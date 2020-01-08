PNF: A Second Income Cut To Start The Year, Outlook Still Neutral

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund (PNF) as an investment option at its current market price. While I remain bullish on muni debt in 2020, I believe investors need to be especially selective on how to play it. When looking at PNF, I forecast it will have some underlying price support due to its exclusive New York muni bond exposure. New York residents were disproportionately impacted by SALT deduction limits, and muni bonds continue to offer attractive yields, especially for wealthy tax residents (of which New York has many).

However, there are some reasons why this particular investment gives me pause. For one, it was just subject to a distribution cut from PIMCO, which is the second time in a twelve-month period. While most muni-based PIMCO CEFs saw distribution cuts as well, it is worth noting the PNF's sister funds did not. Further, PNF has the most expensive premium of the three NY-focused muni CEFs, which again tells me the relative value is simply not there. However, in fairness, PNF has actually managed the best short-term return of the bunch. Therefore, I believe that makes it a fund worth keeping an eye on going forward, but I do not see similar gains occurring for PNF in 2020.

Background

First, a little background about PNF. The fund "invests at least 90% of its net assets (and at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax." Currently, the fund is trading at $13.71/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.042/share, which translates to an annual yield of 3.68%. I turned cautious on PNF mid-way through last year, after originally being bullish on the fund. In hindsight, I believe this was the correct call. Even though PNF has registered a sizable return since then, the broader market has performed exceptionally well:

Source: Seeking Alpha

With 2020 underway, I continue to critically examine all the funds and sectors I cover. After a close review of PNF, I continue to believe a "neutral" rating is most appropriate for this fund, and I will explain why in detail below.

Another Distribution Cut - And Even More Significant

My first point on PNF right now is not a positive one. Specifically, this relates to the recent distribution cut announced by PIMCO to start the year. While PNF was not alone in this regard, it was especially negative considering the fund had suffered from a prior distribution cut not too long ago, back in April of last year. To further compound the problem, the current income cut was much larger than the previous one, as the chart below illustrates:

Distribution Through 3/31 Change in Distribution Percent Change New Distribution (as of 4/1/19) $.057/share ($.00399)/share (7%) $.05301/share Distribution Through 12/31 Change in Distribution Percent Change New Distribution (as of 1/1/20) $0.05301/share ($0.011010)/share (21%) $.042/share

Source: Seeking Alpha

As you can see, this latest cut was quite significant, so it is certainly a negative sign. In fairness to PNF, this was not unexpected, as there has been a wave of muni-debt refinancing to finish off 2019, which I have discussed in articles more related to broad muni bond exposure. Therefore, this was not necessarily unique to PNF and, in truth, seven out of the nine PIMCO muni-focused CEFs also saw income cuts. Therefore, I view this as more of a macro-trend, rather than an underlying issue with PNF individually.

That being said, there is still reason for concern, especially when we consider PNF's sister funds. As I mentioned, two of the PIMCO muni-focused CEFs did not suffer income cuts last week, and those two happen to also be NY-focused. The result has been a hit to PNF's relative yield in relation to those two alternative funds, as shown in the chart below:

Fund Current Yield PNF 3.68% PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) 3.95% PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund III (PYN) 4.39%

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is quite obvious - this is not a good sign for PNF in particular. The fund could certainly see some buying action, as it has dropped a bit on the news. PIMCO CEFs often do come back after steep drops to the share price that are driven by income cuts. However, considering both PNI and PYN seem to have more stable income streams, and are now yielding higher amounts on an absolute basis, it is hard to reach a conclusion that PNF is the top buy right now.

While Relative Values Favor PNI and PYN, PNF Has The Most Bullish Momentum

My next points will also touch on PNF in relative terms, compared to PYN and PNI. I believe this is especially relevant, because investors have many options when considering NY-muni funds, even when just looking at PIMCO. Therefore, even if an investor was bullish on NY-muni debt, as I am, they may come to the conclusion that PNF is not right for them. One of the primary reasons why is the fund's valuation. Currently, it sports a double-digit premium to NAV on the open market. At almost 12%, it is quite high, although it is slightly below its 1-year average for that metric. However, the more important point, in my view, is that PNI and PYN both have much lower premiums currently, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium 11.6% Premium in May 2019 9.2% 1-Year Average Premium 13.3% Current Premium - PNI 3.9% Current Premium - PYN 3.5%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, PNF's valuation is slightly better now than it has been, on average, over the past year. However, it trades at a marked premium in comparison to PNI and PYN. When we consider the income story I discussed in the previous paragraph, this represents another hurdle PNF must overcome to attract new investment dollars.

