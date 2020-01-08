Williams-Sonoma: Misunderstood And Mispriced

Image source

Home goods retailer Williams-Sonoma (WSM) has been on quite the run since the bottom in late 2018. Shares are up by about two-thirds since last December, owed to continued success from West Elm and its Pottery Barn brands. The valuation has deteriorated thanks to the rally in the share price, but I still see the valuation as reasonable, so Williams-Sonoma looks like it may have further to run.

Growth is picking up

Williams-Sonoma has had its fair share of struggles in the recent past. Fiscal 2017 saw the company produce just 2% top line growth at a time when West Elm has been a steadily outstanding performer. The company’s Williams-Sonoma brand, interestingly, has struggled, but the Pottery Barn brands and West Elm have more than picked up the slack, particularly in recent years.

Revenue, seen above in millions of dollars, has moved higher by 4% and 7%, respectively in the past two years. So far in fiscal 2020, the company’s revenue is up nearly 6% with the critical Christmas quarter as yet unfinished. Still, through three quarters of the year, it is clear that Williams-Sonoma’s top line momentum remains strong.

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to produce 3.6% growth for this year once all is said and done, which implies a much slower growth rate for Q4 than the prior three quarters. In addition, growth is expected to be around 3% annually for the next two years, which I find a bit odd. After all, that represents a material slowdown from the past two years, as well as the current year, and given recent results, I think it is overly bearish.

Indeed, the first three quarters of the year have seen comparable sales move higher by a very impressive 5.5% on a consolidated basis. That is on top of a 3.1% gain in the same period in the prior fiscal year, so Williams-Sonoma’s two-year stacked comparable sales gain for the first three quarters of the year is a staggering 8.6%. For a company with as many brands as Williams-Sonoma, and one that has the footprint and scale it possesses, that is very impressive.

West Elm continues to lead the way with a 14.1% comparable sales increase for the three-quarter period, but Pottery Barn, as well as Pottery Barn Kids and Teen, are holding their own. Pottery Barn is up 3.4% while the Kids and Teen concepts are collectively up 4%. All of the company’s brands – apart from Williams-Sonoma – have produced meaningful increases in comparable sales over the same period last year, and this appears to be ignored by estimates for next year and beyond.

It looks to me like the company’s brands outside of Williams-Sonoma are plenty good enough to drive better than 3% revenue growth annually, and that means there exists the possibility for some upside in revenue estimates in the coming years.

One struggle Williams-Sonoma has faced in the past several years is declining profitability. Below, we have gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past five years to illustrate this point.

Gross margins have ticked ever so slightly lower over time, but SG&A spending has moved higher as a percentage of revenue. This combination has caused operating margins to shrink steadily over time, reducing the company’s share of profits from each dollar of revenue.

However, that hasn’t been the case this year as the company has seen leverage on SG&A costs more than offset a slight decline in gross margins. Operating margins, as a result, are up 40bps as a percentage of revenue, which, if carried through Q4, would be the first time in many years that Williams-Sonoma saw a full-year increase in profitability.

Williams-Sonoma has suffered in recent quarters from the margin impact of tariffs, but internal efficiency gains have allowed it overcome margin headwinds and looking forward into next year, the company looks poised to see steady margin gains. Keep in mind the company is still nowhere near where it was at the peak, but progress is progress, and it gives us an idea of the runway the company has for margin growth.

In addition to what I see as a renewed growth story, with Williams-Sonoma you get strong capital returns. Below, we can see the company’s capital returns in millions of dollars for the same period as above.

The dividend has risen slowly but steadily in recent years as the company returns ~$140 million annually to shareholders via cash distributions. The current payout is good for a 2.6% yield, which is much better than the broader market, and certainly a good showing for a retailer. This is not the primary reason I’m bullish on Williams-Sonoma, but it obviously helps add to the attractiveness of the stock.

Share repurchases have averaged a quarter of a billion dollars annually in the past five years, and as it turns out, that has bought Williams-Sonoma quite a lot in terms of reducing the float, seen below in millions of shares.

Indeed, we can see the float has been reduced by 3% to 4% annually in the recent past as the company adds a steady tailwind to EPS growth via a lower float. The share count is down a further 3% year-over-year as of the end of Q3 as the company shows no signs of stopping its sizable capital returns.

Part of the company’s capital returns and investments in the business has come from increased debt, as we can see below.

Williams-Sonoma’s net debt position, in millions of dollars, has been negative for years, implying it has more cash on hand than debt. That is obviously quite favorable, but in the past two years, most of the former net cash position has been used on the initiatives mentioned above. Long-term debt has been steady at $300 million, but cash and equivalents has declined as it has been used for various purposes. The end of Q4 will see an infusion of cash as it always does thanks to strong seasonality, so the balance sheet is still in very good shape.

Not cheap, but reasonably priced

After the run the stock has had, I wouldn’t say it is necessarily cheap. However, I do think it is reasonably priced, and I also think there is upside to the below estimates.

EPS growth is slated to be under 5% next year, which is a bit odd to me. We know Williams-Sonoma buys back 3% to 4% of the float each year, and we also know analysts expect ~3% revenue growth next year. I think there is upside to the revenue estimate – as I explained above – but even without that, we are looking at 6% to 7% EPS growth on flat margins.

The current estimate implies margins will deteriorate next year, and given the strength we’ve seen from comparable sales and margins, that’s not an assumption I’m willing to make. In other words, I think the market is mispricing Williams-Sonoma because estimates are too low, implying deterioration in profitability when there is no evidence to suggest this is the case.

Obviously, the risk to my bullishness is slowing sales growth, which has the distinct possibility of taking margins with it. Williams-Sonoma’s sales growth is accelerating at present, particularly for West Elm, so I see slowing sales as a low risk. However, it could certainly happen, or we could see the Williams-Sonoma brand deteriorate further, for instance. That scenario would derail margin growth and obviously crimp the top line, and the share price would almost certainly suffer.

However, it appears to me at least some of this risk is already priced in and therefore, I see Williams-Sonoma’s estimates as having distinct upside potential, particularly on the margin front. With shares reasonably priced on what I consider overly-bearish estimates, the stock looks quite attractive and I think it is a buy as a result.

