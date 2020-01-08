PerkinElmer Refocusing On Its Best Growth And Margin Opportunities

PerkinElmer has a new CEO and the company will be refocusing on consumables over capex equipment and really concentrating on food safety, diagnostics, and pharma services to drive growth.

In a strong market for life sciences, a market that has seen Sartorius (OTC:SARTF) jump more than 70% over the past year, Bio-Rad (BIO) more than 60% over the past year, and Thermo Fisher (TMO) over 45%, PerkinElmer's (PKI) almost 30% climb doesn't seem quite so special. Part of the issue is an ongoing challenge with the company hitting its growth and margin targets (it seems like it can do one or the other in a given period, but not both), but I believe the lack of leverage to bioproduction is a drawback as well. Although a new CEO and a shifted set of priorities could help the former, it doesn't look as though PerkinElmer management is contemplating a major near-term shift in the business mix.

As is so often the case for me in life sciences today, I like the companies but not the valuations. Mid-teens annualized FCF growth would only support a mid-single-digit annualized return at today's level, so I can't really call this a favorite idea now. The stock has proven to be volatile over the last couple of years, though, so this is a name worth considering for a watch list.

A New CEO And An Evolution Of Priorities

The new year brings a new CEO to PerkinElmer, with Prahlad Singh taking over from Robert Friel. While Friel did some good things in his tenure, the shares did lag other life science companies like Thermo, Waters (WAT), Mettler-Toledo (MTD), and Sartorius, and the company had a reputation for frequently coming up short of management's long-term growth and margin targets. PerkinElmer also had a reputation as a sort of stodgy company that played in the less exciting areas of life sciences (like instruments) and that was unwilling to take the plunge into more exciting emerging areas like sequencing and bio-production. I don't think that reputation was entirely deserved, particularly with recent forays into areas like autoimmune testing, but I also don't think it was an entirely unfair criticism.

It doesn't sound like any major changes are on the way, and that makes sense given that Singh has been with the company for some time now. Instead, there are some evolutionary goals that I do believe can help improve the growth and margin profile of the business.

For starters, management is prioritizing a shift toward more recurring revenue (from its current 66/34 mix), including more software, assay, and reagent revenue. This is a common initiative across the space; tools aren't nearly as profitable as the recurrent consumables/reagent streams they can produce, and the budgets for those consumables tend to vary a lot less from year to year.

Management is also looking to intensify its focus on core opportunities in food, pharma, and diagnostics. These priorities don't surprise me. While industrial markets like oil/gas and chemicals can generate good margins in good times, they're deeply cyclical and not always quick to adopt new technologies. Likewise with environmental testing.

Food testing, though, remains an attractive opportunity, with growth in the cannabis market and Chinese food safety testing. Diagnostics, too, is attractive for PerkinElmer, with industry-wide growth in autoimmune testing and company-specific growth drivers like increased penetration of EUROIMMUN into the U.S. market. As far as pharma goes, I think the company's best prospects are in its OneSource lab management service business. PerkinElmer offers a wide breadth of services and already counts all top-20 pharma companies as customers, but there's still significant potential to dislodge in-house service done by even its largest customers.

Margins should improve with these initiatives. The service operations generate attractive margins, as do the diagnostics and genetic testing businesses. Management also believes there are some opportunities to do more organizational streamlining - improving both the customer experience (one point of contact instead of many) and reducing redundancies.

Vanadis And EUROIMMUN Are Keys To Watch

The roll-out of Vanadis has been slower than expected, but the company added another 4 sites in the third quarter to end with 19 placements. As expected, PerkinElmer is trying to position Vanadis, a non-invasive prenatal testing technology, as a cheaper alternative to sequencing-based prenatal testing and a better alternative to biochemical testing. European healthcare systems seldom reimburse for sequencing-based testing (which costs almost 3x as much as Vanadis) except in high-risk situations, and Vanadis has already received some positive reimbursement decisions in Europe. Opportunities are likely more limited in the U.S. (where sequencing-based testing has a stronger position) and China is more of a toss-up - the company has a good market presence in China (helped by the EUROIMMUN business), but sequencing-based testing has garnered almost 20% share without reimbursement, so Vanadis usage may be limited to smaller hospitals.

EUROIMMUN continues to perform well, with ongoing double-digit growth as the company both gains share in its core markets and benefits from underlying growth in testing for autoimmune and allergies. Growth in the U.S. remains a promising opportunity as the company puts more tests through the FDA regulatory process and better leverages its existing sales infrastructure. This business should also get a boost from the company's roll-out of an automated random-access platform by year-end - the current technology is labor-intensive and rivals like Bio-Rad have long had automated offerings.

The Outlook

While it's not accurate to say that PerkinElmer couldn't get into bio-production if they wanted to (an attractive growth opportunity for Danaher (DHR), Sartorius, and Thermo), the cost would be very high and it wouldn't really fit with the rest of the portfolio today. With that, investors need to make their peace with the reality that diagnostics, lab services, and food testing are going to be the prime drivers for this business. Fortunately, those are businesses that can support attractive growth and margins, at least relative to the "average" business.

I believe PerkinElmer could see growth accelerate in the high single-digits over the next couple of years, but I'm not modeling that as my base-case (as I said, this is a business with a long history of coming up short). With my base-case assumptions, my long-term revenue growth rate comes in between 5% and 6%, while meaningful margin and asset leverage can drive mid-teens FCF growth. I'd note, though, that PerkinElmer has had some issues with working capital management (related at least in part to its diagnostics businesses), so that's something to watch.

The Bottom Line

Whether I use DCF or margin-driven multiple valuation approaches, I still arrive at basically the same conclusion - that PerkinElmer is not particularly cheap and looks priced for roughly mid-single-digit annualized returns. That's not uncommon in the life sciences space, but I'm not willing to push my luck on valuation here. Still, with the volatility that these shares have shown in the past, it would be a decent idea for a watch list, as a 20% pullback would create a much different value proposition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.