My Top 10 REIT Picks For 2020

It was a great year for my Top REITs for 2019 selections. I will be covering the performance of my 2019 selections as well as providing my Top REITs for 2020. Searching for REITs or any stocks that have a competitive advantage, scale, and/or strong underlying fundamentals and financial metrics is not unique. What is unique about my process is that on top of those very important metrics, I also include other factors like long-term and short-term technical analysis, short interest and examine each REIT industry and the REIT sector as a whole. The following quote from IBD shows why examining an industry and sector is important. A great example of this can be seen in the Mall REIT industry where even though Simon Property Group (SPG) is the best company in the group, returns have continued to lag behind retail themed REITs and the overall REIT sector.

"IBD research shows that 37% of a leading stock's price movement is directly tied to the performance of the stock's industry group. Another 12% owes to the strength of the overall sector." ~IBD "Overall, this means nearly 50% of a leading stock's price performance is linked to its industry and its sector." ~IBD

2019 Top REITs Performance Review

The performance data in the table below shows the total returns of each selection since January 11, 2019, which was the date my article was published. As you can see, my group of REITs significantly outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). My group of REITs on average outperformed VNQ by 8.03% and 9.23% based on the median. These results show the power of making sure to have diversification across multiple REIT segments. In addition, they show the importance and viability of my screening process.

Dividendchannel.com

2020 Top REITs Selections

For 2020, I will be using the same process I did last year to identify the REITs I believe to be the most appealing for each of the following segments. Of the REITs that made my list in 2019, seven of ten remain on my list this year.

-Cell Towers-Storage-Data Centers-Office-Multi-Family-Medical-Hotel/Casino-Retail-Industrial-Other (Net Lease, Timber, Prison, Billboard, Farmland, Single Family, Manufactured Housing, etc.).

In the table below, I have summarized my top 2020 REIT selections along with additional information that is useful for investors. By choosing a REIT from each segment, I am able to mitigate risk compared to if someone picked multiple REITs in the same segment. I will provide commentary and an overview of each of my REIT selections. The average yield for my group of 2020 selections at the time of writing this is 3.20%, which is slightly less than the 3.39% yield of VNQ. Each company has a low payout ratio as determined by my dividends as a percentage of operating cash flow metric. I have used that metric for years and it has proved very reliable when used as part of my testing a REITs dividend safety.

*Note: My selections in the table below and in the article are not in any special order, they are simply listed alphabetically.

REIT Selection #1: American Tower (AMT)

American Tower made my list again this year because they maintained better dividend coverage than Crown Castle (CCI) as well as having other superior financial metrics that I examined. SBA Communications (SBAC) does have better dividend coverage than American Tower; however, the company just started paying a dividend. So, it lacks enough dividend history for my liking, and it is also trading at a higher price/CFFO multiple than American Tower.

American Tower is the largest provider of cell-towers in the United States with 41,000 properties and has a total of 171,000 properties worldwide. American Tower will continue to benefit from the expansion of mobile device use in the United States and globally. The following chart shows the expected growth in smartphone data usage in various countries around the world is expected to significantly increase. This growth will be spurred by the continued roll-out of 5G technologies. Even if Sprint (S) and T-Mobile (TMUS) are able to finally merge, there is still going to be substantial spending on cell towers, especially if there is to be a viable fourth wireless carrier.

American Tower investor presentation

American Tower has consistently increased its dividend ever since becoming a REIT in 2012 and has been one of the most prolific dividend payers over that time. American Tower has a history of increasing their dividend every quarter. Out of my group of REITs in this article, American Tower has the lowest yield at 1.64%; however, they have the lowest Dividend/CFFO payout ratio. This shows American Tower has the ability to easily increase their dividend.

Zacks

REIT Selection #2: CubeSmart (CUBE)

CubeSmart made my list again because the company continued to grow its dividend and maintained solid fundamental metrics. Even though Public Storage (PSA) is a big player in the self-storage space, for my top REITs list, I only include REITs that are able to increase their dividend. Public Storage has not increased their dividend in a long time, which made choosing another storage REIT like CubeSmart an easy choice.

