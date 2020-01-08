An Exclusive Look And Interview With The RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Fund: RCRIX

The commercial mortgage backed security market (NYSEARCA:CMBS) is a fixed income asset class that is unfamiliar to many retail investors. With roughly $800 billion in market size, CMBS makes up roughly 2-3% of the fixed income space. These CMB securities are usually short-term loans for commercial properties, such as office buildings, hotels, malls, apartment buildings and factories. According to TheBalance.com, CMBS offers investors an alternative to real estate investment trusts as a convenient way to invest in the U.S. real estate market. As we know here on Seeking Alpha, investors are aware of the equity side of real estate, but not so much the debt side of the industry. One fund that is producing consistent interest income for fixed income investors is the RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Fund (RCRIX).

The Investment Objective Of RCRIX & Inception

The RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Fund launched on September 30, 2016 as an open-end mutual fund. What makes this fund unique is the manager's story behind it. Mr. Ed Shugrue, III originally created the fund as a cash management vehicle for his own personal wealth. The fund was originally a hedge fund vehicle, then was opened for retail investors in the form of mutual fund.

I started this fund as a dividend vehicle for my own cash, and found individual investors like myself wanting to purchase SASB and CMBS, and couldn't, Ed stated.

According to RiverPark, the fund’s investment process is a fundamental based “bottom up” approach that emphasizes due diligence of the underlying real estate, comprehensive capital structure and yield analysis, and active asset management. The RCRIX fund invests across the debt capital structure, with the majority of investments expected to be at or just below investment grade. The Fund uses its extensive knowledge of the underlying real estate and CMBS structuring to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns. RiverPark believes that RCRIX provides a unique opportunity to generate mid-single digit income yields with both limited credit and interest rate risk, along with experienced and diligent management. The portfolio manager targets securities backed by high-quality real estate and sponsored by blue-chip firms such as Vornado and Blackstone. From among those securities, they target ones with strong credit metrics, and high-quality cash flows. RiverPark targets a 50% loan-to-value ratio with coupons of approximately 5%.

SASB CMBS Loans

Single Asset Single Borrower, or SASB for short is a CMBS transaction that involves the securitization of a single loan that is typically collateralized by one, very large property. SASB transactions are typically based on loans of at least $200 million, and often range up to $800 million to $1 billion+. These SASB loans are becoming an increasingly popular form of financing for the largest and most exclusive commercial properties. Let's take a look below at the SASB loans that RiverPark holds:

Security Security Identifier % of Total Portfolio 280 Park Avenue - NYC PRK 2017-280P F 8.21% Lineage Cold Storage Portfolio - Nationwide CSMC 2019-ICE4 E/F 7.24% Blackstone Industrial - Nationwide BX 2018-IND G 5.92% Cambridge Life Science - Cambridge, MA CAMB 2019-LIFE G 5.82% New York Times Building - NYC NYT 2019-NYT E 5.80% Life Sciences Portfolio - Nationwide BX 2018-BIOA F 5.77% Fairmont Hotel - Austin, TX AFHT 2019-FAIR F 4.83% The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua - Maui GSMS 2018-LUAU E 4.82% Portland Hotel Portfolio - Portland, OR MSC 2019-PLND G 4.81% Hotel Diplomat - Hollywood, FL BFLD 2019-DPLO F 4.81% InnKeeper Portfolio - Nationwide CLNY 2019-IKPR E 4.78% Multi-Family Portfolio - Nationwide JPMCC 2019-MFP E 4.67% Palmer House Hilton - Chicago JPMCC 2018-PHH F 4.58% One Soho Square - NYC GSMS 2019-SOHO E 4.32% Blackstone Distribution Portfolio - Nationwide BX 2019-XL J 3.62% BX Logistics Portfolio - California BBCMS 2019-CLP E 3.48% LaQuinta Portfolio - Nationwide JPMCC 2018-LAQ E 3.35% MetroTech Center - Brooklyn MTRO 2019-TECH E 3.01% Hughes Center - Las Vegas COMM 2018-HCLV E 2.41% Grand Wailea Maui - Hawaii BX 2018-GW F 2.00% Hyatt Regency - Atlanta, GA BX 2019-ATL F 1.45% Willis Tower - Chicago BBCMS 2018-TALL E 1.44% Strategic Storage Trust - Nationwide CGCMT 2019-SST2 F 1.33% Stonemont Portfolio - Nationwide SMPT 2017-MONT E 0.84%

(Source: RiverPark)

As you can see from the above table, Ed and his team focus on some of the largest and most well known commercial properties in the United States. "There aren't many funds doing what we are doing", Ed states. "We focus on quality properties in the SASB space." One of their latest transactions is in the New York Times building.

(Source: RiverPark)

"It's a stunning property", Ed shared. Anyone who knows anything about the property knows what an amazing skyscraper this is, located on the west side of Midtown, Manhattan. The New York Times Building is the eighth-tallest building in the city, tied with the Chrysler Building.

