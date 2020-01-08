HEXO Corp. 2020: Code Blue Alert

Investment thesis

HEXO Corporation (NYSE:HEXO) had a woeful 2019, as the stock plummeted from $3.43 to $1.59 amidst a challenging environment. I strongly believe that 2020 will be an even more frothy market for the Canadian cannabis stocks for a variety of financial and operational reasons as detailed herein. The company will hold their 2019 annual general meeting on January 15, 2020 and it is incumbent that HEXO management clearly articulates how they plan to achieve their stated objective of 12/31/19 to be one of a handful of companies that in a few years will control 70% of the global market share. I believe their failure to do so would send the stock into free-fall and consider this a potentially existential event in the history of the company.

HEXO stock performance

The above chart shows just how fast and precipitous HEXO stock has fallen since my article of 8/28/19. On that date HEXO traded at $3.95; the stock closed at a new 52 week low of $1.47 on 1/6/20, which is a decrease of ~ 63%. HEXOs pronounced volatility began on 12/26/19 when the stock plummeted 22% on volume of 16.6M, which is ~3 times more than the 90 day average in response to the company’s $25M dilutive direct stock offering. Since then, the stock has trended sharply downward on high volume, which is a bearish indicator. Of added concern to me at present is that US-Iran escalation fears and other geopolitical risks may increase selling pressure, compounded by increased concerns regarding HEXOs precarious financials.

HEXO OGI APHA CTST Company Name HEXO Corp. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. Aphria Inc. CannTrust Holdings Inc. Market Cap 429.5M 354.84M 1.25B 152.50M 2019 Stock Performance -66% -33% -8% -82% 2020 Stock Performance -10% -6% -8% +33%

Based on the chart above, we can see that HEXO had the 2nd worst performance in 2019 and also YTD 2020 of its peer group. I believe momentum and volatility will handicap all 4 of these stocks going forward, and HEXO management needs to deal with the company’s financial and operational issues forthwith or a liquidity crisis of indeterminate magnitude will result.

Recent developments

There have been several significant developments since my article of 8/28/19 which have made me much more negative on both a macro (industry-wide) and micro (company-specific) level. In my view, there is a tsunami of compelling evidence that there will in fact be major consolidation in the cannabis sector in 2020 due to oversupply and the realization that the addressable market is constrained. Valuations will accordingly reset and will be materially affected by the lack of capital available to companies which lack competitive financials. HEXOs recent unexpectedly poor reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results (3 months ended 10/31/19) showed that revenue declined 6% from the prior quarter to C$14.5M and forced the company to enter into suboptimal debt and equity transactions.

Analysis of HEXOs 10/31/19 amended and restated condensed interim consolidated statements of financial position

(Unaudited, expressed in CAD $000’s)

My review of the revised financial statements that HEXO filed on 12/31/19 indicated that the company’s cash balance has decreased precipitously since my article of 8/28/19. Here is a screenshot of that information:

As of 10/31/19, HEXO has $41,277 expressed in CAD $000’s compared to $173,092 as of 4/30/19, which is a decrease of 80+%. The company’s current ratio of 3.4 as of 10/31/19 is significantly lower than the current ratio of 5.6 as of 4/30/19. In addition, HEXO’s working capital as of 10/31/19 is $150,244 expressed in CAD $000’s compared to $219,120 as of 4/30/19, which is a decrease of ~ 32%. These metrics are "red flags" and could potentially lead to a “cash crunch” in the near future. The author notes that HEXO filed a material change report on 1/6/20 regarding the closing of a previously-announced direct equity offering for gross proceeds of US$25M. The dilutive nature of this transaction is troubling as the company sold shares at $1.67 per share along with 50% warrant coverage at $2.45 per share, which was below the prior day’s trading amount. However, investors need to realize that this “Hail Mary” was indicative of the capital market’s reaction to the pronounced market uncertainty and will likely escalate going forward.

Analysis of HEXOs amended and restated condensed interim consolidated statement of loss and comprehensive loss

As the information above indicates, the company’s gross margin for the quarter ended 10/31/19 was 68.6%, compared to 55.1% for the fiscal year ended 7/31/19. This increase of 13.5% is problematic as HEXO is clearly feeling the same effects of the supply/demand dynamics that I cited in my article of 10/27/19 about Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCB:MDCL) HEXOs product mix will be diluted further by the introduction of SQDC, which will have little or no meaningful financial benefit. In my view the company’s “Original Stash” product line will hurt HEXOs bottom line more than it will hurt Canada’s illicit market. As a result of the constrained sales side of the equation, it appears likely that HEXO will be forced to implement a substantial cost out plan in the near future in order to remain competitive in 2020 and beyond.

Analysis of HEXOs amended and restated condensed interim consolidated statements of cash flows for the three months ended 10/31/19

The company’s net loss of C$60,016M for the three months ended 10/31/19 accounted for ~83% of the C$72,291M decrease in cash and cash equivalents. The sheer magnitude of this ~64% decrease in cash is eye-popping and underscores how fragile HEXOs financials have become during this period. Given this sobering reality, I believe that the company is essentially unbankable for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Based on the foregoing discussion, the challenges facing the cannabis industry are fast-approaching a critical tipping point, which foreshadows an impending major upheaval. As I stated in my article of 8/28/19 HEXO is a barometer of the status of this sector and I fully expect HEXO’s precipitous fall from grace to extend throughout the industry, sooner rather than later. My modelling work indicates that both Cronus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) and Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) are vulnerable to a short-selling attack, which would have a domino effect price-wise on many of the largest marijuana/cannabis EFTs. The bottom line is that the compelling evidence that Defcon I maybe on the horizon, and therefore investors should closely monitor their holdings in this sector in order to avoid a significant financial loss.

