayment, and the share repurchase programs, given the constraints of cash flow generation and liquidity.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

WCC's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to peers because the sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to improve less sharply than the rise in EBITDA for peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in lower EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (HDS, DXPE, and FAST) average of 12.9x. The stock is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average (11.4x). I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, five sell-side analysts rated WCC a "buy" in January (includes "very bullish"), while 11 of the analysts rated it a "hold." None of the analysts rated a "sell." The consensus target price is $62.7, which, at its current price, yields ~7% returns.

What's The Take On WCC?

While the trade and manufacturing activity was decelerating in the U.S. in 2019, WCC was able to maintain a steady top and bottom line due to robust housing and utility sector sales. While all of the end markets will not perform uniformly, I think the management has been pragmatic to assume a low-but-steady growth in the U.S. and Canada in the short term. While the strong prospect of the LED light bulb business will continue to fuel the residential-market opportunities, the utility business has been quietly strengthening the outlook. Over the medium-to-long term, the company may seek increased capital activities, including acquisitions, particularly in the distribution space. So, I expect the stock to produce positive returns in the medium-to-long term.

In a low-growth scenario, the margin expansion can determine the winners in the industry. Although WCC's gross margin contracted in the past two quarters, I think it has sufficiently strong drivers to reverse the decline and see a margin-level turnaround in the coming quarters. The company's cash flows turned positive in 9M 2019, although it might want to improve free cash flows to avoid strain on the balance sheet.

However, the game can change if the company's bid to acquire Anixter International is successful. The transaction will create an industrial supplier behemoth and, as such, will change the valuation. I expect considerable volatility in the short term, while a successful acquisition can create further appreciation potential in the stock price.

