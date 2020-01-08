Sberbank: Industry Leader Trading At Undemanding Valuations

Sberbank (SBER) remains a compelling name to own, in my view, on the back of its competitive positioning, convincing growth outlook, and undemanding valuation. Though Sberbank has likely become a consensus buy at this point, I believe there is still a good chance that Sberbank will trade higher over the coming year. Furthermore, with a new dividend policy set to be announced toward end-2020, there could well be further upside to the dividend payout. At the current implied 8% yield on the common stock, SBER makes my buy list for 2020.

Analyst Day Review

The analyst day event showed a clear emphasis on the ongoing digital transformation as well as a further build-out of the ecosystem. At first glance, the near-term top-line guidance looks a tad ambitious, while operating costs are likely to come under pressure from the increased IT spending, as well as continued ecosystem investments. In sum, the guidance for next year does not offer much to look forward to - profitability growth in the mid-term seems challenging in the face of margin pressures as the company looks set to undergo an investment cycle.

The wait to realize ecosystem value could be long – the emphasis on retaining customers and lowering price sensitivity means value can only be realized upon listing, which is not likely to occur as quickly as many investors would like. The COO was asked about this at the analyst day and responded as follows:

“No, not necessarily. We do not intend to take more of the companies public. And even the examples that I cited, it's not a commitment on our part. To go public, several factors must come together.” So the companies who are IPO candidates, we have large stakes there, but not the controlling stake. And all these companies, all these partners, have a great potential to move to IPO in 3-5 years.

Top-Line Pressures In the Near-Term

SBER’s net interest margin target for next year implies an up to 20bps decrease in margins from the levels seen in the third quarter of 2019. Encouragingly, CFO Alexander Mozorov seemed optimistic that net interest margin pressure is beginning to ease as a continuing mix shift into higher-yielding SME/ retail segments, combined with stabilizing funding costs, drives a more favorable NIM trend.

Otherwise, management is projecting a 10%+ increase in fee income YoY (down from the 15% YoY target in 2019), which remains positive, given the persistent negative regulatory impact on the fee base.

Meanwhile, ancillary turnover remains a key point of focus, e.g., Yandex. Market, Delivery Club and Rambler. With questions centered on the top-line contribution from the businesses, Sberbank confirmed the RUB70bn revenue target by 2020 and signaled to investors that it might provide more detailed ecosystem reporting starting next year.

On aggregate, investments in ancillary businesses are guided to come in at <$150m, with the ~$1bn investment committed in 2019 representing a one-off. Returns are targeted at least 20% on all new projects, with many of these investments only set to contribute to profits over the coming 3-5 years. Also noteworthy was management’s increasing emphasis on wealth management, with its share in group profits up to ~7% in 2019 (vs. 5% in 2017).

Cost Pressures Set to Continue

Disappointingly, SBER’s ~14,000 branches will continue to be the main touchpoint for customers despite the ongoing digitalization of banking services and subsequent decrease in branch numbers as part of Sberbank’s ‘online-to-offline’ plans in eCommerce, streaming services and other non-core products. Furthermore, in the next few years, most of SBER’s core business activities will migrate to its private cloud platform, which has led to upward pressure on cost vs. management's initial expectations, as IT talent proves to be a scarce and increasingly expensive resource to employ.

As a result, Sberbank expects the cost/income ratio to increase YoY for the coming year, implying 2017-20e OPEX CAGR of ~9% vs. initial guidance given back in 2017 where management thought costs would be stable.

The cost of risk is guided to be 1-1.1% - for FY19; however, it is now set to be below 1%. The guidance for SBER’s cost of risk is largely premised on the presumption of no “dramatic worsening” of loan quality and does not account for any write-offs of loans to military manufacturers, which management largely views as performing.

Still a Compelling Dividend Play

Despite the ongoing NIM pressures, SBER’s target ROE remains impressive at >20%, with FY20 profit seen “close” to RUB 1 trillion. The YE20 CET1 Capital Adequacy Ratio is guided toward 14%, which management views as “comfortable” – this number is significant as Sberbank has typically used the 12.5% level as a threshold for a 50% dividend payout ratio.

Given the strong CAR guidance, I think there is a good chance we see SBER distributing more than 50% of net profits in dividends beginning in FY20. Per CFO Morozov, the 50% payout number will serve as a floor heading into the next medium-term strategy update.

“And the dividend policy for the next 3 years would be an integral part of our next 3-year strategy. The strategy is going to be presented in November or December next year. Before that, I would not like to comment on that, but it is quite obvious that we do not forecast this level to go lower to the level of 50%”

My base case scenario is for a 55% dividend payout ratio heading into FY20, increasing by 5%pts each year until FY23, which should see a 70% payout ratio. Assuming a 50% payout ratio, the implied dividend yield stands at ~8.0% for SBER and ~8-9% for SBERP, which surpasses the dividend yields of alternative emerging market banks.

While the 2020 guidance looks good, I am concerned about the NIM compression. Furthermore, the current cost of risk guidance does not include the potential impact of any write-offs on loans to manufacturers of military equipment, which presents downside risk. That said, Sberbank’s CAR continues to improve with the CET1 capital adequacy expected to reach 14% by YE20 vs. the previously targeted 12.5% level, which has previously served as a condition for the 50% dividend payout. With a new dividend policy coming at the back-end of 2020, there is a material chance that we see the payout rising above 50%, should the CET1 CAR clearly surpass the 14% target.

