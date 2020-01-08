Palladium: Sentiment Continues To Remain Complacent

The metal is now up over 340% in less than four years, one of the most impressive moves by any of the metals in the past two decades.

The Palladium ETF (PALL) has seen a strong start to 2020, after coming out of 2019 as the best-performing asset among the 150 ETFs I track, with a 54% return. Greed often begets more greed, and the Palladium ETF has found itself up another 8% to start 2020, with traders now crawling over each other to get into the trade. Bullish sentiment closed yesterday at 95% bulls and has closed above 90% for three times in the past five trading days. The issue for those that are long the Palladium ETF is that the bull pool was already overcrowded as we headed into 2020, but this recent push higher now has the pool overflowing with bulls. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise to book more profits at current levels. Jesse Livermore stated that the first and last eighth is the most expensive eighths in the market, and I believe we're now in the last eighth of this run for the Palladium ETF.

It's been a historic run for the Palladium ETF, with investors continuing to suggest there's much more upside ahead, given the fundamental strong fundamental thesis for the metal. While it is undoubtedly true that demand continues to grow for the metal, it's also true that at a certain point, all the fundamental factors are already baked into the cake. When it comes to palladium, I believe we have entered that phase. The worries surrounding potential shortages given the ever-increasing demand are not unfounded, but they are breeding what has become a speculative mania. This is evidenced by bullish sentiment soaring over the past two months. In addition, it is now at its highest readings of this nearly four-year bull market. Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see from the below chart of bullish sentiment, palladium finished yesterday at a reading of 95% bulls, the highest reading it has seen since this rally began two years ago. This reading suggests that there are currently 19 bulls for every one bear in the market, and this is the third reading above 90% in the past five trading days. Therefore, not only are the bulls as bullish as they've been in years, but they're not wavering in their stance. If we look at the below chart, we can see that the red zone is an area which represents irrational exuberance, and this suggests terrible reward to risk over the short-term for palladium. In fact, the last time we saw this from an asset class during silver's rally to just shy of $20.00/oz in September of 2019.

If we take a look at the below chart of bullish sentiment for silver, we can see that we got a similar reading on September 3, and the price of silver peaked the following day at $19.69/oz before plummeting nearly 20% over the next three months. On a return basis, the commodity is nowhere near returning to this level over four months later and is still more than 10% below this level. Based on this, one could argue that it's not a great time to be bullish when the herd is all running in one direction.

The difference, however, between silver and palladium, is that silver has spent several years in a bear market since its 2011 top and the Palladium ETF is busy enjoying a run that is nearly unrivaled across all metals over the past two decades. As of today's 2% advance, the Palladium ETF is up an incredible 340% in 47 months, which works out to nearly an 85% return per year over the almost four-year period. This is the definition of mania, and we can just see how frothy this is becoming by comparing this run to other runs in the 21st century.

GOLD: 2002 to 2008

As the chart above shows, gold (GLD) put up an incredible 280% return in 75 months (6.25 years) between 2002 and 2008, before correcting over 35% during the Great Financial Crisis. There is no question that this was an incredible run, but it came at an average annual gain 44.8% per year, much milder than the 85% annual return that the Palladium ETF is averaging currently.

GOLD: 2009 to 2011

Looking at gold's run between 2009 and 2011, this was a more compressed run with another incredible performance, with the commodity up 176% in 34 months (2.8 years). However, despite what ended up as a parabolic blow-off top, the metal's average annual performance in this period still could not a handle to palladium's currently. The average yearly return of gold during this period was 62.19%, impressive, but not anywhere near palladium's 85% average annual return.

SILVER: 2003 to 2008

If we move over to silver, the metal put up an exceptional performance between 2003 and 2008, with a 390% return in 60 months (5 years). While this return trumps that of palladium's current run, it was still not at the same pace, as the metal gained an average of 78% during this run. Following this historic rally, the metal dropped 60% in less than a year during the Great Financial Crisis.

SILVER: 2009 to 2011

Finally, if we look at silver's run from 2009 to 2011, we have the best performance among any metal in the 21st century currently. As the above chart shows, silver managed to gain 480% in 30 months (2.5 years) and advanced at an average pace of 192% per year. While this is well above palladium's pace of 85% currently, it's important to note that the metal has never returned anywhere near these highs since. Silver has since corrected over 60%, remains more than 60% below its highs at $50.00/oz and will likely not return to these highs for over a decade following its 2011 top. Therefore, from an investment standpoint, it made zero sense to be long in the last eighth of this bull market.

PALLADIUM: 2016 to CURRENT

If we move over to palladium, we can see a similar run to the past metals bull market in the 21st century, and we also see a similar speculative frenzy, which is evidenced by exuberant levels of bullish sentiment. As those that have read up on history know, markets never change, only the players do, and it never pays to run in the same direction as the herd. In fact, a famous poet well ahead of his time wrote of this in the 1700s, discussing the South Sea Bubble, which had consumed much of Britain's public near its peak. The poem is as follows:

"Few men who follow reason's rules, Grow fat with South-Sea diet, Young rattles and unthinking fools, Are those that flourish by it."

(South Sea Bubble - 1711 - 1721, Devil Take The Hindmost by Edward Chancellor)

If the meaning of the poem is not clear, the poet was implying that the South Sea Bubble would not end well for anyone, and it certainly didn't for most of the public, as well as many members of Parliament. Those who were wise enough to cash out early or stay away were the only victors, and those that were greedy suffered tremendous hardship, both financially and emotionally. For those not familiar, the scheme involved privatizing British National Debt, comprising various annuities, which would then be converted into South Sea stock. It was in the best interest of all subscribers to push the price as high as possible, which allowed the bubble to feed on itself, and the public came in at consecutively higher prices in new issuances of stock. Eventually, the bubble peaked in June 1720, after a six-fold increase in less than a year. The victims of the bubble were not only the public but also Sir Isaac Newton, who lost $20,000, and Sir Justus Beck, a director of the Bank Of England that went bankrupt.

The point of this parallel is not to suggest that palladium is a rotten scheme like the South Sea Bubble was, but instead to suggest that traders and investors need to be careful when caution is thrown to the wind. Based on current bullish sentiment levels and a ferocious rally in the Palladium ETF that's gained 85% a year during its tenure, it's clear that caution is being thrown to the wind here.

While palladium could continue higher from here, I see no point in chasing this market at current levels. Instead, I believe investors and traders would be wise to begin taking profits as we are very likely in the last eighth of this bull market. Fundamentals only matter when no one is aware of them, and I believe the bullish supply/demand picture has already been priced in after a 340% run in the Palladium ETF in less than four years. It has never paid to be greedy when the herd is greedy, and I believe we've finally hit this tipping point for palladium. By no means would I consider shorting yet, but being long at these prices is no longer an attractive trade in the slightest.

"There must certainly be a vast fund Of stupidity in human nature, else men would not be caught as they are, a thousand times over, by the same snare; and while they yet remember their past misfortunes, go on to court and encourage the causes to which they were owing, and which will again produce them."

- Cato's Letters, January 1721, Devil Take The Hindmost by Edward Chancellor