CubeSmart is focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of self-storage facilities in the United States and has 1,171 properties. What makes CubeSmart unique is their focus on large metropolitan population centers. The chart below shows CubeSmart has the largest presence in the largest metropolitan areas. It is no secret consumers have lots of stuff and being near where people live is appealing. Demand for storage facilities is still present because of the prevalence of a large segment of the population that lives in apartments. Another factor not often talked about is an aging population that is moving into retirement facilities supports demand for storage facilities.

CubeSmart investor presentation

CubeSmart has consistently increased their dividend since the great recession. During the great recession, CubeSmart cut their dividend. CubeSmart is a much different company now than what they were during the great recession. Going forward, I expect that CubeSmart will continue to be able to increase the dividend even if same-store NOI slows in 2020.

Zacks

REIT Selection #3: Douglas Emmett (DEI)

Douglas Emmett made my list again this year because they maintained the best metrics in the office space and they have a large runway for continued dividend growth. For example, Douglas Emmett just this month announced a 7.7% dividend increase for 2020, which is larger than the 4% dividend increased they announced for 2019.

Douglas Emmett owns 18.4 million square feet of office space and 4,147 apartment units focusing on Los Angeles and Honolulu. The first chart shows a breakdown of the office properties and multi-family properties the company owns in Honolulu and Los Angeles. As you can see, 85% of annual rent for Douglas Emmett comes from its office properties and 15% comes from the multi-family segment. The second chart below shows Douglas Emmett has a diverse tenant mix, that way they are not overexposed to any single industry. Douglas Emmett is a great example of a company that has benefitted from focusing on real estate in areas where there is a limited supply of real estate available like in Honolulu or high barriers to entry in the Los Angeles market.

Douglas Emmett investor overview

Douglas Emmett investor overview

Douglas Emmett has consistently increased its dividend, and as I noted in the first paragraph, the dividend increase this year was more than last year. Currently, the yield stands at 2.55%, which might low for some investors, but the assets the company owns will continue to support dividend growth in the future. This is confirmed by my dividends as a percentage of operating cash flow metric, which shows Douglas Emmet has the second-lowest ratio in the group of REITs I am covering in this article.

Zacks

REIT Selection #4: Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix made my list again because they are still the best data center REIT in the market. This selection is likely to get some pushback because of the large run the stock had during 2019 in comparison to Digital Realty (DLR). My selection process proved to work very well in 2019 because, in 2019, EQIX posted a total return of 68.85% vs. 16.53% for DLR. EQIX is superior because of a lower dividend payout ratio, a better debt profile, and EQIX is not heavily shorted whereas DLR is heavily shorted.

Equinix is a leading provider of colocation services and cloud facilities focusing on major metropolitan areas. Equinix has 204 data centers spread across 25 countries, which shows the massive scale they have. In the Q3 2019, earnings report on slide #3, there is an amazing piece of data showing how strong the underlying business of Equinix is. 67 consecutive quarters of revenue growth is a great statistic.

"Delivered our 67th quarter of consecutive revenue growth, derived from record bookings in the first half of 2019 and healthy interconnection activity benefiting from our global reach and interconnected ecosystems."

The first chart below shows all the areas that are driving growth for Equinix. When you look at these areas, it is easy to see there is not going to be a slowdown in any of these areas. Instead, these areas will be a source of growth for Equinix for years to come, if not decades to come. The second chart shows Equinix has a diversified business across its revenue streams and by geography.

Equinix Investor Presentation

Equinix Investor Presentation

Equinix has a short dividend history because prior to 2015, they were not a REIT. Once they converted to a REIT in 2015, the dividend has grown substantially. The growth in the dividend will continue to be supported by a strong underlying business and low payout ratio. The dividend for Equinix is the second-lowest in my group behind only American Tower. This is due to the 60%+ return the company posted in 2019, but the yield will increase due to a likely pullback that will occur in the 1st half of the year and a scheduled dividend increase in the first quarter of 2020.