However, there is good news for PNF. While the income and premium stories are not favorable, what is favorable is actual performance. While PNF has suffered in the immediate term, and PYN and PNI have rallied, PNF has still out-performed both of its sister funds over the past year, as shown below: Source: CNBC

The point here is that PNF does have some bullish momentum over the longer term, even if the story over the past couple of weeks is quite negative. Furthermore, readers would likely notice PNF's premium is lower than where it was back in May, yet its share price has risen consistently. This has been driven by a rising underlying value, which is always a positive sign. In fact, PNF has seen its NAV rise handsomely over the past year, as shown below:

NAV 1/7/19 NAV 1/6/20 % Change $11.35/share $12.28/share 8.2%

Source: PIMCO

My takeaway here is mixed. PNF has clearly been performing well, in terms of underlying value gains and share price action. However, my forward outlook is clouded by its income cut, stubbornly high premium, and relative valuation compared to PNI and PYN. This reality ultimately justifies why a "neutral" rating is probably the best fit right now.

Macro Look: Munis Have Been In Demand And Remain Attractive, Especially For The Rich

Now that I have discussed some of my concerns for PNF, I want to touch on a more macro-view of the muni market. This is important because a positive outlook for munis has the potential to drive funds higher across the board, even those that are richly priced. This has been the case for most of 2019, as the sector saw a tremendous amount of activity, as well as investor inflows. In fact, as measured by ETF inflows, muni-focused funds saw positive flows in every week last year, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

Clearly, this has been a sector that has been on the radar of many investors, and the result has been substantial inflows and positive price action. As we saw with PNF's 1-year return, this investor demand story has lifted even funds that saw their income cut and trade at higher premiums.

Of course, those were the inflows from last year, and 2020 is here, so we cannot assume it will produce similar investor activity. However, I expect to see robust inflows this year as well, driven largely by the fact that the macro-outlook has not changed much. SALT deduction limits remain in place, and investors remain starved for yield, on the backdrop of Fed rate cuts last year. These two macro-factors should drive investor demand to the muni space.

Furthermore, funds like PNF, which have a New York-focus, should help lead the way as investors cope with high tax bills. New York was a state heavily impacted by the SALT deduction limits, due to a couple of factors. One, the state has high local taxes and two, the state has a disproportionate share of wealthy residents (compared to the country as a whole). This is important because for investors in the upper tax brackets, muni bonds continue to represent a more attractive after-tax yield than other fixed-income sectors. To illustrate, consider the investment-grade muni-bond yield, compared against yields of similar credit quality, such as investment-grade corporate bonds or treasury bills. At the lower tax brackets, treasuries and corporate bonds may generate more after-tax income. But for those in higher tax brackets, the tax-savings are higher, so the opposite is true (for now), as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

My takeaway here is my outlook for muni debt remains optimistic, and that could work to PNF's advantage. While I do not expect to see gains quite as large as last year for the sector, I still expect positive returns, and consider this a fundamental sector for my portfolio in the new year. While PNF is not my preferred way to play it right now, the underlying support for the sector as a whole should limit downside risk even for funds that have struggled recently.

Bottom Line

PNF had performed well for the most part in 2019, only to face some selling pressure by year-end. When it looked like the worst might be over, PIMCO announced distribution cuts to the majority of its muni debt funds, including PNF, which drove the share price lower still. While the recent weakness could represent a buying opportunity, I would advocate caution. Positively, PNF has seen its underlying value rise and its premium is indeed lower than where it stood during my last review. However, its premium is still quite high, and its relative valuation compared to viable alternatives PNI and PYN is not attractive to me. Further, both PNI and PYN avoided income cuts, so they are more interesting to me at this time.

However, I am not entirely "bearish" on PNF either. The fund still has an attractive yield, even with the income cut. For residents in NY, especially those in the highest tax brackets, the after-tax yield of PNF looks strong, especially when compared to other fixed-income sectors. Additionally, muni-focused funds have plenty of bullish momentum, considering the consistent inflows they saw in 2019. With demand for tax-free funds likely to remain high in 2020, this trend could certainly continue in the new year. Therefore, I am maintaining my "neutral" rating on PNF at this time, and would advocate investors consider any potential positions very carefully before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PMX, PCK, PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.