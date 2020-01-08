SIVR Weekly: Seasonal Patterns Play In Our Favor

We maintain our near-term constructive outlook for SIVR, with a Q1-20 target of $19 per share.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

Consequently, we reiterate our Q1-20 target at $19 per share for SIVR.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators raised their net long position in Comex silver by 1,136 tonnes (3% of OI) over December 24-31, marking a third straight week of spec buying. The Comex silver spot price edged only 0.4% higher over the corresponding period.

The net spec length rebounded well into the end of last year, surging to its highest since late 2017. That said, at 30% of OI, the net spec length remains firmly below its all-time high of 61% of OI established in April 2017, which suggests that the wave of speculative buying in the silver futures market can continue for longer.

Implications for SIVR: We believe that the wave of speculative buying will continue in the near term, which should push silver spot prices higher in Q1, thereby boosting SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated 24 tonnes from their holdings last week, after buying 26 tonnes in the prior week.

Last December, ETF investors slashed around 360 tonnes of their silver holdings, due to an increasing preference for risk assets at the expense of protection.

The risk-off sentiment driven by an intensification of geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran could stimulate some safe-haven buying.

In addition, the solid appreciation in silver spot prices could shore up investor confidence toward silver, resulting in momentum-based ETF buying.

Finally, silver remains deeply underpriced to gold, so ETF investors could be tempted to buy this alternative safe-haven asset at a discount.

Implications for SIVR: We expect ETF flows to turn positive for silver due to a friendly environment for safe-haven assets. This should push SIVR higher.

Seasonal patterns

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

The seasonal patterns are supportive of silver prices in January and in Q1.

Our analysis shows that the silver spot price had delivered an average gain of 4.2% in the first month of the year and an average gain of 8.8% in the first quarter of the year over 2002-2019.

January is the best month of the year and Q1 is the best quarter of the year for silver spot prices, from a seasonal vantage point.

Finally, volatility tends to be the lowest on average in the first quarter of the year.

Implications for SIVR: The positive seasonality of silver is consistent with our near-term bullish view for SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

In line with our expectations, SIVR has moved higher since the start of 2020, mainly driven by a rise in monetary demand for silver due to the fall in US real rates, which is itself driven by risk-off mood and geopolitical uncertainty.

Given that the spec positioning is not yet stretched on the long side, we expect speculative buying pressure in the silver futures market to continue in the weeks ahead. The prevailing risk-off sentiment and the recent appreciation in silver spot prices could stimulate some ETF buying.

In light of the friendly seasonality for silver prices, we maintain our near-term constructive outlook for SIVR, with a Q1-20 target at $19 per share.

