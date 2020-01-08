Hitek Global Revises Terms For U.S. IPO

HKIT has produced worsening financial results since its last filing, yet is asking IPO investors to pay the same price for its shares.

The firm provides IT services in the Xiamen Province in China.

Hitek Global has filed an amended registration statement for its $9 million U.S. IPO attempt.

Quick Take

Hitek Global (HKIT) has filed to raise up to $9 million in a U.S. IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides businesses with general IT services as well as tax tracking devices.

HKIT is now showing topline revenue contraction but management is asking IPO investors to pay the same high valuation for the stock at IPO from its previous filing, so I'll pass on this IPO.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based Hitek Global was founded in 1996 to provide SMEs in China with devices and services for VAT collection, processing and reporting as well as outsourced IT support and maintenance solutions. The company intends to expand to other provinces in the country.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaoyang Huang, who has been with the firm since its inception.

In 2018, the company began the development of an online tax service center which would allow SMEs to process VAT data from their computer anytime and anywhere.

According to data from the Xiamen Bureau of Statistics, there are currently around 245,500 ACTCS users in Xiamen, 63,700 of which are Hitek’s customers.

Hitek also markets various hardware such as monitors, internet servers, cameras, laptops, printers, and other associated accessories.

The firm has developed Communication Interface System software, a universal embedded interface system intended for use in the petrochemical and coal industries for the collection of industrial, electricity, facility pressure and temperature statistics, and its conversion to a readable format for analytical purposes.

Customer Acquisition

The company has undergone a transition from offline to online customer acquisition. In 2018 it launched a ‘WeChat Cloud Service Management System’ that has boosted its customer base and enabled the firm ‘to integrate data received from different subsystems and platforms, increasing our productivity and market competitiveness.’

Hitek also sells hardware products to large businesses that it markets to through it Huasheng business unit. The unit works through relationships with manufacturers ‘so that Huasheng can offer competitively priced hardware.’

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue has risen sharply as revenues have decreased, per the table below:

Selling Expenses Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 5.70% 2018 0.03% 2017 0.47%

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

Market & Competition

The company sells VAT calculating devices to SMEs in Xiamen with plans to expand nationwide while seeking to enter the IT market in other regions in China.

According to a 2015 market research report by Technavio, the Chinese IT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing government support for IT solutions.

Major competitors that provide IT services in China include:

Dell (DELL)

HP (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Lenovo (0992.HK)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Tsinghua Tongfang (600100.SS)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

HKIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A decrease in topline revenue

Contracting gross profit

Increased gross margin

Uneven EBITDA

Sharply reduced cash flow from operations

Below is a summary of major metrics from the firm’s reported results:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 2,958,603 -14.6% 2018 $ 6,915,778 0.4% 2017 $ 6,887,375 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,714,831 -17.0% 2018 $ 3,876,372 5.3% 2017 $ 3,679,821 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 58.0% 2018 56.1% 2017 53.4% EBITDA Period EBITDA Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 1,020,087 2018 $ (107,737) 2017 $ 2,633,847 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2019 $ 45,444 2018 $ 321,379 2017 $ 179,934

IPO Details

HKIT intends to sell 1.8 million shares of ordinary shares at a price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds of $9.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $63.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.08%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

The listed underwriters of the IPO are Newbridge Securities and WestPark Capital.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Hitek and described it as a ‘tiny IT services firm with operations primarily within a single city in China.’

The market for general IT services in China is large and growing, so the opportunity is large.

The company previously filed for an IPO in mid-2018 and again in mid-2019, so we have another six months of financial results for the first half of 2019 now.

The firm’s financials show a significant drop in topline and gross profit results but management is asking investors to pay the same higher multiple for the stock at IPO than as previously filed in 2018.

Considering that topline revenue has contracted, this is an excessive ask by management.

On the legal side, like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity.U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

My previous opinion was to AVOID the IPO; given the firm’s worsening financial results while retaining its previous proposed IPO valuation, I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.