Delivery Hero: Playing Global Food Delivery

However, the valuation is far above other food delivery companies, which we believe is unwarranted.

Delivery Hero(OTCPK:DLVHF) has performed incredibly well in 2019, increasing nearly 150% in the year. While its leadership position in the fast growing food delivery market as well as the strong performance it has shown in recent quarters warrants a high valuation, we believe the current valuation is irrationally high. We believe investors should wait for a pullback before buying.

About the market

Just a few years ago, the only food you could order delivered in most countries was fast food. Today, most restaurants in the world offer food delivery as an option for customers, and millions, if not billions of customers are using food delivery services daily. The value proposition has increased drastically as technology improves and as costs decline. We live near a hostel where students live and we frequently see students picking up food, paying an additional few dollars for the convenience of eating where they live. Food delivery, like Wifi or online shopping, has become a necessity for millions of people worldwide, and the companies that can cater to this necessity will be incredibly valuable in the future.

The global food delivery market is slated to hit $331bil USD by 2022. Despite this huge size, the market has gotten a reputation for being incredibly competitive, with dozens of companies fighting over different geographies.

Source: forbes

It is a winner take all market, with larger companies being better able to leverage fixed G&A costs and increase efficiency in delivery. Larger companies also have stronger network effects and brand awareness, which helps to deter competition. The extreme selection bias towards larger companies may be why there is so much consolidation in the industry, as you can see below.

Source: google images

The industry currently seems to be in land grab mode, with each company racing to capture as much share as possible as the market continues to grow. As CAC have skyrocketed, the industry has started to consolidate, as we mentioned above, with each region having a few leaders.

There are two different ways to do food delivery - The W2 model and the 1099 model. The W2 model involves hiring your own delivery drivers to do the food delivery, and is usually beneficial at higher volumes. The 1099 model involves paying a fixed fee per delivery to a contractor that does the delivery for you.

Some food delivery apps don't even do food delivery - They charge the restaurant a fixed commission to use their app platform to take deliveries, but in the end the restaurant does the deliveries.

Delivery Hero: A clear winner

Delivery Hero has become one of the largest delivery companies in the world through consolidation, acquiring dozens of brands around the world. It operates in over 40 markets and has over 22000 employees worldwide. The image below shows all the food delivery brands Delivery Hero owns.

Source: Delivery Hero website

It is split into 4 primary segments – Europe, Middle East and North Africa, or MENA, Asia, and Americas. The vast majority of orders, over 80%, come from MENA and Asia.

Its revenue growth has been phenomenal over the past few years. Growth in orders, GMV, and revenues have all been accelerating over the past few years. This has been achieved through investments in customer experience and strong growth in restaurant selection.

Source: Delivery Hero Q3 presentation

Growth has been quite broad based, with all 4 segments showing strong growth. Asia stands out as the fastest grower, with triple digit growth in volumes and revenues.

Source: Delivery Hero Q3 presentation

While Delivery Hero may seem like a “growth at all costs” company, with solidly negative and worsening adjusted EBITDA margins, it isn’t neglecting profits entirely. In some markets, like Saudi Arabia, it has shifted to the W2 model to try and improve profitability per order. While W2 profitability was below marketplace profitability at first, after implementing a logistics overhaul, profitability improved substantially.

Source: Delivery Hero Q3 presentation

Delivery Hero also claims that positive EBITDA markets account for 50% of group GMV, with top markets achieving over 50% adjusted EBITDA margins.

Source: Delivery Hero Q3 presentation

As an example, MENA, which is a more mature market, is expected to generate over $65mil in adjusted EBITDA this year, and that is with a $9.7mil euro adjusted EBITDA loss in H1. Europe is expected to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven in Q4.

In the long run, Delivery Hero’s strong and diversified positioning in multiple markets gives it a better chance of securing a fairly large chunk of the food delivery pie when the market matures, allowing it to start generating sizable profits. We believe the large volumes Delivery Hero generates will prove to be very synergistic, allowing Delivery Hero to be the low cost delivery service in most markets.

Recent transactions prove market leadership

Another thing we love about Delivery Hero is the amount of deals it makes. Delivery Hero's market leadership position, as well as its presence in many countries, means it signs more strategic agreements than most other similar sized companies. For example, it sold its slow growing Germany business, which made up a fairly small portion of total revenues, to Takeaway.com for nearly $1bil euros last year.

More recently, it signed a $4bil deal with South Korean food delivery company Woowa, acquiring most of Woowa and getting a foothold in the fast growing South Korean food delivery market. The deal more than triples Delivery Hero's GMV and other metrics in Asia.

Source: deal presentation

Valuation

Even though there is a lot we like about Delivery Hero, the $13.6bil valuation seems quite ridiculous, especially considering the strong competition in the industry, the uncertainty of the market, and the fact the company is forecasted to generate just $1.5bil in revenue for 2019. This equates to a P/S of around 9x, far above the valuations of other players like Grubhub - 3.3x P/S or Just Eat - 5.6x. Sure, Delivery Hero has a leading position, strong growth, and great unit economics, but we really don't think it deserves this premium.

Takeaway

Overall, Delivery Hero is a great company with a much too expensive price, especially after the recent run. While we love the accelerating growth and the unit economics, the $13.6bil valuation is just too much for a company still in its early stages of growth. The valuation of Delivery Hero would need to be lower for us to seriously consider investing. We don't have alternative food delivery companies we would invest in as none of these companies are market leaders like Delivery Hero.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long Naspers, which owns part of Delivery Hero