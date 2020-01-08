Lennox International: Limited Upside From Here

Lennox International (LII) recently hosted its investor day event, with management disclosing a timely update on 2020 numbers and beyond. It wasn't all rosy - I was particularly surprised by the negative revision to FY19 guidance (at the low end of the company's prior $11.15-11.45 range, implying $2.40 for 4Q19, i.e., ~5% below current consensus).

Also perplexing was management's rationale - per management, the weather (snow this time) is set to cause a "mid-month slump" in November. Yet, at the Credit Suisse conference a few weeks ago, CFO Joe Reitmeier sang a different tune, stating, "The winter season started off well. So it's been cold. Snow is not necessarily a good thing because it makes it difficult logistically. However, the cooler weather will have a positive effect on demand in 4Q19." Inconsistencies like these place a question mark on management's credibility and largely explains the stock's recent downward movement, in my view.

There is much to like about the LII story - the company-owned distribution, solid, cost-effective manufacturing footprint, and strong market share gain as well as margin expansion over the past decade, for instance. However, I see substantial downside risks to the recent sales and earnings targets outlined at the investor day event, particularly beyond 2020. Meanwhile, the upside potential, considering the current company-level dynamics, for the stock seems limited, by comparison, keeping me on the sidelines.

A Look at Expectations - 2019, 2020 and Beyond

2019 Guidance: Adjusted revenue growth is set to hit 2-4%, with adjusted earnings at the lower end of $11.15-$11.45 per share range. Capital expenditures are guided toward ~ $129 million (vs. ~$155 million expected earlier), including ~$29 million of insurance proceeds for funding the Marshalltown reconstruction.

2020 Guidance: A newly introduced 2020 outlook points toward earnings in the range of $11.30-$11.90 per share, driven by revenue growth in the 4-8% range. Growth is largely attributable to the Residential market, which is guided to post high single-digit growth. Some skepticism is warranted here, in my view - not only has LII yet to post HSD growth since 2016, but we are also one year deeper into a peaking replacement cycle (assuming an average replacement cycle of 12-15 years and peak Resi HVAC unit shipments in 2005).

Meanwhile, incremental EBIT drop-through in 2020 is expected to be weak at ~20% (vs. a typical 30%), implying a $20 million impact. LII cited three derivative effects of the tornado - lower than expected share reclamation of 80% (-~$7.5 million impact), one-time costs of share reacquisition (-~$7.5 million), and increased depreciation from the Marshalltown rebuilding (-~$5 million) - to be the reasons behind the lower guide. A few other moving pieces impacting the guidance include freight and commodities (+$30 million), productivity initiatives (+10 million), distribution investments (-$15 million), and Tariffs (-$5 million).

Moreover, 2020 capital expenditures are guided at $153 million, including ~$53 million of insurance proceeds for funding the Marshalltown reconstruction.

Beyond 2020: The targets for 2022 assume a 6% revenue CAGR to reach $4.5 billion. Incremental EBIT margin is guided to return to the typical 30% over this period, with operating margin at 18% by 2022, representing a >300 bps expansion from 2018. The achievability of these medium-term targets will likely prove challenging, in my view - the company is approaching a residential replacement cycle that could be set to roll over, while LII has a notorious track record of missing its 3-year targets.

Segment Outlook

Residential: Strength is guided across both the new and replacement markets, with the North American residential market (in units) set to grow ~3% in 2019 and mid-single digits in 2020. A bounce back in the weather and a positive price/mix are the key segmental drivers. Two new products - the 28 SEER AC unit and the 99% efficient furnace - were also introduced this spring.

Over the next 2-3 years, a mid-single-digit market CAGR is expected. Management spoke of 2-3 years of replacement cycle runway to support the mid-single-digit growth expectation, compared to 2-4 years outlined a year ago. This outlook is consistent with my belief that the replacement demand will weaken beyond 2020, despite the positive impact of lower rates, with weaker construction also likely contributing to a deceleration in HVAC growth.

Commercial: The commercial market (in units) is guided to be flat in 2019 and 2020. Customer mix up to premium products is expected to have a positive impact on the segment. The long-range profit margin target for the segment stands at 19%-21% for 2022. Within the National Accounts vertical, LII is focused on diversification away from retail, with over 80% new wins in non-retail verticals, with revenue of $250 million by 2022.

In the local/regional market, LII is focused on supporting local contractors to win in a variety of job types in their markets by improving quote accuracy, close ratios, and customer support.

Refrigeration: As part of the portfolio review in 2017, LII sold its Australia, China, and Brazil refrigeration operations and completed the sale of the Kysor/Warren division earlier in 2019. These portfolio moves have resulted in lower sales but have driven higher EBIT return on sales for 2019, which was partially offset by factory labor attrition issues. From 2020, commercial refrigeration products will have a minimum efficiency requirement prescribed by the DOE for the first time (compliance dates in January 2020 and July 2020), a development that will impact ~80% of the segments' revenue. The company is ready for the transition and has devoted significant time over the past months to develop designs that are anywhere from 10% to 40% more efficient.

Long-term Store Strategy

Over the past decade, Lennox Stores (formerly Parts Plus) has been a key differentiating growth driver. LII added over 160 new stores between 2010 and 2019 and has also been able to increase productivity (revenue per store) significantly. After the pause in 2019, exacerbated by the tornado, LII plans to open 125 more stores over the next five years - targeting 20-30 stores annually. Productivity per store is guided to increase > $2 million compared to the current $1.74 million via more targeted store placements and investment in sales/product.

Difficult to Justify the LII Investment Case

Bringing 2019 EPS in-line with LII's updated guidance, I estimate the company's EPS to come in at $11.15, weighed down by harsh weather in resi, and lower margins across the commercial and refrigeration segments. The investor day numbers point toward 2021 EPS at ~$12.10 as higher share reclamation offsets some of the expected decline in the replacement model, which would entail an ~$220 valuation assuming the earnings multiple holds.

Overall, the recent updates in the investor day were modestly disappointing on share gain and incremental margins. Management's market assumptions look high, and even if they turn out to be accurate, I see little room for upside given current valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.