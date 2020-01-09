Trading Growth Stocks In A Secretly Choppy Market In 2020 (Podcast)

This may just be a sign of late-cycle behavior or it may be a source of opportunity for the nimbly patient investor.

We talk about the strains this places on growth stocks specifically, including outsized moves in both directions and what it means to trade.

While the market seems to be on a straight up and to the right path, underneath, there's been a surprising amount of churn.

by Daniel Shvartsman

In the run-up to recording our podcast on Nvidia (NVDA), Akram's Razor, author of The Razor's Edge, and I were chatting about the market, in general. Well, Akram was chatting about the market a little more than I was and had something to get off his chest. His emotion was coming off the screen. A lightly edited excerpt:

...To the point long-term investing is a joke. One really needs to rethink what that phrase means. I can't remember the last time I've looked at stocks and been like how do I value these. Frame of reference right now is horrible. Case in point is the whiplash in ServiceNow (NOW) and Salesforce (CRM) from a few weeks ago.

Essentially, with the amount of money flowing into the market and valuations looking, well, not un-stretched, stocks are prone to big moves that wouldn't align with typical trading behaviors.

I'm less of a trader than Akram is. Seeking Alpha policy requires us to hold positions for a minimum of 90 days as a rule, for one, but I also tend towards a one year or longer (though not buy-and-hold, exactly). So to me, the wild swings that might happen to a Salesforce or a Workday (WDAY), they look primarily like opportunities, even if both stocks still feel too rich for my blood. Akram's point, as we discuss, is more about that frame of reference. If Home Depot's (HD) forward PE is not much lower than Facebook's (FB), how does one size up the valuation? If Microsoft (MSFT) trades at a higher sales multiple than CRM, where are we left? On the big picture level, if interest rates remain at or below 2%, what is a reasonable equity market valuation?

That's the thrust of our discussion on this week's The Razor's Edge. We get into a lot of tech and growth company models - Zoom (ZM), Slack (WORK), and Facebook, all get a spotlight at different points - but also try to understand how one should operate in this environment. Click play above to listen in.

Topics Covered

2:00 minute mark - Setting the scene on this market

10:45 - The whiplash effect and how this affects relative valuation

13:15 - Is long-term investing in trouble?

17:30 - ZOOM, WORK, DBX as long-term examples of this phenomenon

28:00 - Finding the right pair trade... harder in this market?

35:00 - The general risk climate in the market

49:00 - Apple (AAPL) and 5G

54:15 - Given the issues, how are you going to trade for the year?

1:00:00 - Streaming vs. SaaS in terms of valuation

1:09:00 - Will there be a rush back into growth stocks in 2020?

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Daniel is long DIS and GOOG. Akram's Razor is long TGT, FB, NVDA, AMZN, and CRM, short SHOP, and has been trading in and out of a short ROKU position.