Zacks

REIT Selection #5: First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust made my list again in part because they maintained the best dividend coverage of the stocks I examined in the Industrial REIT segment. The industrial REIT segment performed extremely well last year and valuations are high in the segment. In addition to having the best dividend coverage, FR trades at 20.94x Price/CFFO ratio, which is one of the lowest in the industrial REIT segment.

First Industrial Realty Trust is an owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate across the United States. First Industrial has 472 industrial facilities totaling 66 million square feet that is mainly focused on bulk warehousing. First Industrial is not a widely followed company on Seeking Alpha, as shown by the less than 2,800 followers the company has. Investors should take note of the company because they have remade themselves since the financial crisis and are in a vastly superior place than they were during that time.

The first two charts below show the transformation the company has made since the financial crisis. The company has vastly improved its balance sheet and thus its leverage metrics. In addition, First Industrial has completely revamped their property portfolio, to a point where they currently have a smaller number of properties, but these properties are larger and are focused on coastal areas. The third and final chart I came across shows an interesting statistic. That statistic is for every $1 billion in e-commerce sales there is, it requires 1.25 million square feet of space. With ever-increasing e-commerce sales, for the foreseeable future, there should be a strong demand for industrial space.

First Industrial Investor Presentation

First Industrial Investor Presentation

First Industrial Investor Presentation

First Industrial has been a solid dividend growth stock since they completed their portfolio transformation. With those changes leading to the best dividend coverage in the space and continued demand from e-commerce, I expect First Industrial to be able to have no issues increasing their dividend.

Zacks

REIT Selection #6: Federal Realty (FRT)

Federal Realty once again made my list this year. Like last year, Federal Realty maintained the best quality metrics in comparison to other retail-related stock in the shopping center and mall segment of the REIT market. In addition, when looking at quality, it is hard to ignore a company that has increased their dividend for over 50 years in a row.

Federal Realty operates in densely populated, affluent communities and mixed-use neighborhoods that combine shopping, dining, and living. Federal Realty has 104 properties totaling roughly 24 million square feet and has over 2,600 residential units. I am not really a fan of any retail-related REITs and have not been for a while. The one exception to that view is Federal Realty because of their strategic focus on large metropolitan markets.

The first chart below shows the high-quality nature of the locations that Federal Realty owns. The company is focused on areas where household incomes are high and there is a large density of people. The second chart shows the diversification that Federal Realty employs when it comes to the retailers and customers they lease to. I find having good diversification to be very important because I want to try to avoid REITs that are heavily focused on apparel retailers.

Federal Realty investor presentation

Federal Realty investor presentation

Federal Realty has increased their dividend for 52 consecutive years, which is very impressive for a retail focused REIT to accomplish. Federal Realty is the only REIT that is classified as a dividend king, which is an exclusive list of companies that have increased their dividend for 50+ consecutive years. Even with all the struggles in the retail landscape, by focusing on high-quality locations, diversification among tenants and a stellar dividend history, investors should have little worry about the ability of Federal Realty to be able to increase their dividend in the future.

Zacks

REIT Selection #7: Mid-American Apartment Communities (MAA)

Mid-American Apartment communities made my list again this year because of the quality dividend coverage the company has along with the tactical vision of specifically choosing to not own at multi-family units in California. Mid-American Apartment Communities owns 101,954 apartment homes across 17 states. What makes Mid-American unique compared to other multi-family REITs is they have no exposure to California. It is a strategic choice by MAA to avoid properties in California and other markets with a high regulatory burden. The chart below shows they explicitly point out their lack of California exposure and instead they are focused on areas of the country where people are moving. The chart shows over the last eight years, 60% of domestic moves have been to markets that MAA operates in. The trend of people living in apartments instead of single-family homes is not going away anytime soon and MAA is perfectly positioned to benefit from continued economic growth in the best areas of the United States.

