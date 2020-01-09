Investors May Be Underestimating Hawaiian Holdings' 2020 Unit Revenue Potential

However, this unit revenue headwind could soon fade as Southwest slows its growth in Hawaii and other carriers cut underperforming Hawaii flights.

Hawaiian Holdings stock has lost about half of its value over the past three years, due to fears about rising competition.

This article was selected to be shared with Seeking Alpha PRO+ subscribers- find out more here.

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) stock has been under pressure for the past few years, due to worries about rising competition in the Hawaii air travel market. Most notably, Southwest Airlines (LUV), which didn't fly to Hawaii at all until last March, is now expanding aggressively on West Coast-Hawaii routes and interisland routes within Hawaii.

As a result, Hawaiian Holdings shares remain mired about 50% below the all-time high reached in late 2016, even after a late-2019 rally. The stock trades at a bargain valuation of about 6.4 times the company's estimated 2019 earnings.

Data by YCharts

Clearly, investors are still worried about what's to come. The average analyst estimate currently calls for adjusted EPS to plunge 17% to $3.74 in 2020, notwithstanding an improving cost trajectory. Analysts expect revenue to rise 4% this year despite management's plan to grow capacity at a mid- to high-single-digit rate. This implies that they expect unit revenue to decline by at least 2%-3%.

However, there are growing signs that Hawaiian Airlines may not face as harsh a competitive environment as analysts seem to expect. Here are three reasons why unit revenue pressure could start to fade in 2020.

737 MAX grounding may slow Southwest's expansion

Hawaiian Airlines' revenue per available seat mile (RASM) declined 2.3% in the first nine months of 2019. That said, the biggest decline came in the first quarter, when Southwest Airlines had a negligible presence in Hawaii. In the third quarter, RASM decreased just 0.1%, even though Southwest was offering six daily roundtrips between California and Hawaii as well as 16 daily flights within Hawaii by then.

Hawaiian's Q4 guidance calls for a 0.5% to 3.5% RASM decline. This reflects the incremental impact of a new Southwest Airlines West Coast-Hawaii route (Sacramento-Honolulu) that began in November and a simultaneous 50% increase in Southwest's interisland seat capacity.

Looking ahead, Southwest is set to double its West Coast-Hawaii capacity by the end of March. It will also ramp up its interisland schedule to 38 daily flights from 24 today. However, only three of the seven new West Coast-Hawaii routes will compete directly with existing Hawaiian Airlines service, lessening the competitive headwind.

Furthermore, the ongoing grounding of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX will likely force Southwest Airlines to take a break before growing any further in Hawaii. Southwest has already removed the 737 MAX from its schedule through April 13. Rival United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) has canceled all 737 MAX flights through early June.

Even when the MAX returns, it will take many months for Southwest to reincorporate all of its grounded aircraft along with planes that were supposed to be delivered last year. As a result, it will probably experience aircraft constraints (relative to its initial business plan) all year. That may lead to a slowdown or an extended pause in Southwest's growth in Hawaii.

(Image source: Hawaiian Airlines)

In short, the worst of the pain from Southwest's Hawaii expansion may soon be over for Hawaiian Airlines. That could pave the way for a better-than-expected unit revenue performance in the coming year.

Other airlines are adjusting to Southwest's growth

A second factor that could help Hawaiian Airlines is that other airlines are feeling just as much (if not more) margin pressure on their West Coast-Hawaii routes from Southwest's growth in the market. (Unlike its rivals, Hawaiian Airlines is benefiting from the introduction of smaller, more efficient Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A321neo jets equipped with a high proportion of extra-legroom seats on West Coast routes.)

As a result, some airlines have already started to trim capacity on West Coast-Hawaii routes, or made plans to exit non-core routes entirely. Hawaiian Airlines itself has reduced capacity on a number of West Coast routes over the past couple of years by substituting A321neos for larger widebody jets. It is implementing a similar switch for its San Diego-Honolulu route this month.

Meanwhile, Alaska Air Group (ALK) has started to trim its Hawaii network. In October, it announced the cancellation of its routes from San Francisco and Sacramento to Kona. Last month, Alaska confirmed that it will end its daily Sacramento-Kahului flight in May, just two months after Southwest enters that market.

For the moment, Alaska Airlines is still attempting to grow on Hawaii routes from its stronger California markets: San Diego and San Jose. On the other hand, its Oakland-Hawaii routes look like they could be next on the chopping block due to stiff competition from Southwest and Hawaiian.

Hawaiian Airlines has demonstrated an ability to earn consistently superior margins on West Coast-Hawaii routes in recent years, thanks to its competitive cost structure and strong revenue-generation capabilities. Thus, if Hawaiian faces margin pressure, it's a good bet that some of its competitors are hurting even more and will eventually trim their Hawaii capacity to adjust.

(Source: Hawaiian Holdings 2018 Investor Day Presentation, slide 28)

Higher fuel prices could force weaker rivals to cut capacity on long-haul routes

Finally, the trend of gradually rising fuel prices since 2016 has started to pressure some airlines to cut capacity on underperforming long-haul routes. (Fuel costs represent a higher proportion of the total cost structure on intercontinental routes than on shorter flights.)

In November, the most recent month for which statistics are available, international seat capacity to Hawaii declined 6.5% year over year. That included double-digit declines from Auckland, Osaka, and Sydney: routes where Hawaiian Airlines has a major presence. This easing competitive environment has allowed Hawaiian to post solid unit revenue growth on international routes.

Some international routes to Hawaii have been abandoned entirely. For example, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) stopped flying from Fukuoka, Japan to Honolulu last May, enabling Hawaiian Airlines to return to that market in November. Opportunities like this one can also help Hawaiian's domestic performance by enabling the carrier to shift capacity from West Coast markets to international routes.

Looking ahead, the recent trend could continue. Australian low-cost carrier Jetstar is considering dropping its routes from Sydney and Melbourne to Honolulu, according to Reuters. A decision could be made this quarter. If Jetstar does exit the Hawaii market, it will give a boost to Hawaiian Airlines' existing Sydney-Honolulu service and could also pave the way for Hawaiian to launch flights to Melbourne (a market it has been studying for a long time).

The future may be better than investors think

Southwest Airlines' entry into the interisland market is likely to permanently reduce Hawaiian Airlines' profitability in that segment of its business, simply because it no longer has a virtual monopoly on interisland travel. That said, interisland routes currently account for less than a quarter of Hawaiian's revenue, and most of the damage has already been done.

By contrast, on West Coast routes, Southwest's entry into the market is likely to represent a temporary headwind. In the short run, there may be too much supply relative to demand, but airlines are already starting to adjust their capacity to account for Southwest's presence. As a result, the unit revenue pressure for Hawaiian should start to fade this year. (The airline's recent launch of basic economy fares on routes to North America should help as well.)

Finally, industry capacity is already receding on international routes, driving better unit revenue performance for Hawaiian Airlines. The Hawaii-based airline still faces plenty of challenges, but it has a good chance to outperform expectations this year. I expect EPS to remain at least $4 in 2020, with a return to year-over-year growth by the fourth quarter (if not earlier). This could support a stock price of $40, based on a 10x earnings multiple, which would be very reasonable if the company does return to earnings growth by year-end.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click the follow button to receive updates on my latest research covering the airline, retail, and real estate industries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, HA, DAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long Jan. 2021 $40 calls on LUV.