Consistent Monthly Returns

RCRIX is currently meeting its objectives as the fund earns a steady monthly return. Since 2017, RCRIX has only produced two down months, neither of which were over 1% in value. Let's take a look below at a table that exemplifies the return:

Year Month RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS Instl (RCRIX) 2017 1 0.75% 2017 2 0.48% 2017 3 0.40% 2017 4 0.59% 2017 5 0.51% 2017 6 0.10% 2017 7 0.61% 2017 8 0.40% 2017 9 0.08% 2017 10 0.30% 2017 11 0.27% 2017 12 0.40% 2018 1 0.38% 2018 2 0.26% 2018 3 0.25% 2018 4 0.43% 2018 5 0.40% 2018 6 0.06% 2018 7 0.48% 2018 8 0.28% 2018 9 0.21% 2018 10 0.24% 2018 11 0.20% 2018 12 -0.97% 2019 1 0.78% 2019 2 0.59% 2019 3 0.30% 2019 4 0.43% 2019 5 0.23% 2019 6 0.49% 2019 7 0.51% 2019 8 -0.01% 2019 9 0.32% 2019 10 0.38% 2019 11 0.16% 2019 12 0.18%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Now that we have seen the monthly table breakdown of what RCRIX is earning income investors monthly, let's take a look at the YChart which compares the fund to the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index (AGG):

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

As you can see from the above performance graph, the RiverPark Floating Rate CMBS fund is outperforming the Barclays Aggregate Index by roughly 400 basis points. Since the fund's true inception was in May of 2010, the fund has returned 5.88% annually. We have to be fair and mention the fund's annual expense ratio of 1.00% per year in order to yield this 5.88% return. Please note, the fund was private before September 30, 2016, in which this performance data was calculated.

Impressive Fund Risk Metrics

The risk metrics of RCRIX is pretty impressive. When initially taking a look at the price metrics, RCRIX price volatility is non-existent so far. The annualized volatility rate is at just 1% per year, and comes in at only .29% per month. Investors looking for a fund that has consistent positive monthly returns are receiving that with RCRIX. The fund has a 94.4% positive monthly return rate, with 34 out of the past 36 months being positive. When I purchase bond funds, I always look at the risk metrics in how much price volatility I am willing to accept in order to earn the stated yield.

Metric RCRIX Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.32% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 3.89% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.32% Geometric Mean (annualized) 3.88% Volatility (monthly) 0.29% Volatility (annualized) 0.99% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.16% Max. Drawdown -0.97% US Market Correlation 0.62 Beta(*) 0.05 Alpha (annualized) 3.11% R2 38.55% Sharpe Ratio 2.09 Sortino Ratio 3.22 Treynor Ratio (%) 44.07 Calmar Ratio 4.01 Active Return -10.55% Tracking Error 11.78% Positive Periods 34 out of 36 (94.44%) Gain/Loss Ratio 0.75

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

With the fund's annual volatility of just 1%, the investor hasn't experienced much price fluctuation in order to earn that 3.47% in yield. If these numbers were to ever reverse, and volatility were to jump say 5% annually, I wouldn't hesitate to investigate the reason why, and look at reducing the weighting of the fund.

The Risks of CMBS

As is the case with any individual bond, commercial mortgage-backed securities are at risk of default as well. If the underlying borrowers fail to make their principal and interest payments, CMBS note holders could experience a loss. The most important risk to consider is the credit rating along with the loan-to-value ratio, and the time of purchase of the notes. Investors in the SASB space will typically look at the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. This ratio is one of the key risk factors that lenders or portfolio managers use to qualify a borrower for a loan. Typically, you would want a lower loan-to-ratio with a higher spread over LIBOR. The higher the LTV ratio, the riskier the loan is for a lender or private investor. One other risk to consider with these type of securities is the concentration risk. Problems can occur for CMBS structures if a company’s lease on the building expires before the CMBS debt matures. More of these types of risks are highlighted in the funds summary prospectus which you can find on RiverPark's website. Let's take a look below at a sample report we found here on Finsight that breaks down the largest holding of RCRIX:

280 Park Avenue Trust (NYSEMKT:PRK) 2017-280P

CLASS SIZE.M WAL FI KR C/E LTV TYPE SPRD CPN A 509.050 1.96 AAA AAA 52.60% 27.5% Floating 88 2.439% B 78.260 1.96 AA- AA- 45.40% 31.7% Floating 108 2.639% C 80.870 1.96 A- A- 37.80% 36.1% Floating 125 2.809% D 106.830 1.96 BBB- BBB- 27.90% 41.9% Floating 173 3.096% E 151.000 1.96 BB- NR 13.90% 50.1% Floating 245 3.678% F 95.000 1.96 B NR 5.00% 55.2% Floating 315 4.386% HRR 54.000 1.96 B- NR 0.00% 58.1% - - 5.26%

(Source: Finsight)

As you can see above, individual investors need an experienced management team to comb through the size of the deal, the loan-to-value ratio, and the rating of the issues. This is not an area of CMBS that mom and pop investors can trade on their own. I highly recommend investors getting more familiar with how SASB types of securities work. Since the fund is exposed to some BBB and/or lower rated debt, it could become more volatile in difficult financial conditions.

RCRIX & Your Fixed Income Portfolio

Before speaking with anyone at RiverPark, I did my own due diligence of the fund and knew I needed to speak with the Portfolio Manager. When speaking with Mr. Shugrue, I learned more about the quality of the properties and how they were earning alpha for shareholders. RCRIX is not a substitute for short-term cash bond holdings, however, a complement and alternative to your fixed income portfolio. With extreme low-volatility and steady interest payments, investors could add RCRIX to a diversified allocation of total return bond funds. With RCRIX having a three-year public track record of success, I expect more assets to continue to flow into this fund as investors hungry for yield look for alternatives. We have not seen how RCRIX will perform in financial distress yet, which should be the main risk to consider. However, RiverPark seems to have carved out a niche in the SASB space where individual investors cannot access without a fund like RCRIX to do it for them. RCRIX does require investors to have $50,000 minimum to access the institutional share class, but only requires investors to have $1,000 for the (RCRFX) share class. Find the fact sheet for the funds at RiverParkFunds.com, along with the prospectus before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RCRIX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.