Mid-American investor presentation

Mid-American has been a steady dividend payer and has a proven record of being able to maintain their dividend even during the housing crisis. Mid-American was one of the few housing-related companies that did not cut their dividend during the housing crisis, which makes Mid-American appealing should another recession occur. Even if there is not a recession, MAA will continue to benefit because of their focus on the growth areas of the United States.

Zacks

REIT Selection #8: National Health Investors (NHI)

National Health Investors is a new selection on my list this year and is not a well-known company here on Seeking Alpha. National Health Investors owns assisted and memory care communities, entrance - fee communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and specialty hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of the facilities NHI owns are senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, both of which have been areas of struggle for many companies. This is shown by the fact that only NHI, Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) and CareTrust (CTRE) are the only three senior housing/skilled nursing facility REITs that have increased their dividend. Not even super-popular companies like Welltower (WELL) or Ventas (VTR) have increased their dividend. NHI is superior because of their dividend growth, best dividend coverage and conservative balance sheet in comparison to its peers.

NHI Investor Presentation

Even in the face of a challenging environment, NHI has been able to continue increasing their dividend because of their conservative balance sheet. When examining HealthCare REITs, there is a surprising lack of dividend growth. The reason is for this is shown in the table below. As you can see in the following table, NHI has the best dividend coverage in the group and many companies have high payout ratios.

Divs as % of CFFO NHI 74.37% VTR 79.06% (PEAK) 84.24% WELL 87.87% (SBRA) 92.91% OHI 102.95%

Table data from Gurufocus

Zacks

REIT Selection #9: Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties is one of my new selections this year and is not a well-known name among investors here on Seeking Alpha. The hotel segment of the REIT market underperformed in 2019, which does provide an opportunity to find value.

Ryman Hospitality Properties specializes in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. In addition, something unique about Ryman is the fact they also own entertainment assets that include the Grand Ole Opry, a relationship with Blake Shelton, and a group of entertainment venues and digital content. It is not every day you find a REIT that has a JV with Gray Television (GTN) to build a country music themed OTT streaming service.

The first chart below shows the majority of EBTIDA comes from hospitality. Ryman is focused on growing its entertainment venues since they own a lot of music-related venues in Nashville. Going with that theme, the second chart below shows the company made an offer to buy Block21, which is mixed-use development in Austin Texas. The development includes a theater, a live club, a hotel, and class A commercial space.

Ryman Hospitality Properties investor presentation

Block21 proposed acquisition overview

Ryman has been increasing their dividend ever since they started paying a dividend in 2013. Given their focus on unique assets and a dividend that is well covered, I see a bright future for Ryman to be able to increase their dividend.

Zacks

REIT Selection #10: STORE Capital (STOR)

STORE Capital is my final new selection to my list of top REITs for 2020. STORE Capital has 2417 properties across a variety of industries, which is shown in the first chart below. As you can see, restaurants are the top two segments in terms of number of properties and in terms of base rents. Another interesting statistic in the chart below is that 65% of properties are focused on service businesses, which are not readily available online. The second chart shows STORE Capital has the best AFFO coverage out of a group of net lease REITs. On that chart, you can see STORE Capital has better coverage than fan-favorite Realty Income (O). In addition, STORE Capital trades at a cheaper price/CFFO multiple then Realty Income. The third and final chart shows that nearly three-quarters of leases have annual escalations, which help support continued growth in income year after year.

STORE Capital investor presentation

STORE Capital investor presentation

STORE Capital investor presentation

STORE Capital does not have a long dividend history, however, the history they do have shows the company should be a dividend-growth REIT for a long time. The above chart shows out of the group of net lease REITs they compare themselves to, they have the lowest AFFO payout ratio.

Zacks

Closing thoughts

In closing, I believe this group of REITs is a strong diversified group whose underlying businesses can withstand an economic downturn if one were to occur. Even if there is no economic downturn, these REITs most likely will continue growing along with the rest of the economy. REITs had a very strong year and while I do not expect such high returns this year, I have a lot of confidence that my REIT selections will once again outperform VNQ.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In the future, I may invest in one or more of the REITs discussed in the article.