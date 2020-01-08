International Consolidated Airlines Stock Is Flying, But Set To Go Higher Still

Description

International Consolidated Airlines (OTCPK:ICAGY) is a leading group of airlines in Europe created for the holding of shareholdings in airlines and other auxiliary businesses. IAG is a Spanish company, registered in Madrid, listed in London.

Background and acquisition of Air Europa

International Consolidated Airlines, also known as International Airlines Group or IAG, was created in 2011, to bring together the British and Spanish national carriers British Airways and Iberia. The venture's aim was to continue the consolidation. In November, the company announced a major deal to buy Air Europa, which, if approved by regulators, should give a major boost to the company's growth. Completion is expected to take place in H2 2020 following receipt of relevant approvals.

Given tough trading conditions in 2019, the industry has been reining in its capacity growth ambitions. This should help support flight ticket prices. This, coupled with the track record IAG has demonstrated since it was born along with an attractive valuation, means the Global Investor is bullish this stock.

The acquisition of Air Europa is costing IAG EUR2.4bn, including debt. The deal makes IAG the market leader serving the South Atlantic from Europe. The deal brings lucrative new routes, and based on past experience, investors can expect major cost savings. Europa would be the fifth acquisition for IAG in less than ten years since the holding company's creation.

Financials

IAG's strong financial position allows it to fund the deal with leverage, while still keeping net debt/EBITDA comfortably below its 1.8x target. It's important to remember IAG is a vehicle designed for consolidation. The group owns four airlines - British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling. Each operates independently although central functions are shared. Capital allocation is decided at the group level. In a traditionally very difficult industry, IAG shareholders have enjoyed rare good performance since 2011 as measured by growth in return on invested capital to industry-leading levels. In its early days, IAG's return on invested capital was just under 4% in 2011, but now in the 12 months to September 2019, it stands at 14%, demonstrating management's strong ability to allocate capital and manage costs.

The ability to cut costs has been crucial to IAG's growing return on invested capital as demonstrated by the fact that, between 2010 and 2018, cost per average seat kilometer, excluding fuel, has fallen 10.7%. Management has stated targets of further reductions of 1% a year in the three years to 2022. Management also believes the group can create more synergies by performing more core airline activities at the group level, for example, loyalty schemes, fleet management, sales functions, and pricing.

Trading environment

2019 was a tough year for the airline industry in Europe. The collapse of Thomas Cook, which owned its own airline, and the grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX hit airlines with unexpected costs. But the upside from these events is the falling capacity growth which has resulted, improving the competitive environment for the established and larger players. Additionally, IAG aims to use the 737 situation to its advantage, having signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of the planes between 2023 and 2027 on very favourable terms.

The tough trading environment has caused airline operators to rein in growth plans in response. IAG is no different and, in the past year, has reduced its capacity growth targets for 2022 by 13%. The reduced supply of seats, with demand relatively stable, should cause seat prices to increase. IAG should definitely benefit thanks to market-leading positions at its four important hubs of London, Madrid, Barcelona, and Dublin. IAG should additionally benefit from the troubles of Norwegian Shuttle Airlines, which has cut competing North Atlantic routes, as it scales back following financial difficulties.

With the macro environment looking up, issues internal to IAG are also coming to a head, de-risking some of the factors that have been worrying investors which have pressured the company's valuation. IAG's pension top-up payments are expected to drop from about EUR700m in 2019 to EUR450m over the following three years, followed by EUR100m, then by 2024, the liability overhang will have been completely cleared. Industrial action at British Airways is also close to being resolved according to reports. Finally, the Brexit situation is becoming clearer, and Brexit itself may reduce the restrictions on shareholdings due to EU rules of minimum ownership by EU approved nations. Essentially, this means there can be more demand for IAG's shares in the market.

Cheap valuation despite recent price action momentum

Despite the improving margins and returns made since 2011, IAG valuation (forward P/E of 6.7 and trailing EV/EBITDA of just 3.1x) demonstrates that the market clearly still thinks of the group as a bundle of legacy national carriers rather than a more highly rated and slick operator in the mold of easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) (forward P/E of 16) or Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (forward P/E of 15). While easyJet and Ryanair have higher growth forecasts, this alone cannot justify the entire valuation gap. IAG's return on invested capital certainly suggests to the Global Investor that the company should deserve a higher multiple. Importantly, IAG insists its portfolio now also has strong resilience to downturns by the standards of this notoriously cyclical sector. Despite strong share price momentum recently, with the London listing up around 40% since August 2019, the valuation still implies skepticism about longer-term prospects, but therein lies the investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ICAGY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.