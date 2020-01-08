JPMorgan Chase Continues To Outperform Its Peers

Sentiment toward the stock has been shifting to a more bearish stance over the last year.

The stock is overbought heading in to the report, and there is a pattern on the weekly chart that suggests a consolidation may be in order.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is set to help kick off the next earnings season on Tuesday when it and several of its banking peers will announce fourth quarter results before the market open. Analysts expect the company to earn $2.33 per share for the fourth quarter after EPS of $1.98 in the fourth quarter of 2018. Revenue is expected to come in at $27.84 billion.

Looking at the estimates for earnings and revenue, analysts expect earnings growth of 17.7% for the quarter when compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Looking at the recent past, JPMorgan saw earnings grow by 15% in the third quarter, and it has averaged annual earnings growth of 20% per year over the last three years. Analysts expect earnings for 2019 to rise by 18% overall.

Revenue grew by 10% in the third quarter and has averaged growth of 11% per year for the last three years. The estimate for the fourth quarter reflects expected growth of 3.9%.

The management efficiency ratings for JPMorgan are average to above-average. The return on equity is at 12.5%, and that is slightly below average compared to all other companies, but it is higher than competitors like Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). JPM's profit margin is at 30.6%, and that is well above average compared to other companies from other industries. It is average compared to its bank peers.

Looking at the current valuation of JPMorgan, the stock is trading at a trailing P/E of 13.6 and a forward P/E of 12.9. Given the bullish run the overall market has been on, both the trailing P/E and the forward P/E are below average. It is also worth noting that JPMorgan pays a dividend and the current yield is approximately 2.6%.

A Pattern in the Chart Could Mean a Consolidation over the Next Six Months

The weekly chart for JPMorgan shows that the stock has been on a nice run, both over the past year as well as the last three months. Over the past year, the stock has gained 38.8%, and since the October 8 low, the stock has gained 22.3%. Those gains are through the close on January 7.

The big rally has caused the stock to move into overbought territory based on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings. Being in overbought territory is nothing new to the stock as it has spent a great deal of time there over the last four years. However, there was a pattern that I noticed that suggests the stock could go through a consolidation phase over the next six months.

Looking back at January '17 and January '18, the stock was overbought entering the year as the company would have reported fourth quarter earnings results from the previous year. In each case, the stock traded in a relatively narrow range for the first half of that year. In 2017, the stock stayed between $76 and $87, and then, in 2018, the range was from $98 to $113.

The pattern wasn't there in 2019 as the stock had just come out of oversold territory from the big fourth quarter decline in 2018. Looking at JPMorgan's banking peers, both Citi and Bank of America are in overbought territory as well - of course, there are a number of stocks from many different industries that are in overbought territory currently.

Despite Better Overall Fundamentals, Sentiment Toward JPMorgan is Less Bullish

For the most part, JPMorgan's fundamentals are better than its peers. The company has a better ROE than both Citi and Bank of America, and its revenue growth has been better. There are certain aspects where one competitor or the other has outperformed JPMorgan, but for the most part, JPMorgan's fundamental indicators are better.

With the fundamentals in mind, I was surprised to see that the sentiment indicators for JPMorgan were less bullish than Citi and Bank of America. There are 25 analysts covering the stock at this time with eight "buy" ratings, 13 "hold" ratings, and four "sell" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 32%. Citi's buy percentage is 80%, and Bank of America's is 56%.

JPMorgan's short interest ratio is at 2.9 currently, and that is an average reading compared to all other stocks. The number of shares sold short increased by nearly a million shares in the most recent report - jumping from 29.8 million shares to 30.75 million shares. Both Citi and Bank of America have short interest ratios of 2.0 or less.

Looking at the put/call ratio for JPMorgan, the current reading is 1.35, and that indicates a slight bearish skew for option traders. There are 430,747 puts open at this time and 320,015 calls. Looking back at previous earnings previews I've written, the put/call ratio has been trending higher ahead of each of the last three earnings reports. It was at 0.764 last April, 1.03 in July, and 1.15 in October.

All three of the sentiment indicators have shifted to a more bearish stance. The buy percentage is lower, the short interest ratio is higher, and the put/call ratio is higher. This is a sign of growing pessimism.

My Overall Take on JPMorgan Chase

As a contrarian, I like the fact that pessimism toward JPMorgan has increased as the stock has continued to climb. Growing pessimism suggests that expectations are lower ahead of the earnings report. From a fundamental perspective, I like that the company has solid earnings and revenue growth, and I like that it has better management efficiency measurements than its peers.

Unfortunately, I can't help but think about the pattern from the chart. The stock was overbought heading into the year and then traded in a range through the first two quarters. What is really interesting is that the stock dropped after the 2017 report and jumped after the 2018 report. What I found to be particularly interesting is how the closing price prior to the report became the midpoint of the range after the report. At least, it is very close in both instances.

I give JPMorgan a neutral rating at this time because of the overbought status and the pattern in the chart. I still like it better than its peers and see it outperforming them, but given the high readings on the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings, I can see the stock pulling back a little or going through another consolidation phase. The stock is trading well above its 52-week moving average, and a pullback or a consolidation phase could give the moving average a chance to catch up and then act as support.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.