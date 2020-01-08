Global Payments: Previewing 4Q With 10 Major Points

In this note, we provide an earnings preview for Global Payments, Inc. (GPN), which is expected to report quarterly results in late January. As a provider of payment and software solutions, GPN is at the forefront of IT Services companies, poised to benefit from the secular growth in the payments space. Our earlier article focused on the third quarter; two months later we are ready to preview 4Q19.

Valuation

With the expansion in the market multiple in November-December, we believe that the 27x multiple (up from 24.5x) is fair. When applied to the EPS estimate of $7.68 (up from $7.51), this results in the new target price of $207 (up from $184). Provided the economy remains robust, we expect the company to make a sizable acquisition ($250 MM+) in the next one-two years, which would allow us to meaningful expand our valuation multiple.

4Q Earnings: What to Expect - 10 Key Points

Consumer Solutions business to drive growth during the quarter: Netspend certainly remains key to this strategy, with Paycard magnifying the company's payroll offerings in various industries, such as restaurants and gaming. Along these lines, we do not expect the recent partnership with Samsung to have any revenue impact in 4Q; in fact, it may not materialize until the second half of 2020.

International expansion should continue to generate upside, particularly as Citi and Desjardins help Global Payments grow its total merchant network (currently at 40K+) and as the omnichannel network gets further enhanced in Europe. We expect more color about specific European markets and Canada.

North America network fees to moderate during the quarter, but the net effect should be a "wash", since payments-related revenue should offset any softness. Overall, North America segment should continue to trend in double digits both during the quarter and during the first half of 2020.

Canadian business to accelerate: We see Canada's growth improving from mid-single digits to as much as 9% Y/Y revenue growth during the quarter. We are keeping FX effects constant for the purposes of the model, albeit we recognize that the FX impact could range from 20 bps headwinds to 30 bps tailwinds.

Watching out for Brexit: We rarely comment on the Brexit impact for payments stocks, since in the vast majority of cases it is irrelevant. However, in the GPN UK business, since there is a real prospect of loosing clients, we will be closely watching what happens in January and beyond. Much of the Brexit commentary concerns the annual guidance though, not the quarter.

For 4Q, we are modeling adjusted operating margin at 34.2%, which is approximately 40 bps acceleration from the previous quarter, mainly driven by lower integration expenses and, to a lesser extent, marketing spend.

P2P solutions should see 50-70 bps revenue growth acceleration during the quarter, particularly as Global Payments mobilizes new clients and arguably positions itself fiercely against the competition. In fact, the fourth quarter is likely to deliver the strongest traction of the entire year.

Greater clarity around value-added products: We know that value-added products were helpful in 3Q and possibly even earlier in the year, but the question is: how much was the true impact and what assumptions should we use for modeling purposes?

Capital One WalMart portfolio is difficult to model: We continue to believe that more information is needed regarding the Walmart business, which is notoriously difficult to model. We hope the company will provide some financial insights during the call.

Detailed free cash flow analysis is warranted: With the company generating $1 billion+ in free cash flows, we believe that a long overdue discussion is warranted about the proper balance of M&A, capital return, and any incremental investments. With TSYS deal now in the past and a solid share buyback/dividend policy in place, the main question now revolves around what kind of further investments GPN plans to make to stimulate its businesses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.